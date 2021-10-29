“You can’t live life with any fashion regrets; otherwise you’d never experiment and take risks!”

Boobie Billie opens in a new tab isn’t your average Insta-famous pup. She’s a designer, a guru, a supermodel, and an all-around gorgina superstar, wrapped up in a tiny, six-pound Italian Greyhound-Chihuahua mix package. Born in LA, she moved to New York in 2019, where a brief, but intense and torrid love affair with an undisclosed celebrity (she’s so discreet!) led her to launch herself on the world’s stage. “He was the love of my life,” says Boobie. “We were together for a few months, but it didn’t work out. Looking back, it was probably for the best. Otherwise, I might never have started my own brand!”

Today, Boobie designs a range of bags and “boobushkas” under her own label, Boobie.World opens in a new tab , has over a quarter of a million followers on Instagram, and works regularly with the likes of Marc Jacobs and Prada. She took time out from her busy schedule to answer a few very intimate questions for The Wildest. Enjoy, bbs!

You’re gorgeous; you’re a star; so tell me… Who is your celebrity crush?

Omg, bb! Getting right to the good stuff. Ummmmmmm it’s a split between Idris Elba and Timothée Chalamet. Like, can I have them BOTH?!

So greedy! I love it! What’s your sign?

OMG! I am a scorpio and let me tell you, I have BIG scorpio energy. I mean, just look at my last answer!

If you could choose one designer to create a custom outfit for you, who would it be?

Most bbs know me as a color blocking QUEEN, so I’d have to say Jacquemus. Let me tell you bbs, I have SO many of his bags and he has been playing HARD. TO. GET! He just understands color and cut so well, and I know I would look stunnalina in a custom look.

Speaking of Jacquemus, what’s in that little purse of yours?

Honestly, bb, nothing. My purses are so small they can’t fit ANYTHING!

So the bags are just for show. Respect. What about the glasses? Prescription or just a lewk?

A bb never tells!

Are you up to date on all your vaccines?

OMG, YES! I was first in line, bb. And let me tell you, I encourage ALL bbs to get vaccinated. I’d give up any custom Jacquemus to make sure everyone was safe.

And how old are you?

OMG, bb! I’m three years old.

Really? I would have guessed two! How do you keep your coat looking so gorgeous and silky smooth?

Honestly, it’s a combination of products, but recently, I’ve started using this amazing, all-natural shampoo called Dandelion opens in a new tab . It’s new, though, so there’s a waitlist.

Which ’90s supermodel is your spirit animal?

Omg! Def Naomi Campbell. Fierce. Smart. Stunning!

What’s your favorite thing about fall?

THE FASHION, OBVIOUSLY!

Are there any fall fashion trends you are particularly excited about?

Do I even have to say it?! Leather blazers and 2000s bags. Literally in love!

Any fashion regrets?

OMG, bb, NO! You can’t live life with any fashion regrets, otherwise you’d never experiment and take risks!

Fair, but, like, what fashion mistake do you wish humans would stop making?

Honestly, completely avoiding color. Like, bb, let me tell you, I LOVE a monochromatic moment, but you have to break it up. Live a little!

Who are your people?

I have an amazing team behind me. They handle everything in my life: appointments, partnerships, my brand. I couldn’t do it without them.

How did you meet?

I met my team at a really low point in my life. I had just gone through a really bad breakup, my internship at Vogue was draining, and I was just about ready to give up. It was a rainy day in Manhattan and I was on my 15-minute lunch. I burst into a coffee shop in a tizzy and actually bumped into a girl and guy who were standing by the door. The girl spilled scalding coffee all over me. I screamed SO loud! She was so apologetic and worried, like SHE started crying. Then I started to cry, which eventually turned into hysterical laughter. We were all laughing and crying as we sipped our Americanos on that rainy day in Manhattan, and we’ve been laughing and crying together ever since.

Why don’t we ever see your people on your grid?

OMG! Heavens NO, bb! My team knows that I am the face of this brand. We all agreed that the magic came from not seeing that I had any help. I’m a one-woman show!

Which celebrity do people most often tell you you look like?

Bella Hadid. If she was blonde. And I know what you’re thinking “Isn’t that just Gigi?” I think it’s like the snatched-ness of Bella with Gigi’s coloring.

Why do you think people are so obsessed with you?

I think its because I can take any trend and have fun with it. Fashion can be so uptight!

What is the hardest thing about being gorgina?

I think the definition of gorgina is different for everyone, but for me it means being kind, positive, and uplifting. So it is definitely hard to always be those things, but I really do try my best.

Read anything good recently?

Honestly, I haven’t had time to read because I’m writing my BOOK!

Preordering NOW! What about TV? Any recs?

Honestly, I’m not even embarrassed, I can’t stop watching Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Mariska Hargitay is my queen.

Bangs: good idea or a cry for help?

Bb, if you can pull off bangs, DO IT!

Well, I don’t know, I’m torn! Speaking of which, what do you think, should I give my ex a second chance?

I think everyone deserves a second chance. As long as you feel safe, respected, and heard, I say go for it. Otherwise you might regret it forever.

Finally, it’s almost Thanksgiving. What are you most thankful for?

I know it’s cliché but I’m thankful for my bbs. I would be nothing without them.