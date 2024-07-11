Here Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals You Can Shop Now
Heads up: You can start saving early (like, today).
If you like huge savings (and who doesn’t?), it’s a glorious time of year: Amazon is back with summer’s annual Amazon Prime Day. Pet cameras, dog collars, vacuums, nail grinders, interactive toys — if you’ve had your eye on a new pet product, chances are high that you can grab it now for less.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime day has been a yearly occasion since 2015, when it started to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. It’s Amazon’s biggest savings day, with tons of sales exclusively for Prime members (yep, you do have to have a Prime account to participate).
When is Amazon Prime Day?
“Day” is underselling it — Amazon Prime Day actually lasts 48 hours. This year, it’ll take place from July 16 through July 17.
Are there early Amazon Prime Day deals?
Although we’re a week out from the event, there are tons of early Amazon Prime Day deals you can snag now. Below are some of our favorite pet products currently on sale.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
