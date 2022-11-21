Your dog will happily save these imperfect foods from being discarded. You should let them.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

You’ve heard of ugly veggies: imperfect produce that’s often left by the wayside, leading to excess food waste. In recent years, food distributors have tried to correct this issue, with food delivery services — Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market among them — being born as a result. Now, The Odd Food Company brings you the dog-treat equivalent.

Just under half of produce in the U.S. goes to waste because it’s not presentable enough to be sold in grocery stores. Concerned with these numbers, The Odd Food Company opens in a new tab created a dog treat that’s healthy for your pup and the planet. Using ingredients that are manufactured in nature, not a lab, they’ve developed a treat recipe using seasonal wholesome ingredients using excess produce grown at local farms to develop a high-fiber superfood, a.k.a. The Original Ödd Cookie opens in a new tab .

Courtesy of The Odd Food Company Courtesy of The Odd Food Company

Packed with organic ingredients, such as apples, sweet potatoes, kale, and pumpkin seeds that would otherwise have been discarded for their shape or aesthetically unpleasing presentation, the Ödd Cookies retain all the health benefits of the produce without any of the waste. The cookies are also made with their signature mix of oats, spelt-wheat bran, and digestion-aiding psyllium husk, and are even baked to minimize nutrient loss and maximize freshness, so your dog will naturally gravitate toward this healthy choice.

Just remember: unlike traditional dog biscuits, these cookies do have a shelf life, so be sure to check the expiration date. But we have a feeling you won’t have any trouble going through them in time.