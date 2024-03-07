Dog Dental Care: The Best Puppy Toothbrushes of 2024 · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy

Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.

by Rebecca Caplan
April 3, 2024
Outdoor shot of a woman holding her dog.
Lumina / Stocksy
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In This Article:

Why Is Dental Care Important? How Often Should You Brush a Puppy’s Teeth? How to Choose the Best Dental Products Toothbrushes for Puppies Toothpaste for Puppies Dental Chews for Puppies

It’s been reported that roughly 80 percent of dogs show signs of oral health issues by the age of three. So, maintaining good dental hygiene for your puppy is crucial for their overall health and wellbeing — and starting early is the best way to get ahead of any future problems. 

Why is dental care important for puppies?

“Start brushing your dog’s teeth when you get them as a puppy at eight weeks old to get them used to their mouth being handled,” Dr. Lindsay Butzer says. 

Brushing their teeth regularly from an early age helps prevent plaque buildup, tartar formation — and eventually — gum disease, which can lead to painful infections and even tooth loss.

Plus, the earlier you start, the easier it will be to train your puppy to be comfortable with brushing and dental check-ups. Also, let’s be real; there’s a fine line between puppy breath and stinky breath. 

How often should you brush a puppy’s teeth?

It’s best to brush a puppy’s teeth twice a day if possible. It might seem like a lot, but your puppy’s teeth require just as much care and attention as a human’s. Of course, not all puppies are going to take to brushing easily, which is why Dr. Butzer recommends treating brushing like any other training experience:

“Simply make it a fun experience for them and always give them a treat after to reward them for being good,” Dr. Butzer advises. “Try to brush the teeth gently and avoid brushing too hard on the gums, as this can cause bleeding and irritation.”

How to choose the best dental care for your puppy

When it comes to choosing dental care products for your puppy, there are two factors to consider: gentleness and durability. A puppy’s teeth can be delicate and tender, while their temperament can be anything but. Products specifically designed for puppies often feature soft, durable rubbers that are designed to last until adulthood. When you can, opt for these products made for puppies over those designed for adult dogs. 

“Adult teeth are bigger and stronger than puppy teeth,” Dr. Butzer tells The Wildest. “The roots are deeper and the teeth themselves are larger as they are the permanent teeth.” That said, adult dog products are built to clean and withstand adult dog teeth and are often too tough for puppies. 

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of our favorite puppy-specific dental products that allow your pup to crush dental disease early on (and maybe snarf down a few Greenies along the way.)

The best toothbrushes for puppies

Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Original Flavor Puppy Dental Kit
Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Original Flavor Puppy Dental Kit
$12

Designed specifically for puppies’ tiny razor teeth, this toothbrush-and-toothpaste combo kit by Nylabone is a great start to your little one’s dental toolkit. With two types of toothbrushes (one that can be worn on your finger for easy brushing), you and your pup can explore what works for both of you.

Plus, the included toothpaste is mild and well-tolerated by pups not used to the taste and texture of toothpaste. Some reviews even say that their pups started to get excited for brushing time. That’s a big deal.


$12 at Chewy
Arm & Hammer Products Fresh Spectrum 360 Puppy & Small Dog Toothbrush
Arm & Hammer Fresh Spectrum 360 Puppy & Small Dog Toothbrush
$5

This toothbrush by Arm & Hammer was built to make brushing your pup’s teeth quick, easy, and effective. Designed for small jaws, the unique 360-degree bristle placement allows you to brush both top and bottom rows of your dog’s teeth, making it ideal for impatient puppies. The rubber handle is also clutch; it allows you to get a grip both mentally and literally when dealing with a jumpy pup.

$5 at Chewy
Puppy Polisher Silicone BPA Free Finger Brush
Wag & Bright Puppy Polisher Silicone BPA Free Finger Brush
$10

This all-ages finger brush by Wag & Bright is a great option for fast-growing pups. The silicone design is equally gentle and strong, so you can use it on both baby and adult teeth without worry. Add in the fact that the high-quality material is super easy to clean and resistant to puncture, and you’ll be able to hang onto this toothbrush for years to come.

$10 at Wag & Bright

The best toothpaste for puppies

Well & Good Puppy Dental Health Kit, 3.25 oz.
Well & Good Puppy Dental Health Kit
$16

If your puppy is already experiencing tartar build up, it’s important to act fast. This tartar-control toothpaste by Well & Good is our pick for tackling tartar early — in a way your puppy will actually tolerate. The peanut butter flavor might not leave your pup’s breath minty fresh, but the leave-on formula works to break down tartar over time, so you can expect fresher, healthier teeth and breath down the line.

