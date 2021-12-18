Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yep — this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet.
Carrots are one of those underrated vegetablesopens in a new tab that we all should be eating more of — including your pup. Low in calories, loaded with nutrients, and super affordable, carrots are a great addition to your dog’s diet. And most dogs really like them. Here’s how to incorporate carrots into your pup’s mealtime.
The Health Benefits of Carrots for Dogs
Carrots are packed with nutrientsopens in a new tab: We’re talking beta-carotene, antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for proper blood clotting), as well as potassium. They’re also an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins, and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things. Loaded with lutein, carrots can also help keep your dog’s eyes healthy.
Since carrots contain a lot of fiber, it’s best to introduce them slowly. When buying carrots, go for the organic variety — even though they’re not on the Environmental Working Group’s “dirty dozen” listopens in a new tab, they can have a high pesticide residue.
How to Add Carrots to Your Dog’s Diet
Feed your dog raw carrots cut into sticks or thin disk shapes to reward good behavior. You can also grate carrots and add them as a topper to your dog’s meals. Pro tip: To make carrots even tastier, steam them in chicken broth before serving.
Be sure to wash carrots before feeding them to your dog, and if you buy organic, there’s no need to peel them; the skin is as healthy as the rest of the vegetable. Carrot greens are loaded with nutrients and can be fed to your dog, but you’ll need to chop them finely to mask their earthy flavor, which some dogs dislike.
Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.
