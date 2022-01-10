Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Happy New Year, pet people! 2021 will forever be remembered as the year of social distancing, working from home...and pandemic puppies. It was also the year we launched The Wildest. Whether you’re a new pet parent or just need to brush up on the basics, we get that pet parenting can be both a magical time and a total nightmare. We’re here to help you keep your cool. It’s been a wild ride and we’re only getting started, but first, let’s rhapsodize about some of the highlights of the past year.

We got the band together! We tapped the best pet experts around the country to join our Collective opens in a new tab , from Black DVM Network founder Dr. Tierra Price opens in a new tab to celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona opens in a new tab to NYC’s go-to dog trainer Robert Haussmann opens in a new tab to LA certified cat counselor Cristin Tamburo opens in a new tab . Watch this space because some new Collective members — pet nutritionists, sustainability gurus, rescue advocates, TV star trainers, and more — will be entering the fray in just a few weeks...

In collaboration with the Collective and other pet care pros, writers from diverse backgrounds covered the most common pet healthcare concerns, from out-of-control itching opens in a new tab and state-of-the-art allergy treatments opens in a new tab to Herculean hairballs opens in a new tab and the first signs of the C-word opens in a new tab . Plus, veterinarians chimed in on the importance of preventative care opens in a new tab , human-grade food opens in a new tab , and weight management for chonky cats opens in a new tab and dogs opens in a new tab .

Got a question we haven’t answered yet? Ask a Vet . It’s just one of our personalized tools to help make the pet parenting journey a little less bumpy. Picky eater opens in a new tab ? Loose poop opens in a new tab ? No topic is off limits.

By far, articles about behavior and training topped the most-read list in 2021. From decoding cat mysteries opens in a new tab to teaching your dog to talk opens in a new tab to explaining the weird phenomenon that is the zoomies opens in a new tab (it’s science), we’ve got you. If you’re a proud new pet parent, you probably wondered how to help your cat opens in a new tab or dog opens in a new tab settle in, the right way to kitten opens in a new tab - or puppy-proof opens in a new tab your digs so it isn’t obvious you live with an animal, and whether you should DIY training opens in a new tab or leave it to the pros.

Or maybe you’re pretty pet savvy but something sinister is afoot, like, oh, you know, your cat is stalking you opens in a new tab or is on a litter box strike opens in a new tab , or your dog is acting diabolical on the leash opens in a new tab or freaks out opens in a new tab when friends come over. A LOT of you are worried your pups will suffer separation anxiety opens in a new tab (newsflash: cats do too opens in a new tab ) when you go back to work opens in a new tab . Also, you’re not alone if it’s you opens in a new tab during the pandemic.

So, your pet came with when you went home for the holidays. As if traveling wasn’t stressful enough, am I right? Thankfully, we hooked you up with travel tips for dogs opens in a new tab and cats opens in a new tab (and let you know the second Shay Mitchell’s pet carriers opens in a new tab dropped). Because we get that being a pet parent is a lifestyle opens in a new tab . If you’re moving, that means finding a pet-friendly rental opens in a new tab . If you’re serious about self care, you might dig doga opens in a new tab . And if your pet is your ride or die, why not wear your heart on your sleeve with a dog or “cattoo opens in a new tab ?”

Before you know it, it will be spring, and you (and your pet) can rock all the lewks that fashion icon Tika the Iggy opens in a new tab “reviewed” as The Wildest’s NYFW correspondent. But it’s still Capricorn season. For aspiring pet parents reading this, Vogue astrologer Alice Bell divined the perfect breeds for each star sign opens in a new tab . (Cats have a more bewitching history opens in a new tab with the occult.) But hey, relationships are tricky, which is why we kicked off a relationship series and went there; namely, talked to experts and real pet parents about who gets the dog in a breakup opens in a new tab , what to do if your cat’s sabotaging your new crush opens in a new tab , and how to deal if you can’t stand your partner’s “pet voice opens in a new tab .”

Speaking of series, we couldn’t be more psyched about Wild Ones opens in a new tab , a column featuring creative people and their pets. Actor Taylour Paige opens in a new tab talked to us about how her rescue dogs taught her about patience and presence; musicians SPELLLING opens in a new tab and Sam Evian opens in a new tab about touring with their pups; fashion designers Derek Lam opens in a new tab , Ellen Dusen opens in a new tab , and Caitlin Mociun opens in a new tab about bringing their pets to their studios and shops; and artists Gary Baseman opens in a new tab and Livia Fălcaru opens in a new tab about being so inspired by their cats that they feature them in their work. We also caught up with wellness gurus Jasmine Hemsley opens in a new tab , Alison Wu opens in a new tab , and Kathryn Budig opens in a new tab ; rescue advocates Pia Baroncini opens in a new tab , Nathan the Cat Lady opens in a new tab , and Rebecca Corry opens in a new tab ; even an Olympian — check out Gus Kenworthy opens in a new tab !

Lots of these pet-savvy stars — actor Kat Dennings opens in a new tab , TikTok cat dad Abram Engle opens in a new tab , and “Cat Rapper” Moshow opens in a new tab , to name a few — even shared their pets’ favorite products with us. We consulted the experts on everything from new kitten opens in a new tab and puppy essentials opens in a new tab to the best interactive dog puzzles opens in a new tab and “smart” cat toys opens in a new tab . We not only went ham on Holiday Gift Guides opens in a new tab , but also recco’d everything from carriers opens in a new tab to crates opens in a new tab , cat trees opens in a new tab to dog treats opens in a new tab , as well as eco-friendly products for dogs opens in a new tab and cats opens in a new tab (sustainability experts Dave Coast opens in a new tab and Green Girl Leah opens in a new tab chimed in too). Lest we forget the fashion: DSquared2 opens in a new tab , Collina Strada opens in a new tab , Sandy Liang opens in a new tab , and Lirika Matoshi opens in a new tab all designed matching outfits for pets this past year. Find us something more Instagrammable — we’ll wait.

We’re also on Instagram opens in a new tab and TikTok opens in a new tab ! On IG, we kicked off a couple of fun new series: “Real Pet Sh*t opens in a new tab ” with influencers Olivia Sui opens in a new tab and Keith Leak Jr., and IG Lives where The Wildest Collective members answer pet parent questions, including cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo and comedian Sydnee Washington opens in a new tab (who also confessed opens in a new tab that dance parties with her cats got her through the pandemic), and dog trainer Robert Haussmann and #PitBullFlowerPower photographer Sophie Gamand opens in a new tab . Our most popular TikTok videos so far have been a breakdown of toxic foods for dogs opens in a new tab (yikes) and signs your cat loves you opens in a new tab (aw).

We couldn’t end the year without going into the wild. We hung out at New York City’s first dog-friendly cafe Boris & Horton opens in a new tab and sprung for coffee for pet parents. Over on the West coast, we teamed up with dog park/social club Dog PPL opens in a new tab on a how event and made it *snow* in Los Angeles. “First Snow opens in a new tab ” featured real powder trucked in from Big Bear Mountain, a holiday jazz band called The Cool Cats, a workshop where seamstresses stitched back together torn-up dog toys, a stocking stuffer station, and more.

Season One of The Wildest was pretty wild indeed, if we say so ourselves. Stay tuned for more expert advice, celebrity features, gift guides, IG Lives, TikTok videos, and (as soon as it’s safe to see you all IRL) events for pets and their people!