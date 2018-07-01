Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Sandi Pearce hid a small box in a park near her home in Dublin, Calif. Since then, hundreds of people, many with dogs, have searched for — and found — the box. It was just one of the 15 similar boxes that Pearce has hidden since she and her Border Collie opens in a new tab , Katie, took up geocaching, an adventure game.

What is geocaching?

Geocaching is a high-tech treasure hunt in which players follow GPS coordinates listed on the geocaching app, and search for a cache, a term used to denote something hidden away for later. In geocaching, the “something hidden away” usually consists of a weather-resistant container holding a logbook and a mishmash of plastic toys, coins, key chains, and other small items for trade.

Thanks to GPS signals, a person’s position on the planet can be triangulated (within a range of 6 to twenty feet) and reported in latitude and longitude coordinates, giving them an idea of where to look for the cache. “It immediately appealed to me,” said Pearce. “It involves being outside, geeky tech toys, and a cool app. And I can take my dog with me.”

Taking their dogs along while caching is a practice enjoyed by many of the game’s participants. Sharon Lum, who caches with her mixed-breed rescue dog, Zoe, says she enjoys having a hobby she can participate in with her dog. “Before I discovered caching, I biked more,” she said. “Now some of that time is spent hiking opens in a new tab for caches with Zoe, and I think she likes that.”

Is geocaching still a thing?

While global positioning satellite (GPS) navigation technology was initially developed by the military, in 2000, the government made the signals available to everyone, and geocaching popped into the outdoor-activity scene. It’s still a popular activity today, with over 120,000 active caches in more than 210 countries. Get started geocaching by joining the Geocaching opens in a new tab app.

How does geocaching work?

You can find the best places to go geocaching with the app. Caches are hidden both in urban and rural areas. Several require moderate hikes and a few even require climbing, swimming opens in a new tab , or boating. Each cache is rated for difficulty, based on how hard the cache is to find and on the terrain in which it’s secreted. There is no official dog-friendly rating in the cache descriptions, but many cachers will put notes about dog-appropriateness in the online log.

Lum, who has logged more than 1,000 finds, credits Zoe with fetching opens in a new tab one cache of her own, near Lake Tahoe. “There was snow around, but only about a foot or so deep in some areas, and none in others. We searched for about half an hour at the coordinates, [then] decided to go back to the cachemobile, which was about a quarter of a mile away. As we were walking back, Zoe walked right up to the cache, which was nested next to a rock, pointed to it with her nose and then looked at me to say, ‘Okay, Mom, here it is. Can we go home now?’”

Tips for Geocaching with your dog:

Know your dog.

A dog who pulls on-leash opens in a new tab or is easily distracted in urban areas likely won’t cache well in urban parks. For rural hiking, know your dog’s physical fitness level. Know if your dog is willing to cross a stream; if not, can you carry them opens in a new tab over it? How will your dog behave if they encounter people or other animals (or cow patties)? It is better to ask these types of questions first and then plan accordingly.

Know the local laws.

Is a leash required? The law likely requires poop-scooping in urban areas, and even if it doesn’t, scooping is the polite thing to do. Bring those supplies with you!

Be prepared before you go.

Make sure your dog is current on all vaccinations, and use tick and mosquito protection opens in a new tab for both of you. Consider a Lyme disease opens in a new tab vaccination in areas where Lyme is prevalent. Check for ticks after caching in rural areas, and carry a tick puller opens in a new tab . And bring water for both yourself and your dog.

Share dog-friendly caches.

If you hide a cache, consider mentioning in the log if it is dog-friendly, and list local leash laws. Have fun, and remember to take good pictures opens in a new tab of your caching dog.

Geocaching 101