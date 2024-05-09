Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.

Bausch + Lomb, the supplier of Project Watson Eyelid Wipes, has received reports that the product’s container may grow unintended bacteria and fungi after it has been opened. The company issued a recall of 32,000 units. So far, no people or pets have become ill, but there’s a significant risk to continuing use of the product.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) released a statement opens in a new tab detailing the circumstances of the recall. “When the recalled dog eyelid wipes are opened and in use, bacteria and fungi, which are organisms found widely in the environment, soil, and water, can be introduced and grow in the container,” said the CPSC. Pups and people with weakened immune systems or open wounds are at a “risk of serious infection.”

The company became aware of the risk when seven customers reported “a substance developing in the container after the product had been opened and in use,” said the CPSC.

Two lots of Project Watson Eyelid Wipes are affected. The lot numbers, A09050 and A10055, can be found printed at the bottom of the container. If you have purchased a container with either of these numbers, stop using the product immediately.