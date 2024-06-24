The Fourth of July is a complex holiday. On the one hand, it’s very cool that humans have invented the technology to make fireworks in the shape of a cowboy hat. On the other hand, more dogs opens in a new tab (and pets in general opens in a new tab ) go missing on this holiday than any other day of the year, which, unfortunately, is very much connected to the whole cowboy-hat-fireworks thing.

"Similar to thunderstorms, fireworks causing loud, unpredictable noises can be interpreted as a threat to dogs, causing them to hide, show signs of anxiety (panting, trembling, pacing, whining), or run," Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, veterinarian, and director of primary care at Bond Vet in New York City told us in 2023.

Because of our dogs' sensitive hearing, the anxiety-inducing noise of fireworks can be out of the control of pet parents, even when keeping pets inside. However, what is in our control are the tools we use to mitigate our dogs' anxiety on Independence Day. To help, we've compiled a list of our go-to anti-anxiety products for the Big Day of Horribly Loud Sounds.

And, of course, if you think anxiety meds, like trazodone, could be helpful, please talk to your vet about that. Also, remember to consult them on anything new you might be feeding your dog — whether prescription or not — to help ease their stress. Go forth (or Fourth, as it were), armed with some of our favorite anxiety-relieving products, and always make sure you have some high-reward training treats on hand so they know what a trooper they are for making it through this.

