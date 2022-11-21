The Odd Food Company Makes Sustainable Dog Cookies · The Wildest

The Odd Food Company is Reducing Food Waste — One Dog Cookie at a Time

Your dog will happily save these imperfect foods from being discarded. You should let them.

by Avery Felman
November 21, 2022
Two bags of Odd Food Dog treats set on a red background
Courtesy of The Ödd Food Company
You’ve heard of ugly veggies: imperfect produce that’s often left by the wayside, leading to excess food waste. In recent years, food distributors have tried to correct this issue, with food delivery services — Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market among them — being born as a result. Now, The Odd Food Company brings you the dog-treat equivalent.

Just under half of produce in the U.S. goes to waste because it’s not presentable enough to be sold in grocery stores. Concerned with these numbers, The Odd Food Company created a dog treat that’s healthy for your pup and the planet. Using ingredients that are manufactured in nature, not a lab, they’ve developed a treat recipe using seasonal wholesome ingredients using excess produce grown at local farms to develop a high-fiber superfood, a.k.a. The Original Ödd Cookie.

cookie on blue and pink backdrop
Courtesy of The Odd Food Company
pink background with egg on it
Courtesy of The Odd Food Company

Packed with organic ingredients, such as apples, sweet potatoes, kale, and pumpkin seeds that would otherwise have been discarded for their shape or aesthetically unpleasing presentation, the Ödd Cookies retain all the health benefits of the produce without any of the waste. The cookies are also made with their signature mix of oats, spelt-wheat bran, and digestion-aiding psyllium husk, and are even baked to minimize nutrient loss and maximize freshness, so your dog will naturally gravitate toward this healthy choice.

Just remember: unlike traditional dog biscuits, these cookies do have a shelf life, so be sure to check the expiration date. But we have a feeling you won’t have any trouble going through them in time.

red cookie bag
The Odd Food Original Ödd Cookie
$16

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

