The Best Dog Pools For Your Dog to Splash Around in This Summer

It’s summer fun time, baby.

by Cory and Jane Turner
Updated July 22, 2023
a dog in a dog pool
Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to take advantage of the heat and get in some necessary pool time with your pup. It’s easier and safer than ever to unleash your pup’s inner Michael Phelps with all kinds of great gear, from dog pools to life jackets to waterproof toys.

Before we — and your pup — dive in, this is a good time to underscore that all that water-based fun with your dog requires the same level of safety and focus you’d have for a toddler — and then some.

Here are some tips to keep your dog safe:

  • Keep your dog constantly in sight around any bodies of water, from pool to lake to ocean. Things can happen frighteningly fast, so stay eyes-on with your pup to avoid any accidents.

  • As water temperatures rise, the presence of deadly blue-green algae can put your dog at risk with even the slightest contact. Learn how to spot it and steer clear of anything remotely suspicious.

  • Possibly the sneakiest risk of all is dry or secondary drowning. Dry drowning can occur hours or even days after any activity that results in your pup swallowing mouthfuls of water. Protect your dog by using a well-fitted life jacket that keeps their head above water or focusing your retrieving play near the surf’s edge. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, bluish gums and skin, and extreme lethargy. If you do ever suspect dry drowning symptoms in your dog, go to an emergency vet right away.

With a sensible safety foundation in place, you can happily soak in the sheer fun of all things water with your dog. We’ve rounded up a list of 11 things to help you and your dog enjoy summer to its fullest.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Best Dog Pools

Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pet Bath Pool
Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool
$40

This best-selling collapsable pool is perfectly proportioned to your pup, while still leaving room for whatever swimming or bathing activities they’ll need to engage in. Plus, it features a non-slip texture so you won’t have to worry about your lovely summer afternoon turning into a slip-and-slide competition between your dogs (and maybe humans, too).

$40 at Amazon
blue dog pool, three dogs chasing a ball
Yaheetech Foldable Dog Pool
$60
$25

The Yaheetech foldable dog pool is designed to be ultra sturdy, packed with 35 pieces of rectangular medium-density fiberboard (MDF) boards. It comes in multiple sizes, from medium (for your solo Chihuahua) to XXL (for your Saint Bernard or pack of Chihuahuas). It’s foldable and easy to store, making it a good choice for travel, too.

$25 at Amazon
leaps & bounds green dog pool
Leaps & Bounds Green Pet Pool
$50

If you and your pup are hopping on the neon trend (it’s summer, after all), this bright pool is for you. Foldable and made of BPA-plastic, this lime-green choice is as convenient and safe as it is fun to look at. It’s also puncture-resistant, so it’s great for pups who like to chew.

$50 at Amazon
Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool
Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool
$44

For those who love a little pop of color in their backyard, we have the pool for you. This Frisco pool is foldable, equipped with a patch kit, and covered in adorable pink flamingoes. Sorry, Chihuahuas, but the Frisco pool is ideal for medium-and-large-sized dogs. If flamingoes aren’t your speed, the pool also comes in pineapple print, rubber ducky print, or just plain red. (But, come on…it’s gotta be flamingoes, right?)

$44 at Chewy
minnidip pup dip dog pool
Minnidip Pup Dip Dog Pool
$45

Inspired by the creator’s own dog, Bananas, this dog pool is designed with a tropical palms, banana leaf pattern. The pool is foldable, ethically sourced and produced, equipped with a repair patch, and built with a heavy-duty vinyl bottom panel. The Mini Pup also comes in a chic, black-and-white marble pattern for fancy pups.

$45 at Minnidip
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
$40

This pad has low sides, so dogs of any size or age can join the fun. Just raise and lower the fountain height to make a game of it. If your dog’s zoomies already make you laugh, prepare yourself for the Olympic-level sprinkler version.

$40 at Amazon

Best Dog Life Jacket

Outward Hound Dog Life Jacket
Outward Hound Granby Safety Life Vest for Dogs
$15

Before your pup hits the pool (or lake or ocean), be sure to fit them with a life jacket if they aren’t a strong swimmer. This smartly designed and best-selling (36,458 shoppers to be exact!) safety vest includes sturdy pick-up handles to pull your dog out of the water and a front-neck float to keep their head above it. It offers a good range of motion with cut-in leg holes and padding for floatation and warmth. It comes in a variety of colors, but we recommend the bright orange with reflective accents, so it’s hard to miss.

$15 at Amazon

Best Dog Pool Floats

Frontgate Float & Lounger for Dogs 
$85

Whether your dog prefers to use it as a pool float or a deck lounger, this is made with vinyl-coated fabric, is puncture resistant, and filled with buoyant foam (no inflating or air to lose) for durability.

This item is temporarily sold out.

$85 at Frontgate
Paws Aboard Doggy Lazy Raft, Puncture Resistant Vinyl Dog Float, Perfect for The Lake, Pool, River and Boat
Paws Aboard Dog Float
$40
$38

If your dog prefers to ride high and bone dry in the water, this is your float. The top side is reinforced to withstand your dog’s paws and nails (but keeping them clipped is always a good idea anyway).

$38 at Amazon
funboy x bark dog yacht
Funboy x Bark Yacht Float
$60
$41

FunBoy, makers of the world’s best, most Instagrammable inflatable pool toys, has created the perfect little float just for your four-legged little friend. The blow-up boat can accommodate dogs up to 70 pounds and features thick, puncture-resistant material and a reinforced compartment for treats or toys. It’s also just really freaking cute!

$41 at BarkShop

Best Floating Dog Toys

Glow in the dark ball & stick
Spunky Pup Floating, Glow-in-the-Dark Ball and Stick
$21

Who wants to keep playing after dark? Every dog addicted to fetch, of course. The classic ball and stick is now waterproof and glow-in-the-dark, so there are no excuses to stop playing.

$21 at Dogly
outward hound floatiez turtle
Outward Hound Floating Sea Creature Toys
$11

This bright, waterproof (they are sea creatures, after all) trio magically floats upright in the water to make fetching your dog’s favorite new turtle, starfish, and stingray super easy and safe.

$11 at Amazon

Best Dog Paddle Board

Seattle Sports SUP Dog Board Pad
Seattle Sports Stand-Up Paddle Board Pad for Dogs
$42

Be one of those paddle-boarding human-dog duos who make it look like a breeze. The secret to a secure ride for your dog? Tricking out the nose of your board with a customizable peel-and-stick pad. Now, go live the dream together.

$42 at REI

cory and jane turner

Cory and Jane Turner

Cory and Jane are daughter-mother partners in just about everything including co-founding Dogly, a platform for pets and their people to live well together. They’re parents to a family full of magical rescue dogs and a bossy street cat from Shanghai who are their resident muses, testers of all things, and advisors on the meaning of life.

