10 Products to Help With Your Dog’s Fireworks Anxiety · The Wildest

Skip to main content

10 Products That Will Relieve Your Dog’s Fireworks Anxiety This Fourth of July

It’s Independence Day, but no pup deserves to face their fears alone.

by Rebecca Caplan and Sean Zucker
June 27, 2024
Welsh Corgi dog hiding scared under the bed.
Alex / Adobe Stock

The Fourth of July is a complex holiday. On the one hand, it’s very cool that humans have invented the technology to make fireworks in the shape of a cowboy hat. On the other hand, more dogs (and pets in general) go missing on this holiday than any other day of the year, which, unfortunately, is very much connected to the whole cowboy-hat-fireworks thing. 

“Similar to thunderstorms, fireworks causing loud, unpredictable noises can be interpreted as a threat to dogs, causing them to hide, show signs of anxiety (panting, trembling, pacing, whining), or run,” Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, veterinarian, and director of primary care at Bond Vet in New York City told us in 2023.

Because of our dogs’ sensitive hearing, the anxiety-inducing noise of fireworks can be out of the control of pet parents, even when keeping pets inside. However, what is in our control are the tools we use to mitigate our dogs’ anxiety on Independence Day. To help, we’ve compiled a list of our go-to anti-anxiety products for the Big Day of Horribly Loud Sounds.

And, of course, if you think anxiety meds, like trazodone, could be helpful, please talk to your vet about that. Also, remember to consult them on anything new you might be feeding your dog — whether prescription or not — to help ease their stress. Go forth (or Fourth, as it were), armed with some of our favorite anxiety-relieving products, and always make sure you have some high-reward training treats on hand so they know what a trooper they are for making it through this.

Pet Tunes Calming Music Dog Speaker
Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes Calming Music Dog Speaker
$60

Fight sound with sound with this soothing music speaker by Pet Acoustics. Using relaxing, frequency-modified music; this speaker is a powerful defense against outside noises. Preloaded with 90 minutes of music, you can also connect this speaker to your phone via Bluetooth.

$60 at Chewy
Zesty Paws Advanced Hemp Melatonin Calming Bites
Zesty Paws Advanced Hemp Melatonin Calming Bites
$34

Package all that Zen into one tasty treat. We’ve long loved these hemp bites by Zesty Paws, and this is a perfect holiday to pull them out. They contain melatonin, which can help keep your pup snoozing away happily as fireworks stretch into the night.

$34 at Amazon
adaptil calming dog diffuser
Adaptil Dog Calming Pheromone Diffuser
$24

Adaptil’s pheromone diffusers have become a go-to remedy for pet parents with anxious dogs. Many praise the product for its quick-acting ability, as one reviewer detailed on Amazon: “After about 30 minutes of diffusing this, my dog was definitely more relaxed. He went from barking his head off at anyone who entered the room to walking over to sniff them, then settling down on the couch.” 

Per certified dog trainer Lindsay Hamrick, these diffusers are effective because they replicate the pheromones that a mother dog secretes from her sebaceous glands while nursing. “Do they hide under your bed when those Fourth of July fireworks go off? Spray Adaptil near that area to help support them,” she adds. —Sean Zucker

$24 at Amazon
ALL FOR PAWS Heartbeat Blanket
ALL FOR PAWS Dog Stuffed Animals with Heartbeat
$30

A blanket that comes with its own heartbeat might seem creepy to you — but not to your pup! Designed to simulate the presence of their mother, this blanket signals to your dog that they are safe from all that racket outside.


$30 at Amazon
bach rescue remedy
Bach Rescue Remedy
$19

A serum, like this option from Bach, is a great addition to your pup’s Fourth of July anxiety-mitigation plan. Add the recommended amount for their weight to their meal or snack to get them feeling stress-free with this homeopathic solution long before the pretty colors light up the sky.

“I have a very nervous pooch who suffers with anxiety really bad,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “He shakes in winter because of the rain and thunderstorms. He shakes continuously if I have workers come to the house and if there are people working outside mowing lawns, etc. Since having purchased Rescue Remedy, I find that he is more subdued and happy to lay in his bed after I have given him some.”

There’s a reason it was our 2023 Best in Show winner for Best Calming Serum.

$19 at Amazon
Happy Hoodie
Happy Hoodie
$12

Properly worn earmuffs are the gold standard of noise reduction when it comes to fireworks. Available in small through XL and with the ability to reduce noise up to 86 percent, this pair by derYEP is a great choice for pets of all sizes. Keep in mind that your dog will most likely need some training to tolerate wearing these, so if possible, try to work with them ahead of time. For your sanity and your dog’s, we don’t recommend starting this training at 7 p.m. on July 4th.

$12 at Chewy
injoya pb & j snuffle mat
Injoya PB&J Snuffle Toy
$46

Snuffle mats are ubiquitous as the go-to enrichment toy, but did you know this type of toy can really help them zone out the rest of their stressors, including lots of guests, loud noises, and the fact that you won’t feed them every hot dog from the grill. Try this PB&J instead, little guy! We especially like this mat one by Injoya that combines snuffling with licking — two behaviors proven to relax our pups.

$46 at Injoya
thundershirt
ThunderShirt
$30

The ThunderShirt is one of the OG anxiety tools — and for good reason. This drug-free, anti-anxiety vest works to calm your pet using natural swaddling pressure, kind of like a hug. And with over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say its track record speaks for itself.

$30 at Amazon
Super Snouts CBD peanut butter spread
Supersnouts Chill + Out CBD Spread
$33

This peanut butter by Super Snouts can be added to your pup’s favorite lick mat or feeding toy for a seriously calming and delicious distraction.

$33 at Super Snouts
Mateeylife Treat Lick Mat
MateeyLife Licking Mats
$7

This is a great way to give your pup a treat (and keep them occupied!) when they’re at maximum anxiety. You can prepare ahead by putting some CBD peanut butter on the mat, freezing it, and letting your baby go to town on this frozen delicacy. That last show-stopping, ridiculously loud firework of the night? Eh, your dog is busy; they don’t even know her.

$7 at Amazon

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles