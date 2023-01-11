This Year Hot “Cocoa” is for Everybody, Including Dogs

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

The holidays are over, but hot-drink-by-the-fire (or space heater) season is still in full swing. One of the best winter traditions of all — sipping on a big ol’ cup of hot chocolate — is a January staple best enjoyed while wearing fuzzy socks and surrounded by loved ones. However, no matter how intensely her puppy dog eyes may glare at me, I would never consider offering any to my most loved one — until now. Thanks to Plant Dog, dogs can also indulge in the cozy treat without risking ingesting any of its typically harmful ingredients.

Plant Dog opens in a new tab has devised a drink mix that mimics the look and taste of hot chocolate in a way that pups can appreciate. The brand’s Hot “Cocoa” Mix opens in a new tab is made entirely of dog-friendly ingredients. This product does not include chocolate, of course; it is incredibly toxic opens in a new tab to pups. Instead, Plant Dog’s recipe features a simple trio of carob powder, coconut milk powder, and maple powder — all of which are perfectly safe for canine consumption. Plus, Plant Dog is based out of Vermont and loves to source locally, so you know that maple powder is fire. Still, if your dog has more of a refined palate, and that’s not enough excitement for them, the company recommends adding peanut butter, whipped cream, or pumpkin spice to heighten the flavor experience.

The cocoa blend is completely plant-based and free of any preservatives, soy, salt, corn, unnatural sweeteners, or artificial colors. Each container includes a four-ounce pouch of hot chocolate mix that essentially works the same as instant coffee. Add roughly one tablespoon of the mix to four ounces of water and stir. Then watch as your dog slobbers their way into the winter spirit.

Another bonus: Plant Dog lives up to its own name. In addition to vegan recipes, the brand utilizes eco-friendly shipping packages, such as dissolvable shipping peanuts, recyclable shipping boxes, and recyclable tapes. As you cozy up to watch this winter’s snow fall, you can now make your dog their own cup of hot cocoa to match yours.