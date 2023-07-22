Best Dog Pools

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to take advantage of the heat and get in some necessary pool time with your pup. It’s easier and safer than ever to unleash your pup’s inner Michael Phelps with all kinds of great gear, from dog pools to life jackets to waterproof toys.

Before we — and your pup — dive in, this is a good time to underscore that all that water-based fun with your dog requires the same level of safety and focus you’d have for a toddler — and then some.

Here are some tips to keep your dog safe:

Keep your dog constantly in sight around any bodies of water, from pool to lake to ocean. Things can happen frighteningly fast, so stay eyes-on with your pup to avoid any accidents.

As water temperatures rise, the presence of deadly blue-green algae opens in a new tab can put your dog at risk with even the slightest contact. Learn how to spot it and steer clear of anything remotely suspicious.

Possibly the sneakiest risk of all is dry or secondary drowning. Dry drowning opens in a new tab can occur hours or even days after any activity that results in your pup swallowing mouthfuls of water. Protect your dog by using a well-fitted life jacket that keeps their head above water or focusing your retrieving play near the surf’s edge. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, bluish gums and skin, and extreme lethargy. If you do ever suspect dry drowning symptoms in your dog, go to an emergency vet right away.

With a sensible safety foundation in place, you can happily soak in the sheer fun of all things water with your dog. We’ve rounded up a list of 11 things to help you and your dog enjoy summer to its fullest.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Best Dog Pools

opens in a new tab Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool opens in a new tab $ 40 This best-selling collapsable pool is perfectly proportioned to your pup, while still leaving room for whatever swimming or bathing activities they’ll need to engage in. Plus, it features a non-slip texture so you won’t have to worry about your lovely summer afternoon turning into a slip-and-slide competition between your dogs (and maybe humans, too). $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Yaheetech Foldable Dog Pool opens in a new tab $ 60 $ 25 $ 25 The Yaheetech foldable dog pool is designed to be ultra sturdy, packed with 35 pieces of rectangular medium-density fiberboard (MDF) boards. It comes in multiple sizes, from medium (for your solo Chihuahua) to XXL (for your Saint Bernard or pack of Chihuahuas). It’s foldable and easy to store, making it a good choice for travel, too. $25 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Minnidip Pup Dip Dog Pool opens in a new tab $ 45 Inspired by the creator’s own dog, Bananas, this dog pool is designed with a tropical palms, banana leaf pattern. The pool is foldable, ethically sourced and produced, equipped with a repair patch, and built with a heavy-duty vinyl bottom panel. The Mini Pup also comes in a chic, black-and-white marble pattern for fancy pups. $45 at Minnidip opens in a new tab

Best Dog Life Jacket

opens in a new tab Outward Hound Granby Safety Life Vest for Dogs opens in a new tab $ 15 Before your pup hits the pool (or lake or ocean), be sure to fit them with a life jacket if they aren’t a strong swimmer. This smartly designed and best-selling (36,458 shoppers to be exact!) safety vest includes sturdy pick-up handles to pull your dog out of the water and a front-neck float to keep their head above it. It offers a good range of motion with cut-in leg holes and padding for floatation and warmth. It comes in a variety of colors, but we recommend the bright orange with reflective accents, so it’s hard to miss. $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Dog Pool Floats

opens in a new tab Funboy x Bark Yacht Float opens in a new tab $ 60 $ 41 $ 41 FunBoy, makers of the world’s best, most Instagrammable inflatable pool toys, has created the perfect little float just for your four-legged little friend. The blow-up boat can accommodate dogs up to 70 pounds and features thick, puncture-resistant material and a reinforced compartment for treats or toys. It’s also just really freaking cute! $41 at BarkShop opens in a new tab

Best Floating Dog Toys

Best Dog Paddle Board