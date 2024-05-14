Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In a historic first, a mixed-breed dog has won the 11th annual Masters Agility Championship opens in a new tab , an agility competition that has been a part of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show since 2014 opens in a new tab . Nimble is a 6-year-old Border Collie/Papillon mix opens in a new tab who beat out 351 dogs for the title of champion.

She’s only the fifth dog to ever complete in the Westminster agility course in under 30 seconds (she achieved a spectacular 28.76 seconds), and the third fastest contestant ever. Plus, she’s seriously adorable — we could watch her floppy black ears zap around the stadium for hours.

Most people don’t think of mutts when they think of the Westminster Dog Show. The iconic event is most well known for judging dogs by breed standards opens in a new tab — and bestowing the ultimate title, Best In Show, to the dog who’s most emblematic of their breed in appearance and temperament. But the Westminster Masters Agility Championship allows any breed to compete — including mixed-breed dogs, which the American Kennel Club refers to as All-American dogs.

Though mixed-breed dogs have been invited to compete in the Masters Agility Championship since its inception, purebred dogs are still the most common competitors. According to the Westminster Kennel Club, “The most popular breeds [in the agility competition] at this time are Shetland Sheepdogs, Belgian Tervuren, Border Collies, Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers, Cocker Spaniels, and Papillons.”

Purebred Border Collies have won eight out of the 11 championships opens in a new tab . A Shetland Sheepdog and an Australian Shepherd won in 2022 and 2016, respectively. Twenty-six other All-American dogs competed in this year’s competition, and Nimble was the best of the best.

This is the second time in a row that Nimble’s handler, Cynthia Hornor opens in a new tab , has led a pup to victory in the agility championship. Last year, her Border Collie, Truant, won the Westminster Masters Agility Championship with a time of 28.68 seconds.

Watch below to see Nimble do her thing — and hear the audience’s rightfully awed reaction.