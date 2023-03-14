7 of the Best Automatic Pet Feeders to Make Sure Your Cat or Dog Eats Well · The Wildest

7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event

Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.

by Heven Haile
Updated March 14, 2023
white cat having dry food added to its feeder
Photo Courtesy of Groomy
We know: You love your pet, but waking up on their schedule to feed them breakfast isn’t exactly your favorite part of the day. Lucky for you, technology has a solution: the automatic pet feeder. “It won’t just make checking off your to-do list easier; it can also help manage your pet’s weight and help establish healthy eating habits, too,” Dr. Justine Lee says. “Smaller meals delivered more often can be especially helpful for pets that tend to ‘scarf and barf.’”

But with all the sleek, nearly identical feeding robots out there, how do we know which one to choose? Dr. Lee says it’s essential to look for “a reliable feeder with features like anti-jam technology, a built-in backup battery, and a saved feeding schedule, so even if the unit goes offline (in the event of a power outage) your pet never misses a feeding.” Other honorable mentions include customizable feeding schedules, chew-resistant power cords, BPA-free plastics, and a gravity-mode feature that detects when the bowl has run dry.

While Dr. Lee swears by auto-feeders and uses them for her own pets, she does heed several warnings to ensure they’re being used to aid pet care, rather than acting as a stand-in for active pet parenthood. It’s important to note that feeders should never be used as a replacement to leave your beloved pets alone for an extended period of time.

Ready to make one small aspect of your life a lot easier? Here are the best automatic pet feeders on the market.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the feeder in white
Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder
$86

Coming in chic matte black, white, and gray, the Petlibro feeder will look great with any aesthetic in the bedroom or kitchen. To your cat’s dismay, this cat feeder also comes with a cat-proof twisty lock lid. On the bright side, their dry food will remain fresh, and you can even record a 10-second message to call your cat to the feeder. —AF

$86 at Amazon
the petlibro feeder in black
Petlibro Automatic Pet Feeder
$64

A convenient built-in LCD screen allows you to plan meal times, portions, and, yes, record a sweet message for your pet. 

$64 at Amazon
the double cat feeder in white
WellToBe Automatic Pet Feeder with Two Bowls
$63

Are your pets inseparable? This feeder comes with a two-way splitter to allow your furry companions to keep each other company during meal time. It also comes with an infrared sensor to prevent jamming and an alarm to remind you to refill the feeder.

$63 at Amazon
the pet feeder in white and black
WOpet Patrol Automatic Cat & Dog Feeder WiFi
$70

Technology really has come a long way. The WOPET feeder allows you to feed your pet from miles away. Just pull out your smartphone and set the feeding time and meal portions.  

$70 at WOpet
the flip top feeder in white
PeTnessGO Automatic 2 Meals Cat Feeder
$33

This affordable feeder allows you to prep two meals for your pet or feed two pets simultaneously. Just set the timer and when it’s meal time, the compartment will automatically open up to allow your pet to feast. 

$33 at Amazon
auto cat feeder in white
Nooie Pet Feeder
$80

Created to quell separation anxiety in cats, dogs, and pet parents, the Nooie feeder comes with an automatic timer and portion setting controls that allows you to monitor your pet’s mealtimes. Perfect for anxious pets and those still in training, the reward system of the automatic feeder will help keep them on track and out of trouble by giving them something to look forward to while you’re away.

$80 at Nooie
automatic cat feeder in green
Groomy Automatic Pet Feeder
$70

The Groomy multi-function feeder is made with a voice recording feature so you can communicate with your pet throughout the day. Plus, it allows you to schedule feeding through your smartphone app so you won’t have to worry about stepping out for a few hours and missing a mealtime.

$70 at Groomy

writer heven haile

Heven Haile

Heven Haile is a writer living in New York City with their cat Patches.

