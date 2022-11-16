When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the sidewalk without a plan.

From treat bag holders to the right harness opens in a new tab and hands-free leash opens in a new tab that allow for easy coffee sipping, there’s no getting around the fact that planning a walk with your pup takes as much (if not more) work than the walk itself. Luckily for you, The Wildest has taken some of the labor out of your latest decision: which poop bag holder is going to best hold that roll of bags.

You never want to be without a way to dispose of that warm little gift your pup leaves on the sidewalk. Plus, going without that essential poop-bag roll could lead to city fines for failing to pick up your pup’s poo, and it’ll make you look like a real jerk in front of your neighbors. But you want a poop-bag holder that actually works, not one that will leave you with an unwieldy roll of unraveling bags as your dog impatiently waits to commence their walk. So, scroll to see some chic, functional, and (in some cases, totally mandatory) poop-bag holders to clip on your leash so they’re never left behind.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Boba&Vespa Dog Poop Bag Holder opens in a new tab $ 11 This sustainable doggie essentials bag is one of the only plastic-free poop-bag holders out there, which makes it an excellent choice for the eco-conscious pet parent and the planet we reside on. Made from 100 percent hemp canvas, it contains no plastic or polyester. Its minimalist design achieves a casual, laid-back look that’ll definitely match your dog-walking Uggs. $11 at Package Free opens in a new tab