Can Dogs Eat Carrots?

Yep — this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet.

by Claudia Kawczynska
December 18, 2021
Carrots are one of those underrated vegetables that we all should be eating more of — including your pup. Low in calories, loaded with nutrients, and super affordable, carrots are a great addition to your dog’s diet. And most dogs really like them. Here’s how to incorporate carrots into your pup’s mealtime.

The Health Benefits of Carrots for Dogs

Carrots are packed with nutrients: We’re talking beta-carotene, antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for proper blood clotting), as well as potassium. They’re also an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins, and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things. Loaded with lutein, carrots can also help keep your dog’s eyes healthy.

Since carrots contain a lot of fiber, it’s best to introduce them slowly. When buying carrots, go for the organic variety — even though they’re not on the Environmental Working Group’s “dirty dozen” list, they can have a high pesticide residue.

How to Add Carrots to Your Dog’s Diet

Feed your dog raw carrots cut into sticks or thin disk shapes to reward good behavior. You can also grate carrots and add them as a topper to your dog’s meals. Pro tip: To make carrots even tastier, steam them in chicken broth before serving.

Be sure to wash carrots before feeding them to your dog, and if you buy organic, there’s no need to peel them; the skin is as healthy as the rest of the vegetable. Carrot greens are loaded with nutrients and can be fed to your dog, but you’ll need to chop them finely to mask their earthy flavor, which some dogs dislike.

Simple Carrot Cookie Dog Treats

This easy-to-make carrot-based dog treat recipe combines delicious homemade creamy peanut butter with whole wheat flour and a dash of honey for a refreshing take on the basic dog biscuit.

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 oz. carrots, washed and unpeeled

  • 2 tbsp. peanut butter (homemade peanut butter, if possible)

  • 6 oz. (1 ½ cups) whole wheat or oat flour (or a mixture of flours)*

  • 1 tsp. honey or maple syrup (optional)

* For dry measurements, it's best to use a kitchen scale. Depending on the type of flour you use, 6 oz. may or may not equal 1 ½ dry measuring cups.

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350º F and line a large baking sheet with parchment or a silicone baking mat.

2. Coarsely chop carrots, then steam until very soft. Cool slightly and mash or puree in a food processor. Reserve the steaming water.

3. Add the peanut butter and optional honey/maple syrup; then, pulse or mix again.

4. Add the flour a little a time, pulsing or mixing until all the flour is absorbed. You can add some of the reserved steaming water if the dough is too dry, or add more flour if it's too wet.

5. Gather the dough into a disk, cover with plastic, and chill in fridge for at least one hour.

6. Remove the chilled dough, divide into three equal sections and shape each section into a log (as if you were playing with clay). Wet your hands to keep the dough from sticking. For larger cookies, make 2" dough logs; for smaller, about 1" is best.

7. To make them easier to slice, chill the logs in the freezer for 30 minutes; the larger size will take longer. (No need to cover with plastic.)

8. Thinly slice the chilled logs into individual cookies about ¼" thick.

9. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes.

10. Place on a rack until cool.

Treats may be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days; they can also be frozen.

Nutritional Information

Yield: Approximately 100 small treats

Calorie Count: 7.7 Kcal/treat (approximately)

Illustration of food bowlDog

Claudia Kawczynska

Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.

