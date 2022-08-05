8 Hands-Free Dog Leashes Perfect for You and Your Active Pup · The Wildest

8 Hands-Free Dog Leashes for Running (or Texting)

Remember to stay alert!

by Sean Zucker
August 5, 2022
A stylish young woman wearing a white jumpsuit walking her Dalmatian dog with a light blue hands-free leash made by the Fable brand
Courtesy of Fable
I never thought I’d be the type of person to wake up at 6 a.m. for a jog, but my dog, Banshee, loves to exercise, and she’s an early riser, so it’s become part of the routine — the things we do for our kids. Beyond my less-than-middling cardiac fitness and her dedication to spontaneous bowel movements, there have been some challenges. The Banch’s enthusiasm has an unfortunate tendency to manifest itself in the form of zig-zagging from one side of me to the other — not to mention that I need to carry a large water bottle to battle my previously stated weak heart. After some minor Googling, one solution presented itself: a hands-free leash.

Of course, like any cautious parent, I asked a doctor before trying something new. “The hands-free leash only works well if the dog knows how to heel properly. If the dog is not good on a regular leash, they’re probably not going to be good on a hands-free leash,” says veterinarian and The Wildest Collective member Dr. John Iovino.

He notes that while hands-free leashes can be a great option for many dog parents, there are a few stipulations to consider. If a dog is erratic or aggressive with a standard leash, they will still require the same attention with a hands-free option and the possible hazards will likely be more severe.

Length is also a key consideration, especially for jogging. Dr. Iovino recommends using a shorter leash to help secure the dog to your side for the duration of the exercise; but it’s not just the dog’s safety you should consider. “I think having something around your lower back with a dog, especially if it’s a larger dog, I can definitely see that becoming a potential for injury,” warns Dr. Iovino.

There are two methods of strapping a hands-free leash to yourself. You can either strap it over the shoulder or wear it around your waist. While he gives a slight edge to the off-the-shoulder option for safety reasons, Dr. Iovino cautions both can cause possible back damage. And the bigger the dog, the bigger the risk.

All that being said, if your dog is well-behaved on a leash and you are actively aware of your surroundings throughout, Dr. Iovino agrees a hands-free leash could be a great option for walking, running, or even hiking. Below, the best leashes that’ll afford you the ability to hold a drink, eat food, or document the entire experience for Instagram while you do it.

blue leash
Fable Magic Link
$65

Somewhere on the list of the many gross things pet parents learn to live with and rarely mention is how stinky and slimy our leashes get. Thankfully, the Magic Link is made from an industrial-strength brushed cord and custom matte black aluminum hardware that’s water-proof and easy to clean.

$65 at Fable
the maxbone leash in brown
Maxbone Go! With Ease Hands Free Leash
$55

Practical, secure, cute — it checks all the leash boxes that also happen to be applicable to the checklist for the perfect romantic partner.

$55 at Maxbone
ombre blue dog leash
Found My Animal Indigo Ombre Rope Dog Leash
$62

Found My Animal’s leash is hand-crafted in the factory to be hands-free on the streets.

$62 at Found My Animal
turquoise dog leash
Wilderdog Cascade Leash
$42

Ideal for hiking or hardcore runners who train through rain and snow, Wilderdog’s Cascade Leash is as durable as they come. In fact, it’s made out of the same rope used for rock climbing to give a stone-strong grip. Using this leash is probably the closest you’ll get to feeling like Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 2.

$42 at Wilderdog
neon coral leash
Zee.Dog Hands-Free Leash
$40

Casual and adjustable, Zee.Dog’s iteration of the hands-free leash is laid back and comes in a slew of groovy colors, one of which is Stranger Things red for my Vecna heads out there. Not to mention, its ‘E-Zee’ lock allows you to quickly tether the leash around park benches when one or both of you need a water break.  

$40 at Zee.Dog
the leash in blue and yellow
West Paw Strolls Tether Leash
$31

Can’t forget an eco-option. This leash is made from 100 percent recycled polyester webbing and its double-sided reflective thread offers both added safety and cool colors, which — let’s be real — are equally important.

$31 at West Paw
purple leash
Dog + Bone Adjustable Leash
$40

The switch hitter of dog leashes, this product from Dog + Bone is the most versatile option on this list. It can be used hand-held or hands-free depending on your preference. Plus, the military-grade buckle will ensure your pup never strays too far.

$40 at Dog + Bone
the lilac leash with gold hardware
Strange Tails Handsfree Leash Adapter
$50

Already have a leash you love or simply don’t want to buy an entirely new one? This adapter can help transform your favorite leash into a hands-free option.

$50 at Strange Tails

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

