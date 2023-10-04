26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Fall is arguably the best season to be a pet. It’s finally cool enough for pups to go on long walks and hikes opens in a new tab , while cats can finally return to their beloved sun spots without getting too toasty (well, maybe, considering the record heat opens in a new tab we’ve had this year).



Regardless of the temps, fall means spooky season — which, for pets and their parents, means adorably themed toys and treats to help everyone get in the spirit. Below, our picks for the spookiest and cutest toys and treats for good boys and ghouls.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)