Henry Friedman’s Favorite Products For Small Dogs

The best sling carrier, cave bed, and petite puffer for smol boys and girls, according to a dog dad in the know.

by Sean Zucker | expert review by Henry Friedman
September 8, 2023
henry friedman and finn
The Wildest
Henry Friedman is no stranger to caring for animals in unique circumstances. He and his fiancée, Sydney Ferbrache, live out of a van with Friedman’s longtime buddy, a Puerto Rican pup named Finn, and Ferbrache’s two dogs, Ella and Pearl. The pair also frequently foster pups, so their life of adventure tends to fall somewhere between Kerouac’s On the Road and The Brady Bunch — but with dogs, which is an admittedly better concept. Still, this cute mobile family isn’t done growing and recently added another furry member.

In partnership with The Wildest, Friedman, one of our Collective members, recently joined The Animal Pad on a trip to Mexico to help combat the country’s street dog crisis. While there, Friedman visited a local taco stand, as one does in Mexico, and discovered a tiny pup wandering about. He quickly rescued the four-pound dog, named her Abigail, and invited her to join him on his cross-country journey. But caring for small dogs is a much bigger task than people realize.

Of course, by the time he met Abigail, Friedman already had experience in the small-dog department, thanks to pocket-sized Pearl. He divulges some of that wisdom here with a few product recommendations for what to expect when you’re expecting (to adopt a small dog).

Roverlund Airline Compliant Pet Carrier
$149

If you have a dog under 20 pounds, they can fly in the cabin with you for a pet fee. But to do that, they must be in a travel carrier. Make sure to get your dog comfortable with the carrier experience before you set foot on the plane.

$149 at Amazon
Best Friends by Sheri Convertible Honeycomb Cave Bed
$30

You’re going to get tired of having your dog on your lap 24/7, so it’s nice to have a warm and cozy place to deposit them. If your little dog likes to burrow under the blankets, get yourself a dog bed with a cave tent!

$30 at Amazon
Maxbone Speedy Retractable Dog Leash
$30

Normal leashes are a little overkill for a small dog. You could walk them with a string of yarn, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On-style, and it wouldn’t break (don’t do that). Get yourself a small/compact retractable leash that also fits in your pocket.

$30 at Amazon
CoyoteVest SpikeVest Dog Harness
$100

“If you own a small dog, you know to always be on the lookout for large birds and wild animals that could snatch up your little buddy. Enter: the CoyoteVest. This vest is protective with attachable spikes that can prevent a wild animal from attacking your dog — kind of like wearing a porcupine! It might look a little funny, but that’s a small price to pay for peace of mind.”

$100 at Amazon
Silver Paw Dog Lyanna Puffer Jacket
$35

Little dogs are always cold. So, if you live in an area with a cold season, a warm jacket is a must! And while you’re at it, get them some fun sweaters for style points.

$35 at Urban Outfitters
Sollybaby Wrap
$69

Yes, they’re meant for human babies, but they also work great for small dogs. You won’t have to worry about your little dog getting cold; they’ve got your body heat to keep them warm or getting stepped on. Just don’t forget to let your dog down for a pee break every once in a while.

$69 at Sollybaby

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

