9 Poop-Bag Holders That Will Save You in Any Dog Walk Emergency
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the sidewalk without a plan.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
From treat bag holders to the right harnessopens in a new tab and hands-free leashopens in a new tab that allow for easy coffee sipping, there’s no getting around the fact that planning a walk with your pup takes as much (if not more) work than the walk itself. Luckily for you, The Wildest has taken some of the labor out of your latest decision: which poop bag holder is going to best hold that roll of bags.
You never want to be without a way to dispose of that warm little gift your pup leaves on the sidewalk. Plus, going without that essential poop-bag roll could lead to city fines for failing to pick up your pup’s poo, and it’ll make you look like a real jerk in front of your neighbors. But you want a poop-bag holder that actually works, not one that will leave you with an unwieldy roll of unraveling bags as your dog impatiently waits to commence their walk. So, scroll to see some chic, functional, and (in some cases, totally mandatory) poop-bag holders to clip on your leash so they’re never left behind.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Heads Up: Compostable Poop Bags Aren’t So Eco-Friendly After All
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
- opens in a new tab
Dave Coast’s Favorite Sustainable Dog Products
The LA wellness guru (and his Poodle Stanley) vouches for recycled poop bags, bottle-opener collars, cruelty-free shampoo, celeb-approved dog beds, and more.
- opens in a new tab
8 Best Dog Harnesses For When Collars Don’t Cut It
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog — from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- opens in a new tab
Behind the Brand: Wild One
Co-founder Minali Chatani on well-designed dog gear, supporting local rescues, and the secret to snapping the perfect pic.
- opens in a new tab
Every Imaginative Product Fable Makes Has a Story
The brand’s founders design elevated pet essentials, from a sustainable-wood crate to a game-changing toy to a hands-free leash.