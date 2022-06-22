Tennis Star Denis Shapovalov Started an Animal Rescue

“With ShapoShelter, we’re going to highlight the stories of these poor animals that can’t tell their own stories in the hopes of finding them new homes.”

Monday marked the official start of Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament on the globe. The annual event is a showcase of the world’s best to swing a racket — one of which is 23-year-old Denis Shapovalov opens in a new tab . But Canada’s rising star has his eyes set beyond collecting trophies. In April, Shapovalov, along with fellow tennis pros Cornelius Haarmann and Nadia Abdala, founded ShapoShelter opens in a new tab , an initiative to help shelter pets find their forever homes.

“Over the years, I’ve heard so many cruel stories about certain animals that were so helpless,” Shapovalov shared on Twitter . A cat and dog dad himself, Shapovalov has long advocated for animal welfare. To wit: last year, the athlete visited Save a Greek Stray opens in a new tab , an Athens-based non-profit organization that rescues and rehomes the city’s strays. “Animals have always had a special place in my heart, and even with everything they have been through, each dog [in Athens] was super loving and so happy,” Shapovalov said of the experience.

While ShapoShelter is not a shelter itself, the nonprofit acts as a platform to spotlight animals in need across the U.S. and Mexico. It does this by partnering with existing rescue organizations — including the Humane Society of Manatee County opens in a new tab , the Humane Society of Greater Miami opens in a new tab , and Mexico City’s Adopta Un Amigo Para Siempre opens in a new tab — to amplify their voices and help their adoptable pets reach wider audiences.

And it’s already working. Not only does Shapovalov have almost 600k Instagram followers, his ShapoShelter announcement on Twitter boasts a quarter of a million views, and counting. “With ShapoShelter, we’re going to highlight the stories of these poor animals that can’t tell their own stories in the hopes of finding them new homes.”

So while our pets have had a historically tumultuous opens in a new tab yet passionate opens in a new tab relationship with tennis balls, at least now we can all agree that one person who has made a career out of playing with them is a net positive for petkind.