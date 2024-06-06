Everything’s easier with our pets by our side — including sticking to our workout routine. Plus, our pets need to get their steps in, too; dogs and cats who are under-exercised are at risk of mental health consequences like depression opens in a new tab and physical consequences like obesity opens in a new tab . Luckily, just in time for summer, Peloton’s making it easier than ever to incorporate our besties into our workouts — and keep them cool while we're breaking a sweat.

The fitness company partnered with Canada Pooch to create a line of pet fitness products that will keep your dog (or adventure cat opens in a new tab ) stylish and comfortable in the sun. One offering is a cooling bandana in blue or purple, which you can wet to initiate a cooling effect. The other is a waterproof leash, which you can grab in simple black or a vibrant blue and green.

And starting today, you can find a new set of exercises, the Pet-Friendly Fitness Collection, on the Peloton app. Your pet can join in on a meditation, an outdoor run, or a body strength training class hosted by Peloton instructors (and pet parents) Nico Sarani, Andy Speer, and Jess Sims.

“My puppies, Sienna and Shiloh, have brought me so much joy, and I love that both pups are always excited for whatever we have planned — whether it’s heading outside for a walk or snuggling on the couch,” Sims said opens in a new tab in a statement. “And now, I’m so excited to help all the pet lovers in the Peloton community celebrate and move with their favorite furry friend.”