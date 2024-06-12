Water should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.

While water is essential for keeping you and your dog healthy and hydrated, as the summer heat rolls in (and it’s definitely here opens in a new tab ), you might sometimes find yourself wondering if there are other safe drink options available for your dog.

While water is by far the best and safest option for your pup, there are a few other liquids that can be given to your dog in moderation, with a couple of special considerations. Read ahead, where we discuss other beverages that may help add variety to your dog’s daily routine.

What can dogs drink besides water?

Bone broth

Homemade or store-bought bone broth opens in a new tab can be a safe and nutritious option or treat for dogs. It is rich in nutrients, like amino acids, collagens, and glucosamine. Stick with options that do not have any added salt, and avoid using products that contain onions, garlic, or other ingredients that can be toxic to dogs.

Coconut water

Coconut water: Coconut water is safe for dogs in small amounts, and can be a special treat, especially during the warmer months. Try freezing with dog-safe fruits, such as apples or blueberries, for a nutritious and refreshing summer pup-sicle opens in a new tab ! Avoid added sugars or flavors.

Goat’s milk

Goat’s milk: Some dogs can tolerate goat’s milk in small amounts, as it tends to be lower in lactose than cow’s milk. Goat’s milk is a good source of protein and calcium. Offer small mounts first just to make sure your dog doesn’t develop any gastrointestinal upset.

Safe fruit and vegetable juices

Plain, unsweetened fruit or vegetable juice can be given to your dog in small amounts as an occasional treat. Fruit juices can be very high in sugar, so we recommend only giving this on rare occasions.

Beef or chicken broth

Beef or chicken broth can be added to your dog’s food as a topper. This can entice picky eaters to eat, and provide flavor enhancing goodness to their meal. Stick to low-sodium options and avoid added ingredients such as garlic and onions, which can be toxic.

Whenever you are introducing a new treat, do so gradually, while monitoring for any signs of vomiting or diarrhea. It’s important to talk to your veterinarian before incorporating changes into your dog’s diet.

Toxic beverages

These are some beverages that dogs should avoid, because they can be harmful or even toxic:

Alcohol

Any alcoholic beverage, even in small amounts, can be extremely dangerous for dogs. This can cause intoxication, which can lead to vomiting and diarrhea, or more seriously, difficulty breathing, tremors, or even death.

Fruit juices containing grape

Grapes can be toxic to dogs, resulting in kidney damage and death if left untreated.

Caffeinated beverages

Drinks like tea, coffee, energy drinks, and soda containing caffeine should be avoided as they are toxic to dogs. They can cause increases in their heart rate, restlessness, panting, and tremors in dogs.

Artificially sweetened drinks

Although it’s best to avoid sweetened drinks in general, this is especially true for drinks containing artificial sweeteners such as xylitol. This sugar substitute is often found in chewing gum, candies, and some peanut butter, and can cause low blood sugar secondary to insulin release, seizures, damage to their liver, and death. Unsweetened, unflavored carbonated water is OK in a pinch, but you should not give them bubbly water on a regular basis.

Milk

Many dogs are lactose intolerant after being weaned, and can experience gastrointestinal upset such as vomiting, diarrhea and flatulence. Although some dogs can tolerate milk in small quantities, it’s likely safest to avoid.

If you believe your dog has ingested any of the above substances, it’s best to have them evaluated by a veterinarian.

FAQs (People also ask):

Can dogs drink orange juice?

Dogs can tolerate fresh squeezed orange juice in small quantities as a special treat, but it is not an ideal drink for them. The high acidity in orange juice may upset a dog’s stomach, leading to discomfort or vomiting. Orange juice is also high in natural sugars, which is not the best option for dogs.

Can dogs drink almond milk?

Although almond milk is non-toxic to dogs, it does not provide significant nutritional benefits for dogs, either. Some sweeteners or gums and additives seen in many commercial almond milk or alternative milk products can also cause your dog to have an upset stomach. If you’re looking for a milk option for your dog, consider goat’s milk in small amounts. Some dogs can also tolerate cow’s milk in smaller quantities as well.

Can dogs drink bone broth?

Yes, bone broths are a great option for your dog and can help provide important nutrients such as collagen, glucosamine, and amino acids. Bone broth can be a nice food topper to entice picky eaters, or as an occasional treat. It is best to stick with low-sodium options, and avoid formulations that contain onions and garlic, which can be toxic to dogs.





