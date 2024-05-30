Our pets might not be welcome at every single Pride parade, but these celebrations are for the whole family.

Pride Month is finally here, opens in a new tab which means it’s time to celebrate the queer community as often and prominently as possible. Parades, festivals, parties, marches — you name it, we’ll be there in our loudest and proudest Pride accessories opens in a new tab (and probably some pet-safe glitter). But wait — what about our most loyal allies, our dogs?

It is a tragic truth universally acknowledged that dogs are not always welcome at Pride events. As well behaved as your perfect pooch might be, our pets can be disruptive or cause safety concerns for organizers. Logistically, it can also be complicated to include non-human participants at every single blowout.

Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best Pride events from across the country that love our dogs as much as we do. Bring Fido, bring Fifi, bring whomever. Just make sure they’re on a leash.



Another important note: Extreme heat opens in a new tab and humidity can pose health risks for our pups, so it’s important to plan ahead. Check the weather forecast before you load the dogs into the station wagon to make sure they’ll be comfortable, and if you’re in a state like Arizona or Texas — where the asphalt can become searing in the summer — it’s worth bringing water and a bowl and maybe even protective booties, paw balm opens in a new tab , cooling gear opens in a new tab , and/or a doggie raincoat opens in a new tab .

If you’re not sure how to prepare, our dog-friendly summer safety tips opens in a new tab are here to help. (And remember: If they don’t want to wear a costume opens in a new tab , you should never force them too, and always make sure it’s safe for them to be sporting one in the first place).

Have fun out there!

Related article opens in a new tab The 2023 NYC Dyke March Was Full of Prideful Pups opens in a new tab The day before the city’s annual Pride March, queer and trans folks (and their pups) gathered for the 31st annual Dyke March.

Indy Pet Pride

June 1, Indianapolis, Indiana

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cutest event of Indy Pride opens in a new tab is back. Come for the fun and music, and stay for the splash pools. This gathering really is for everyone — pet parents, local vendors, nonprofits, and animal shelters. And for those wondering, yes, there will be adoptable dogs opens in a new tab on the premises, so be ready to field a lot of begging from your human children asking you to bring home a new family member. Needless to say, over here, we’re all for it.

Dallas Pride

June 1-2, Dallas, Texas

Dallas Pride opens in a new tab is chock full of events opens in a new tab , including a parade, festival, country dance competition, Euro Dance party, and music festival. Well-behaved dogs are welcome as long as you keep them on a short leash. That said, remember that heat warning we talked about earlier? As Texans know, Dallas gets hot, hot, hot in June, so check the forecast and think carefully about whether your pet will have a good time.

If you choose to bring the pups along, make sure they have all the safety gear they need, including water and booties to protect their feet from the hot asphalt. Dogs must also be vaccinated for rabies and microchipped to join opens in a new tab in. If it feels like the right day for it, bring them along — the “Big D” stands for dog opens in a new tab , after all.

Jersey Pride Festival

June 2, Asbury Park, New Jersey

11 a.m. to 6 pm.

The Jersey Pride Celebration opens in a new tab is not entirely pet-friendly, but the festival is open to the whole family, including pets (see FAQs here opens in a new tab ). A slew of community groups and corporate participants opens in a new tab will gather to distribute information including job opportunities, housing options, and other support for the queer community.

A $10 admission fee will grant you access to the festival and rally grounds, the food court, the “Family Zone,” and all the entertainment you could ask for.

Yachats Pride Puppy Parade

June 2, Yachats, Oregon

1:30 p.m.

Leashed pets are allowed throughout Yachats Pride opens in a new tab , which kicks off on Friday, May 31 and runs through Sunday, June 2. “Under the Big Top” opens in a new tab is the theme of the year as the festival celebrates its sixth year, and attractions will include Drag Bingo (yaaaas!), a dance party, live music, games, and a dunk tank.

That said, the organizers urge pet parents to know their creatures’ limits when it comes to the usual crowds and commotion. If you’re looking for an event catered specifically to pets, why not try Sunday’s Pride Puppy Parade, which operates outside at the pavilion? You know what they say — there’s no party like a puppy party opens in a new tab . (OK maybe “they” don’t say that, but we do.)

