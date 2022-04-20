We Highly Recommend BarkBox’s 4/20-Inspired Toys
The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!
April 20th — a day for lounging, excess snacks, and celebrating the work of jam bands (RIP Dead & Co.opens in a new tab). It’s a time for dorm room philosophizing, questioning the truth of your own reality, and actually enjoying anything with Adam Sandler in it. Yet while you’re wondering if this world is a simulation, your poor pup will be rolling their eyes. But that might just be because they’ve never been included in the festivities. That is, until now.
No, please do not give your dog weedopens in a new tab. Taking your pet to the vet to get their stomach pumped while you’re stoned AF is not the 4/20 adventure you’re looking for. Instead, BarkBoxopens in a new tab has devised a more appropriate and less dangerous solution to involve your dog in the holiday. The company which delivers monthly subscription boxes including toys, treats, and services is offering a greener collection this April.
The “Hot Box” BarkBox includes several cannabis-inspired toys for your pup to enjoy. Beginning with B-O-N-G-O, a plush toy in the shape of exactly what you’d think. It’s interactive with an insert so you can pack in treats while you pack your bowl. Other toys available include the Apple Of My High which mimics the coolest thing you saw in high school (someone smoking out of an apple) and Munchie the Bear, who comes wrapped in a 420mg weed baggie. And if you’re more of an edible fan, there’s Dank Chocolate (also plush — again, do not give your dog an actual edible).
Of course, it’s not all toys dedicated to the various methods of ingesting marijuana. BarkBox’s 4/20 addition also features some treats for your pup’s munchies. Their Wakey Wakey treats are soft-baked biscuits made with oatmeal and bacon. To be clear, they’re made with absolutely no THC or even CBD. So, even though your dog can’t get blazed with you, they’ll still feel included.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
