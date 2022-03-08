Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Just as in our lives, there’s a considerable amount of unavoidable waste in the lives of our pets. Food packaging and poop bags (not even the compostable ones are totally safe opens in a new tab ) are among the more necessary avenues of waste creation in the pet-o-sphere, along with the more optional arenas of doggie clothing collecting opens in a new tab and toy destroying opens in a new tab . There are myriad ways in which brands can approach sustainability and, thankfully, plenty of them have action plans — from producing locally to sourcing upcycled materials to create a range of new pet essentials and accessories. We rounded up seven products in the latter camp — jackets, beds, toys, and more all repurposed and reimagined from recycled water bottles. Go forth and help Rover sleep with a clean conscience — on an eco-filled bed, naturally.

opens in a new tab Maxbone Eco Packable Jacket opens in a new tab $ 55 Perfect for the pet who makes sure to purchase carbon offsets anytime they fly, this super light packable jacket from Maxbone is made with water bottles and recycled nylon. The blush color is a perfect fit for an early spring ski trip, and the small pouch it folds into ensures that there’ll be plenty of room to spare in the carry on baggage for that flight to Colorado. Plus, its quilted design is sure to fit in with the attire of just about every other ski bunny. $55 at maxbone opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab The Foggy Dog Gingham Check Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 45 Should you want something a tad more stylish for your pup to rest on, the Foggy Dog has you covered. Their beds are available in tons of cute prints — including this gingham check which’ll no doubt induce dreams about bucolic walks on wide open farms — with or without inserts. Foggy Dog cleverly recommends skipping the insert entirely, instead employing old linens or clothing that’ll comfort dogs with their familiar scents. $45 at The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Harry Barker Eton Dog Collar opens in a new tab $ 24 It takes 10 recycled bottles to make one of Harry Barker’s Eton dog collars and they’re worth every last Evian! Though there are five different colors available, each of ‘em screams preppy chic thanks to those bold horizontal lines. Even if those bottles were made to be destroyed, their end product is quite the opposite: the Eton collar “can withstand 600 pounds of pressure,” according to the Harry Barker website. $24 at Harry Barker opens in a new tab