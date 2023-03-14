Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

We know: You love your pet, but waking up on their schedule to feed them breakfast isn’t exactly your favorite part of the day. Lucky for you, technology has a solution: the automatic pet feeder. “It won’t just make checking off your to-do list easier; it can also help manage your pet’s weight and help establish healthy eating habits, too,” Dr. Justine Lee opens in a new tab says. “Smaller meals delivered more often can be especially helpful for pets that tend to ‘scarf and barf.’”

But with all the sleek, nearly identical feeding robots out there, how do we know which one to choose? Dr. Lee says it’s essential to look for “a reliable feeder with features like anti-jam technology, a built-in backup battery, and a saved feeding schedule, so even if the unit goes offline (in the event of a power outage) your pet never misses a feeding.” Other honorable mentions include customizable feeding schedules, chew-resistant power cords, BPA-free plastics, and a gravity-mode feature that detects when the bowl has run dry.

While Dr. Lee swears by auto-feeders and uses them for her own pets, she does heed several warnings to ensure they’re being used to aid pet care, rather than acting as a stand-in for active pet parenthood. It’s important to note that feeders should never be used as a replacement to leave your beloved pets alone for an extended period of time.

Ready to make one small aspect of your life a lot easier? Here are the best automatic pet feeders on the market.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder opens in a new tab $ 86 Coming in chic matte black, white, and gray, the Petlibro feeder will look great with any aesthetic in the bedroom or kitchen. To your cat’s dismay, this cat feeder also comes with a cat-proof twisty lock lid. On the bright side, their dry food will remain fresh, and you can even record a 10-second message to call your cat to the feeder. —AF $86 at Amazon opens in a new tab