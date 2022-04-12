How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
If you fostered a pet this year, congratulations on your altruism... and for being a savvy taxpayer. Not only have you clocked many hours caring for and fawning over that adorable pet, but those heart-melting eyes are also a tax write-off. According to the IRS, if the fostering program is through a legit section 501(c)(3) charitable organization, you may be able to deduct unreimbursed veterinary care and pet supplies from your tax return.
If you end up adopting your foster, know that those adoption fees are not considered a charitable contribution. But any additional fostering expenses you paid may be deductible, unless they’re considered payment for goods and services, like a pet bed or neutering. Because only part of your pet’s fees may be deductible, you should ask the shelter for an itemized receipt so you can accurately account for the sum of your reimbursable expenses.
What you can write off
Luckily for those who foster, there’s no shortage of eligible deductions, a shortlist of which includes:
food
medicines
veterinary bill
crates
cleaning supplies
You can even write off a portion of the utility bill if a section of the home is dedicated to caring for fosters. As most taxpayers already know, however, proper record-keeping is essential for ensuring accuracy.
What you need documentation for
For contributions under $250, you’ll need a bank record, receipt, letter, or email from the charitable donation (shelter) to which you contributed.
For contributions above $250, you’ll need a written statement detailing the amount paid for which you were not reimbursed by the organization and this document must be received in advance of your tax filing deadline.
With more than 1.5 million charitable organizations recognized by the IRSopens in a new tab, there’s no reason why your generosity shouldn’t be rewarded with a tax break. Fostering helps keep pets out of overcrowded shelters and in warm, loving homes — so here’s your sign to foster an animal this tax year, with the added benefit of not breaking the bank.
