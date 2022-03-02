How You Can Help Ukraine’s Animals

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Following Russia’s unjust invasion, the people of Ukraine have been put in an exceedingly horrific situation, one in which they fear for their safety and the safety of their family members — including pets. After seeing countless upsetting images of Ukrainians fleeing their homes carrying dogs, cats, and other pets, it’s natural to feel a despairing lack of hope and a desire to help. Thankfully, many bordering countries (including Poland, Romania, and Slovakia) are waiving the usual veterinary paperwork needed to cross borders so that those evacuating Ukraine can do so with their entire family. But, of course, not every animal in the country has a home or family — nor does every person have the ability or wish to leave.

Shelters across the country are struggling to secure animals in their care a safe environment or exit. “Our work now remains important and necessary, because animals do not understand what is happening and also need food and treatment,” Nastya Aboliesheva of the Kyiv-based shelter Happy Paw, told Newsweek. “The main thing that people can help now is not to throw their animals at random, but to be near them or to evacuate with the animals.” This is a humanitarian crisis and requires the proper response and aid. Below, organizations to target if you’re looking for a way to help the animals of Ukraine.

Happy Paw

Happy Paw is a Ukrainian nonprofit focused on the wellbeing of stray cats and dogs, while also engaging in the promotion of humane and responsible animal treatment. Given the blockage of supply, they’re currently aiming to send funds directly to shelters for adequate provisions.

Support Happy Paw opens in a new tab

Shelter Ugolyok

This Ukrainian rescue and farm sanctuary is taking in lost animals and prepping for additional spikes in supply costs and increasingly expensive food prices. “As for our mission, we never stopped fighting for animals because for them it is even more difficult to survive than to humans. I never refused to help and always searched the way for our mission to survive and keep on going,” states their FundRaz opens in a new tab page.

Support Shelter Ugolyok opens in a new tab

UAnimals

Since 2016, UAnimals has been advancing the humane treatment of animals, advocating for their protection from exploitation and abuse. In recent years, the organization helped several dozen designers of Ukrainian Fashion Week abandon natural fur. Donations will aid the nutrition and treatment of animals in shelters and rehabilitation centers.

Support UAnimals opens in a new tab

Casa lui Patrocle

Located on the Ukrainian border, Casa lui Patrocle opens in a new tab wants to protect “collateral victims, the animals in need of support.” It writes in a recent Facebook post, “We will use our best efforts to find accommodation, shelter, or veterinary care for the animals in need of support, and we repeat – regardless of their species.”

Support Casa lui Patrocle opens in a new tab

Sirius

As one of the largest animal shelters in Ukraine, Sirius has a long history of caring for stray animals in Kyiv but needs extra support now more than ever.

Support Sirius opens in a new tab

International Fund for Animal Welfare

If you’re more comfortable donating to an internationally renowned animal welfare organization, IFAW is raising funds for Ukraine in an effort to source supplies within the country and from neighboring countries. ⁠