$16 at Petco
Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste
Vet’s Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste
$7

For all kinds of early onset dental issues, this toothpaste by Vet’s Best is a great choice for getting ahead of them. Utilizing an enzymatic formula to tackle bacteria and tartar, this toothpaste can also white teeth and protect gums. Full transparency: Your pup might need time to get used to the flavor, but the benefits of this toothpaste are well worth it.


$7 at Chewy

The best dental chews for puppies

Greenies Teenie Puppy Dental Dog Treats
Greenies Teenie Puppy Dental Dog Treats
$18

Greenies are the gold standard of dental treats — and their puppy version lives up to the hype. Designed for dogs six months and up, these treats are not just smaller versions of their adult counterparts. Instead, they are chewier and gentler for puppy jaws and teeth with added DHA and calcium meant to aid in healthy puppy development.

$18 at Chewy
Bocce's Bakery Dailies Brushy Stick Bars
Bocce's Bakery Dailies Brushy Stick Bars
$16

We’ve talked in the past about how much we love these Bocce’s Bakery brushy sticks, but it’s worth reiterating: these things are dope. Formulated with natural ingredients, your pup will think they’re chewing on a regular yummy baked treat.

Meanwhile, the ridgy design and teeth healthy mint and coconut flavors are working hard to break down tough tartar. Also, we love that Bocce’s offers the treats in small, medium, and large — allowing pups of all sizes to indulge in delicious dental hygiene. 

$16 at Chewy
WHIMZEES by Wellness Puppy Natural Dental Chews
Whimzees by Wellness Puppy Natural Dental Chews
$8

These five-star treats by Whimzees take a different but equally effective approach to your pup’s dental health. Utilizing a gentle high fiber formula to tackle build up, this once-a-day treat is also easy for puppy tummies to digest.


$8 at Amazon


The best dental bones for puppies

KONG Puppy Teething Stick — Teeth Cleaning Dog Chew Toy
KONG Puppy Teething Stick — Teeth Cleaning Dog Chew Toy
$7

Puppies may be avid chewers, but their teeth need gentle surfaces, especially while teething. That’s why we love this teething stick by KONG, formulated with gentle rubber just for puppies. Intended for use by puppies up to nine months, this teething stick can also be stuffed with chews or filled with dog-safe peanut butter. Keep in mind: While this teething stick is intended for puppies of all breeds, it’s only safe for use in puppies up to 35 pounds.

Remember that no teething toy is entirely safe for a puppy, and they should be watched at all times when using them.

$7 at Amazon
Nylabone Just for Puppies Double-Action Bone Puppy Dog Teething Chew Toy
Nylabone Just for Puppies Double Action Bone
$6

Nylabone makes great dental toys for dogs of all ages with special products available for puppies, adults, and seniors. This dual-action dental chew is designed specifically for a puppy’s teething needs by combining smooth rubber with gentle nubs. It also tastes like bacon, which dogs of all ages and sizes can get behind. However, for safety purposes, reserve this bone for pups under 25 pounds.

$6 at Chewy
Playology Puppy Teething Bone Peanut Butter Dog Toy
Playology Puppy Teething Bone Peanut Butter Dog Toy
$22

For bigger puppies (up to 60 pounds), opt for this teething bone by Playology. Crafted from gentle rubber for big yet delicate puppy teeth, this bone also features peanut butter- scented nubs for a delicious gum massage experience.

$22 at Chewy

The best dental treats for puppies

True Acre Foods, All-Natural, Puppy Dental Teething Treat
True Acre Foods, All-Natural, Puppy Dental Teething Treat
$9

These teething snacks by True Acre Foods are a God-send for dog parents with ravenous, teething puppies. Crafted with real chicken, your pup can get their fill of protein and a moment of relief from their aching gums. Easy to digest potato starch also protects your puppy’s tummy, while added DHA supports healthy brain development.

$9 at Chewy
ProDen Plaqueoff System Holistic Oral Care Puppy Dental Dog Treats
ProDen Plaqueoff System Holistic Oral Care Puppy Dental Dog Treats
$14

Designed for puppies up to one year old, these plaque-fighting treats are great for staying on top of your pup’s dental game. Flavored with sweet potato and chicken, up to four treats a day (dependent on weight) will help keep teeth fresh between brushings.

Note that this treat does contain iodine-rich kelp, which is perfectly healthy for most dogs. But if your pup has been diagnosed with thyroid issues, make sure to talk with your vet before offering these to your pup.


$14 at Chewy

References:

Dog Owners’ Perspectives on Canine Dental Health—A Questionnaire Study in Sweden

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles