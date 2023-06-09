29 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dog Dads
From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.
To a dog dad, the love and companionship of his BFF (that would be his dog) is the gift that keeps on givingopens in a new tab, year after year, snuggle after snuggleopens in a new tab. But sometimes actual gifts are nice, too. You know, like matching dog and dad waxed cotton Barbour coats, a backpack that doubles as a dog carrier for adventures off the beaten path, or a dog pool float because, apparently, everyone will be throwing dog pool partiesopens in a new tab this year. Check out all the amazing gear we’ve rounded up for this year’s Father’s Day gift guide.
Everyone knows dogs make the best wingmen. Add a Modernbeastopens in a new tab chambray bandana into the mix and that dog dad won’t stay single for long. —CHARLES MANNING
A quality dog pack can be surprisingly hard to find. It certainly was for Wolf Republicopens in a new tab’s founders, who started their company after their rescue dog managed to decimate two in the span of just a few weeks. “We really don’t like waste,” says co-founder Brittney Richards. “I don’t want you to have to buy something new every year. We’re non-seasonal, non-collection. So we really want these items to be timeless and to stand up to wear and everyday activities. That’s really our top priority.”
Wolf Republic’s best-selling Ranger Pack has a ton of cool features, including a padded handle for lift assist on the trail, a customizable fit with four points of harness adjustment, and four zipper pockets perfect for storing food, water, and other trail essentials. —CM
Actor Justin Theroux adopted his beloved pit bull Kuma in 2018 after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Louisiana and Texas leaving many pets homeless. In honor of his sweet baby, Theroux collaborated with Found My Animal on a beautiful hand-dyed ombre rope leash, featuring marine-grade rope and solid brass hardware. And the best part? 100% of the proceeds are being donated to Austin Pets Aliveopens in a new tab in Kuma’s name. —CM
Want to help make sure the planet is still livable for your children’s children — or more actually your puppies’ puppies? House Dogge’s tug toy is made of non-toxic eco-friendly materials and 100 percent vegetable-tanned leather. It’s also entirely biodegradable.—SEAN ZUCKER
How handsome would your dog look walking around outside with his very own, iconic waxed cotton Barbour jacket? So handsome! This particular model comes with a cotton tartan lining, corduroy collar detail, velcro chest fastening, and an underbody strap. And if you want to do something extra-special, might we suggest getting dad a jacket to matchopens in a new tab? Dad’s will run you about seven times as much as dog’s, but it’ll never go out of style and it will last them the rest of their life. Also, the pictures of them together in their matching outfits will literally be priceless. —CM
Dad Grass is letting dogs get in on the CBD trend, offering delicious CBD bones for pups to enjoy. Each dog bone features four milligrams of the same organic full-spectrum CBD that Dad Grass puts in its edibles, smokables, and other human products. The treats are dairy-free, gluten free, 100 percent vegan, and pumpkin-flavored. Not to mention, the packaging is entirely compostable.
While there is encouraging evidence of the oil’s ability to help treat inflammatory issues, seizuresopens in a new tab, pain reliefopens in a new tab, and anxietyopens in a new tab, a scientific consensus is TBD. If you are unsure about introducing CBD into your dog’s routine, it would be best to recruit the counsel of your primary veterinarian. —SZ
Look, we all think our dogs are special, so why not feed them their breakfast and dinner in a bowl specifically made for them?—SZ
There is simply no better pet cam on the market than the Google Nest cam. Hands down. Full stop. It’s perfect for the dog dads who have recently and/or reluctantly returned to the office full time and need a regular doggy fix to make it through the day. The Nest Cam is full color, high def, motion activated, and brimming with additional features you can read all about hereopens in a new tab. It also just looks really nice. —CM
With pomegranate-scented shampoo, refresher, and even cologne, this kit is likely the closest your pet will ever get to getting pampered at an actual spa.—SZ
There’s nothing better than taking your dog out on the trailopens in a new tab, especially when they can help lighten the load by carrying all their own stuff (treats, first aid, poo bags, etc.). Ruffwear’s Front Range Day Pack features foam-padded construction for comfortable extended wear, five points of adjustment for an optimal fit, internal mesh pockets, and a radial cut, weight-forward saddlebag design that creates passive compression and stabilizes pack contents. It has a low-profile padded handle for controlled and comfortable lift and assist, and three leash attachment points: an aluminum V-ring on the back, a reinforced webbing loop on the chest, and a tow loop on the back. In other words, it’s about as well-designed a doggy backpack as you can get. Perfect for outdoorsy dogsopens in a new tab and their outdoorsy dads. —CM
Dr. Kwane, aka The Street Vetopens in a new tab, has been treating the beloved pets of unhoused people for a decade. His new book, What it Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope, speaks to the many ways Project Street Vet has inspired change in the lives of unhoused pet parents, sick animals, and Dr. Kwane himself. In it, he shares his own story of becoming a veterinarian and, after a mental health crisis, switching his focus to street outreach full-time. Empowering and informative, it’s a great gift for any animal lover. —SH
Designed and assembled in the USA, the Shinola nylon pet collar is easy to put on, easy to adjust, and just looks so damn good! It comes in four sizes and you can even get a matching leashopens in a new tab and coordinating coatopens in a new tab and bedopens in a new tab. It’s not just a dog collar, it’s a lifestyle! —CM
FunBoy, makers of the world’s best, most Instagrammable inflatable pool toys has created the perfect little float just for your four-legged little friend. The blow-up boat can accommodate dogs up to 70 lbs and features thick, puncture-resistant material and a reinforced compartment for treats or toys. It’s also just really freaking cute! —CM
As an aging punk, I certainly understand the appeal of a good jacket patch. But instead of flashing logos for bands that mostly broke up before I was born, these are a bit more personal and a lot less intense. But I’m sure if my dog were to start writing fast-paced anthems, “Will Sit for Snacks” and “Been There, Peed on That” would be pretty high up on their song list.—SZ
Something wicked this way comes — it’s a remote-controlled bone for the ultimate gamer-pet experience.—SZ
Turn your beautiful pup into a work of abstract art worthy of a gallery wall. Animalist allows you to choose from three different styles and over 200 breeds, then customize it with colors to suit your personal taste. It’s an elegant way to celebrate your perfect pet.
A stylish dog bed for a stylish dog dad, the Mr. Dogopens in a new tab dog bed was designed to be as durable and dog friendly as it is interior decor-friendly. The 100 percent cotton twill cover was designed in collaboration with textile and wallpaper designer Kate Loudoun Shand and features non-toxic pigment silkscreen dyes and a signature black-on-black injection-molded resin zipper. Inside is a combination of shredded latex and cotton rag, which can comfortably support a dog’s weight and allow them to burrow to their heart’s content without damaging or fattening out the filling. It is possibly the best dog bed on the market, and certainly one of the most attractive. —CM
Front-facing backpack dog carriersopens in a new tab are more and more popular these days, but what makes this one so great — apart from the fact that it allows you to comfortably carry a seriously big dog (up to 80 lbs) — is that it also doubles as a serious backpacking pack opens in a new tabwith up to 60 liters of space. —CM
Dog harnesses these days come in every conceivable color and material, but there is something about this all-leather option from The Barkers that feels extra special. Made in Italy with ethically-sourced, vegetable-tanned Italian calf leather and brass-plated buckles, it looks more like a piece of horse tackle from Hermès than a dog harness. And while an actual Hermès leather dog harness will run you around $1,000, this beauty is a relative steal at a mere $69. —CM
This wonderfully minimal little chore jacket is the perfect extra layer for last-minute walkies. It has lots of big easy-access pockets for treatsopens in a new tab, baggiesopens in a new tab, and other dog-walking accouterments, and it just looks really nice. It’s soft, yet sturdy, made from 50-percent recycled denim, comes in lots of colors, and is available in men’s and women’s cuts. —CM
What do dogs have to do with coffee? Not much, but this packaging is gorgeous, and this coffee is delicious — plus, Grounds & Hounds donates proceeds to feed, vaccinate, spay/neuter, and transport pets in need. —CM
This trio of toys from Fringe Studio are sturdy enough to take a beating and keep on squeezing, but aesthetic enough that your dog dad won’t mind finding them around the house. Made of heavy-duty cotton canvas, each one is equipped with an extra loud squeaker, perfect for pups who like to make a lot of noise. —CM
It’s fetch on steroids. Perfect for dogs with a lot of energy to burn off, dads will also get a kick out of seeing how much further they can throw. —CM
A playful, stylish option for organizing your dog’s toys, treats, and other accessories, these collapsible crates are stackable to the ceiling, come in three sizes and over a dozen colors, and are made from 100-percent recycled plastic. —CM
Do you feel those good vibrations? Your pet certainly will. Meet the pet massager offering tight muscle relief from all that dog life stress.—SZ
Big dogs require a lot of food, and storing that food properly (and aesthetically) can be difficult. That’s where this large-capacity can from Simple Human comes in. It can hold up to 44 lbs of dog food and is designed with a lock-tight handle that keeps food in and dogs out. A silicone gasket forms an airtight seal so food stays fresh, and it includes a convenient scoop that attaches magnetically under the lid. It also just looks damn nice. —CM
For over 100 years, Barbour has been producing breathable wax jackets out of England that, thanks to their durability and enduring style, have stood the test of time (peep just about any royal-portraying actor wearing one inopens in a new tab). Well, now they not only make them for dogsopens in a new tab but offer similarly sturdy toys to match.—SZ
Most dogs don’t care what they eat out of, but these Wild Oneopens in a new tab bowls are really nice. The color, the shape — they’re just really aesthetically pleasing, and considering they’re out and in use all the time, that’s not a bad thing. They are made of sturdy, food-grade stainless steel, are dishwasher safe, have a non-slip silicone base, and have a four-cup capacity for especially hungry dogs. You can also customize them with 26 letters and a choice of 10 emojis. Fun!
