The Best Dog Pools For Your Dog to Splash Around in This Summer
It’s summer fun time, baby.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to take advantage of the heat and get in some necessary pool time with your pup. It’s easier and safer than ever to unleash your pup’s inner Michael Phelps with all kinds of great gear, from dog pools to life jackets to waterproof toys.
Before we — and your pup — dive in, this is a good time to underscore that all that water-based fun with your dog requires the same level of safety and focus you’d have for a toddler — and then some.
Here are some tips to keep your dog safe:
Keep your dog constantly in sight around any bodies of water, from pool to lake to ocean. Things can happen frighteningly fast, so stay eyes-on with your pup to avoid any accidents.
As water temperatures rise, the presence of deadly blue-green algaeopens in a new tab can put your dog at risk with even the slightest contact. Learn how to spot it and steer clear of anything remotely suspicious.
Possibly the sneakiest risk of all is dry or secondary drowning. Dry drowningopens in a new tab can occur hours or even days after any activity that results in your pup swallowing mouthfuls of water. Protect your dog by using a well-fitted life jacket that keeps their head above water or focusing your retrieving play near the surf’s edge. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, bluish gums and skin, and extreme lethargy. If you do ever suspect dry drowning symptoms in your dog, go to an emergency vet right away.
With a sensible safety foundation in place, you can happily soak in the sheer fun of all things water with your dog. We’ve rounded up a list of 11 things to help you and your dog enjoy summer to its fullest.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Best Dog Pools
Best Dog Life Jacket
Best Dog Pool Floats
Best Floating Dog Toys
Best Dog Paddle Board
Cory and Jane Turner
Cory and Jane are daughter-mother partners in just about everything including co-founding Dogly, a platform for pets and their people to live well together. They’re parents to a family full of magical rescue dogs and a bossy street cat from Shanghai who are their resident muses, testers of all things, and advisors on the meaning of life.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
The Best Gear to Keep Your Dog Cool on Hot Summer Days
This has been the hottest summer on record, and it ain’t over yet.
- opens in a new tab
Stay Far, Far Away From Blue-Green Algae This Summer
This stuff is already popping up across the U.S., and it’s super dangerous for your dog.
- opens in a new tab
9 Healthy Summer Snacks to Share With Your Dog
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
- opens in a new tab
51 Dog-Friendly Spots to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Where to go and what to do — from Alabama to Wyoming.
- opens in a new tab
5 Dog-Friendly Nature Spots around LA for Hiking, Camping & Zenning Out
LA wellness guru Dave Coastopens in a new tab shares his favorite places to escape the city with his Poodle.