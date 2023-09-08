Henry Friedman’s Favorite Products For Small Dogs
The best sling carrier, cave bed, and petite puffer for smol boys and girls, according to a dog dad in the know.
Henry Friedmanopens in a new tab is no stranger to caring for animals in unique circumstancesopens in a new tab. He and his fiancée, Sydney Ferbrache, live out of a vanopens in a new tab with Friedman’s longtime buddy, a Puerto Rican pup named Finn, and Ferbrache’s two dogs, Ella and Pearl. The pair also frequently foster pups, so their life of adventure tends to fall somewhere between Kerouac’s On the Road and The Brady Bunch — but with dogs, which is an admittedly better concept. Still, this cute mobile family isn’t done growing and recently added another furry member.
In partnership with The Wildest, Friedman, one of our Collectiveopens in a new tab members, recently joined The Animal Pad opens in a new tabon a trip to Mexico to help combat the country’s street dog crisis. While there, Friedman visited a local taco stand, as one does in Mexico, and discovered a tiny pup wandering about. He quickly rescued the four-pound dog, named her Abigail, and invited her to join him on his cross-country journey. But caring for small dogs is a much bigger task than people realize.
Of course, by the time he met Abigail, Friedman already had experience in the small-dog department, thanks to pocket-sized Pearl. He divulges some of that wisdom here with a few product recommendations for what to expect when you’re expecting (to adopt a small dog).
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
