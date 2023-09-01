Greenies Launched a Digestive Supplement to Balance Your Pup’s Gut
The pet wellness company’s newest product aims to aid your pup’s tummy.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
You probably know Greenies best for their legacy of keeping your pet’s teeth squeaky cleanopens in a new tab and breath fresh (or, fine, fresher), but the pet wellness brand is just as talented at caring for your pup’s non-dental health. Their Hip & Jointopens in a new tab, Immune Healthopens in a new tab, and Skin & Coat opens in a new tabsupplements have long been keeping dogs in tip-top shape — and now, they’re adding a Digestive Probiotic Supplementopens in a new tab to the mix. “We’re constantly looking for new, innovative ways to make your pets’ wellness routine easy and drool-worthy,” says Edwin Padilla, marketing director for Greenies.
The Digestive Probiotic Supplement comes in powder form to be used as a food topper for dogs of all ages. Each packet contains billions of live and active probiotics to balance your pup’s gut. These probiotics are clinically proven to promote good digestive health, meaning your pup will feel comfier and cozier than ever, and you’ll have to deal with one less of the icky part of pet parenthood.
The supplement was created in collaboration with nutritionists, a veterinarian, and researchers to find the safest and most effective way to help pup digestion. It is made without artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors. “The health and well-being of our pets is always top priority,” Padilla says.
Each box of Greenies Digestive Probiotic Supplement Powder for Dogs comes with 30 packets, and it’s recommended to give your pup one packet a day.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Christian Siriano and Greenies Are Fighting Dental Disease With Fashion
The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.
- opens in a new tab
Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski’s New Catchphrase Is “No More Boring Bowls”
And with the launch of their new dog food line at their joint pet brand, Yummers, it’s going to stay that way.
- opens in a new tab
9 of the Best Food Trucks For Dogs in the US
From Tails Wagon in Charleston to Denver’s Bone Apétreat, there’s no shortage of pet-friendly options — or relevant puns.
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe — but you should skip on the marinara sauce.
- opens in a new tab
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with fish fingers like you can with your toddler. Here are some things you can do
- opens in a new tab
Are Probiotics Actually Something Your Dog Needs?
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts.
- opens in a new tab
5 Ways To Curb Your Dog’s Picky Eating
Just because “here comes the airplane” won’t work on dogs doesn’t mean you’re out of options.