Paws & Pride Show

June 6, Kansas City, Missouri

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bar K Dog Bar and Nclusion Plus are playing host opens in a new tab to a stacked list of drag performers who are sure to serve for you and your pup. Hostess Minti Varieties opens in a new tab and special guest Shasta McNastie opens in a new tab will anchor the show, along with guest appearances from TimTation opens in a new tab , Reina Rose, opens in a new tab Freddy Mac Uchawi, opens in a new tab and LeeLee Eros Shawn. opens in a new tab

And yes, there will be swag. Grab a drink and join the party — just make sure you reserve a free ticket opens in a new tab to ensure you have a spot. Entry is free for humans and $15 for the first dog, plus $5 for each additional hound. You can fill out a Guest Entry Form ahead of time here, opens in a new tab and be sure your dog meets all the requirements for entry listed here. opens in a new tab It’s gonna be a ball.

Related article opens in a new tab Jazz Jennings and Her Band of Cats Are the Definition of Trans Joy opens in a new tab The activist and artist grew up in the spotlight but stays grounded with the help of her fam — both human and feline.

Manhattan West Woof Fest

June 8 in Manhattan, New York

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To quote SNL’ s Stefon, this afternoon event opens in a new tab has everything: a catwalk contest for pet parents and their dogs who want to strut their stuff for prizes; a pup psychic; dog reiki; professional photographers taking paw-traits; and much, much more.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can RSVP for free on Eventbrite opens in a new tab for updates. Show up early enough with your completed waiver opens in a new tab , and you might even score a free collapsible water bowl. If that’s not something to howl about, we don’t know what is.

Pawsnickety Pets Pride Pet Parade & Block Pawty

June 9, Norfolk, Virginia

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

This one’s for the morning people and their pups. Brighten up the day with your best rainbow gear and register for the Best Pride Outfit Contest opens in a new tab at 8:30 a.m. while you wait for your coffee to hit. The walk will kick off at 9 a.m., and the party wraps up by 10:30. While some folks will just be starting their day, you could’ve already won bragging rights for the rest of the weekend and checked out merchandise from all sorts of local vendors.

Snap a photo at the rainbow-themed photo booth to commemorate the moment, grab a free mini dog “Pupcake,” and enjoy 15 percent off all of local pet store Pawsnickety Pets opens in a new tab ’ dog and cat treats. Oh — and did we mention that there’s also a raffle? You already know your dog’s a lucky pup, so what are you waiting for?

Puppies & Pride Pet Fest

June 20, Nashville, Tennessee

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Let’s make like Robin Sparkles and go to the mall opens in a new tab ! It’s not often a shopping mall actually encourages pets, but for one day and one day only, The Mall at Green Hills opens in a new tab is welcoming four-legged guests for a day of fun. Fashionable pooches can enter the Pride pup costume contest, while sportier types can check out the pet pools or play a game of cornhole.

There will also be live music, photo booths, food and cocktails, puppy treats, and, of course, shopping. Plus, fill out a Pet Fest bingo card for a chance to win a fabulous prize. To top it all off, the event benefits the Nashville Humane Association. Register on Eventbrite opens in a new tab to reserve a free spot.

Chicago Pride Fest Proud Pet Parade

June 23, Chicago, Illinois

12 p.m.

We love a chance to win prizes, and especially from a local icon. Chicago Pride Fest opens in a new tab is a two-day street festival running from Saturday to Sunday, and on day two, local character artist and hostess Miss Foozie opens in a new tab will host the annual Proud Pet Parade, which kicks off with registration at noon by the North Stage.

At 12:30, Miss Foozie will usher contestants over to the South Stage to declare the winners. For fashion inspo, you can check out last year’s victors here opens in a new tab . That said, we have a feeling that everyone at this event will sashay away feeling happy — whether they take home the crown or not.

Doggy Pride Parade

June 30, Berkeley, California

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This benefit for Berkeley Humane opens in a new tab takes place in West Berkeley and is free to the public. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite. opens in a new tab Show up in your best matching Pride ’fits, and make sure you arrive before 1 p.m. if you want to participate in the costume contest and parade around the block (which, of course, includes a photo op).

To top it all off, there will be a drag performance at 2 p.m. — so make sure to stop by an ATM or have your Venmo app open to tip your drag queen handsomely.