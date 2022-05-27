Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Despite our best efforts, we all age. While the hydrating creams, Rogaine, and uniquely human ability to lie about mathematical certainties help us prolong facing this truth, the physical effects of our bodies slowly deteriorating are inevitable. But as most of us eventually learn, with a few lifestyle changes and the right products, not much will actually change day-to-day. This revelation also applies to our pups as they enter the senior dog designation — minus the human vanity pleas that typically precede it.

“With senior dogs, I find the care to be the same for an adult dog at a baseline in terms of basic routine. Some of the changes that occur over time would be any chronic conditions that may develop through aging,” explains The Wildest Collective veterinarian Dr. John Iovino. opens in a new tab “These may need to be managed with medication or repeat vet visits to ensure things are on track in terms of treatment. Some senior dogs may require specific nutrient requirements and supplementation for certain issues, and so a diet change and supplements may be needed later on.”

Contrary to our (read: my) proclivity to grow bitter, jaded or confused by the next generation obsession’s with digital dance choreography, Dr. Iovino states a dog’s personality will remain intact as they age. All they need is a few useful adjustments and helpful tools to ease the transition into their golden years. So naturally, we rounded up a few helpful products to look out for if you’re adopting a senior dog or yours is starting to gray.

Best Orthopedic Bed

opens in a new tab Raine Puff™ Companion-Pedic® Luxury Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 265 Just as we grow out of our 20s and can no longer handle crashing on floors and couches, our dogs also need a sleep upgrade. “I think this is a great way to provide comfort while they’re resting, especially for senior dogs. As they age, most — if not all — will eventually develop some form of arthritis, and this can help decrease any pressure on hips, knees, and elbows, versus a firmer type bedding,” explains Dr. Iovino. $265 at Animals Matter opens in a new tab

Best Elevated Dog Bowl

opens in a new tab Pets So Good Oreo Table opens in a new tab $ 59 Joint pain and aging go together like olive oil and ice cream. And similar to that strange food combo, the pair seems much more daunting before you dig in. In actuality, there are many small adjustments that’ll help your pup handle their aging joints. To avoid them bending over too much, try an elevated bowl. The doc adds, “I think elevated food bowls are a good idea for any dog, especially if they ’ re larger, or they have, for example, a chronic neck issue that may make it more difficult to put their head downwards.” $59 at Pets So Good opens in a new tab

Best Lifter Harness

Best Joint Support Supplement

opens in a new tab Zesty Paws Vet Strength Mobility Bites opens in a new tab $ 46 Again, joint issues are a huge part of aging. As Dr. Iovino puts it, “As dogs age, natural function of the joint starts to deteriorate. Cartilage and bone inside of the joints start to deteriorate, and this stimulates the body to create inflammation to help clean up the issue.” Luckily, he offers an easy relief option. “We have a lot of evidence that joint supplementation can be helpful to rebuild components of the joints, and this will help them function better and in many cases can help to reduce pain.” $46 at Zesty Paws opens in a new tab

Best Steps

Best Car Ramp

opens in a new tab Orvis Super-Lightweight Pet Ramp opens in a new tab $ 130 Of course, the best part of hitting retirement age is all that time available to travel, so your dog shouldn ‘t have to sacrifice one of the many perks of their new lifestyle. This ramp will ensure day trips don’t become a thing of the past. $130 at Orvis opens in a new tab

Best Stair Treads

opens in a new tab Orvis Recycled Water Trapper® Grid Stair Treads opens in a new tab $ 69 According to Dr. Iovino, stair treads can be super helpful for aging dogs experiencing changes in their mobility. He says, “Dogs who develop arthritis may have mobility issues, especially on slippery floors. So in this case, these dogs may need some added traction to walk well. Throw rugs and rubber matting can be really helpful in these cases.” $69 at Orvis opens in a new tab

Best Toe Grips

opens in a new tab Dr. Buzby’s ToeGrips® opens in a new tab $ 40 Similarly, toe grips can help provide traction for dogs developing mobility issues on slippery floors — granted they’re okay with their toes being handled. That being said, Dr. Iovino does warn for some caution against persistent chewers. “If a dog is prone to eating or swallowing foreign material, then I can see one of the toe grips potentially being swallowed if they decide to try and chew off the product,” he says. $40 at Dr. Buzby’s opens in a new tab

Best Brain Health Supplement

Best Stroller

Best Diapers

opens in a new tab Pet Parents Washable Dog Diapers opens in a new tab $ 20 While he recommends trying medication first, Dr. Iovino sees diapers as a decent option for senior dogs prone to accidents. “I think dog diapers are useful for some dogs, especially if they have issues with incontinence. In this case, it will help the pet parent not clean up as much urine on the floor and can help with stress during these times when dealing with incontinence,” he says. $20 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Best Incontinence Support Supplement

Best Potty Pad