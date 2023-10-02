Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

DJ-model-designer Harley Viera-Newton opens in a new tab has done a lot of impressive collaborations over the years: bags with Judith Leiber, Mark Cross, and Diane von Furstenberg, homewares with Edie Parker opens in a new tab , and shoes with Ancient Greek Sandals, just to name a few. But her latest partnership with Wild One may just be her best yet. At least as far as your dog is concerned.

Viera-Newton collaborated with Wild One opens in a new tab through her popular HVN clothing brand to create a limited edition collection of Collar Walk Kits featuring three of her favorite (and best-selling) prints: palm trees and polka dots, pretty pink bows, and red ripe cherries. “From romantic styles to retro patterns, we’ve reimagined three iconic HVN prints to add an effortlessly chic strut to your daily dog walks,” the brand shares opens in a new tab on Instagram.

The kits retail for $98 each and include a leash and collar made of flex-poly-coated nylon webbing and a poop-bag carrier made of soft-touch plastic. The leashes are adjustable from 3.25 to 5.5 feet and the collars come in four sizes (S to XL) and can accommodate necks between eight and 23 inches in diameter. The entire collection is dirt-and odor-resistant, easy to clean with mild soap and water, and features sturdy zinc alloy hardware and coated carbon steel D-rings.

Having long-attained It Girl status opens in a new tab , the London-born Viera-Newton started out opens in a new tab as a DJ playing New York City hotspots like Jane Hotel and the Beatrice Inn before signing opens in a new tab with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation at 24 years old and becoming a global success. Meanwhile, she’s modeled for brands from Hermès to Gucci and Michael Kors, and of course, is the force behind HVN.

In the summer of 2016, the multi-hyphenate talent launched HVN inspired by her years-long vintage dress-collecting hobby. “I’d always had the idea of making my own dresses, but it took me a while to get around to it,” she writes on the HVN website opens in a new tab . “I had sketches of dresses in my mind that I could never find, prints that I’d designed in my head that never came to completion and countless hours spent online searching for the perfect pink gingham summer dress. Finally, I thought, I’ll have a go at this myself.”

Today, HVN is sold at retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Net-a-Porter and is one of the most popular dress brands on Rent the Runway. It’s also a celebrity favorite and has been seen on everyone from Rihanna opens in a new tab and Margot Robbie opens in a new tab to Greta Gerwig opens in a new tab and Kate Middleton opens in a new tab .

Of course, none of these celebs can hold a candle to your pup. Watch out, Duchess of Cambridge, because Duchess the Bloodhound is coming through, and she looks gorgeous in her cherry-printed collar and matching leash. Absolutely gorgeous!

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)