Photographer Jason Nocito’s Pet Portrait Tips

The photographer who’s shot everyone from Billie Eilish to Lil Wayne shares his Pet Portrait-mode tips via an Apple Virtual Studio sesh.

“You’re always seeing pets, and they’re funny. They’re funny pictures, but these pictures are kinda serious when you think about it. But also hilarious.” — Jason Nocito

We’ve already established that the world needs more pet pics opens in a new tab . Who better to teach you the tricks of trade than insanely talented photographer Jason Nocito? He’s shot everyone from Grimes opens in a new tab to George Clooney opens in a new tab , Lil Wayne opens in a new tab to Post Malone opens in a new tab , Billie Eilish opens in a new tab to…okay, you get the point.

Nocito was commissioned by Apple for their Shot on iPhone campaign to showcase the new High-Key Light Mono Portrait Lighting feature on iPhone 12. On July 29th, he hosted a live Apple Virtual Session, during which he shared his suggestions for “uncovering your pet’s dramatic and humorous sides.” Here, his pro tips: