29 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dog Dads

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

To a dog dad, the love and companionship of his BFF (that would be his dog) is the gift that keeps on giving opens in a new tab , year after year, snuggle after snuggle opens in a new tab . But sometimes actual gifts are nice, too. You know, like matching dog and dad waxed cotton Barbour coats, a backpack that doubles as a dog carrier for adventures off the beaten path, or a dog pool float because, apparently, everyone will be throwing dog pool parties opens in a new tab this year. Check out all the amazing gear we’ve rounded up for this year’s Father’s Day gift guide.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Wolf Republic Ranger Pack opens in a new tab $ 96 A quality dog pack can be surprisingly hard to find. It certainly was for Wolf Republic opens in a new tab ’s founders, who started their company after their rescue dog managed to decimate two in the span of just a few weeks. “We really don’t like waste,” says co-founder Brittney Richards. “I don’t want you to have to buy something new every year. We’re non-seasonal, non-collection. So we really want these items to be timeless and to stand up to wear and everyday activities. That’s really our top priority.” Wolf Republic’s best-selling Ranger Pack has a ton of cool features, including a padded handle for lift assist on the trail, a customizable fit with four points of harness adjustment, and four zipper pockets perfect for storing food, water, and other trail essentials. —CM $96 at Wolf Republic opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Funboy x Bark Yacht Float opens in a new tab $ 60 $ 41 $ 41 FunBoy, makers of the world’s best, most Instagrammable inflatable pool toys has created the perfect little float just for your four-legged little friend. The blow-up boat can accommodate dogs up to 70 lbs and features thick, puncture-resistant material and a reinforced compartment for treats or toys. It’s also just really freaking cute! —CM $41 at BarkShop opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Skout’s Honor Adventure Badges opens in a new tab $ 8 As an aging punk, I certainly understand the appeal of a good jacket patch. But instead of flashing logos for bands that mostly broke up before I was born, these are a bit more personal and a lot less intense. But I’m sure if my dog were to start writing fast-paced anthems, “Will Sit for Snacks” and “Been There, Peed on That” would be pretty high up on their song list.—SZ $8 at Modernbeast opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Animalist Pet Poster opens in a new tab $ 71 Turn your beautiful pup into a work of abstract art worthy of a gallery wall. Animalist allows you to choose from three different styles and over 200 breeds, then customize it with colors to suit your personal taste. It’s an elegant way to celebrate your perfect pet. $71 at Animalist opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Mr. Dog Stripe Mattress Bed opens in a new tab $ 200 A stylish dog bed for a stylish dog dad, the Mr. Dog opens in a new tab dog bed was designed to be as durable and dog friendly as it is interior decor-friendly. The 100 percent cotton twill cover was designed in collaboration with textile and wallpaper designer Kate Loudoun Shand and features non-toxic pigment silkscreen dyes and a signature black-on-black injection-molded resin zipper. Inside is a combination of shredded latex and cotton rag, which can comfortably support a dog’s weight and allow them to burrow to their heart’s content without damaging or fattening out the filling. It is possibly the best dog bed on the market, and certainly one of the most attractive. —CM $200 at Mr. Dog opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab The Barkers Black Leather Harness opens in a new tab $ 65 Dog harnesses these days come in every conceivable color and material, but there is something about this all-leather option from The Barkers that feels extra special. Made in Italy with ethically-sourced, vegetable-tanned Italian calf leather and brass-plated buckles, it looks more like a piece of horse tackle from Hermès than a dog harness. And while an actual Hermès leather dog harness will run you around $1,000, this beauty is a relative steal at a mere $69. —CM $65 at Gilt opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Fringe Studio Camping Toys opens in a new tab This trio of toys from Fringe Studio are sturdy enough to take a beating and keep on squeezing, but aesthetic enough that your dog dad won’t mind finding them around the house. Made of heavy-duty cotton canvas, each one is equipped with an extra loud squeaker, perfect for pups who like to make a lot of noise. —CM Shop Amazon opens in a new tab