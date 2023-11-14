Best Homemade Dog Biscuits Recipe: Healthy + Easy Dog Treats · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits

Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.

by Daniela Lopez
November 14, 2023
A man holding out a dog biscuit to a Dalmatian on a kitchen floor.
Bethany Ferr / Pexels
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

This autumn, treat your dog with these super easy homemade seeded dog biscuits. This recipe includes basic ingredients you can find at home and can easily be adapted with any number of toppers. With only four simple ingredients, this dog biscuit recipe is vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, so it should be easy on your pup’s tummy. Below, everything you need to know about making these treats from scratch.

What’s in this dog biscuit recipe?

Adapted from Karissa’s Vegan Kitchen recipe for hemp seed dog biscuits, this recipe uses a variety of ground seeds like flax, pumpkin, and sunflower. The seeds used in this dog biscuit recipe pack a nutritious punch, but feel free to experiment with other healthy seeds for dogs.

Unsalted seeds can be beneficial treats for pups because they provide them with important vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and loads of fiber. Pumpkin and sunflower both provide pups with a boost of antioxidants, while flax seeds are high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Applesauce adds a touch of sweetness and provides dogs with essential vitamins like A, C, and calcium.

Are homemade biscuits good for dogs?

While you might love sharing your food with your dog, crackers for people aren’t good treats for dogs because they contain too much sugar, salt, and added ingredients that irritate a dog’s stomach. Do dogs also benefit from high-value homemade biscuits made with raw leafy veggies, fruits, and seeds? Susan Thixton, author of Dinner Pawsible, answers, Fresh grinding makes rich foods like seeds and nuts — wonderful sources of protein and trace nutrients — more digestible, as well as helps the body access their wonderful omega fatty-acid oils. You can make great pet food add-ins [at home] by using a NutriBullet, Vitamix or even a coffee grinder.

With this recipe, you’ll find a nutrient-dense alternative to an overly sweet (or salty) treat — a healthy biscuit for dogs that is easy to make.

Homemade Dog Biscuit Recipe

Healthy and easy-to-make dog biscuits are limited only to your imagination. Here you’ll find some pup-tested seeded dog biscuits that your dog will love.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/2 cups oat flour (grind the oats yourself for maximum freshness)

  • 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce (canned or homemade)

  • 1/3 cup ground-up seeds. Use a variety of ground seeds like flax, pumpkin, and sunflower.

  • 1/4 cup olive, canola (non-GMO), grapeseed oil, or any neutral vegetable oil.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350º

  2. Mix the oat flour, apple sauce, seeds, and oil together in a bowl.

  3. Work and knead the mixture a few times inside the bowl.

  4. Form the dough into a ball and refrigerate covered for 30 minutes.

  5. Generously dust working space and rolling pin in oat flour. Roll out the dough, about 1/4-inch thick.

  6. Cut the dough into rectangles or your choice of cookie-cutter shapes.

  7. Place unbaked dog biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet, evenly spaced.

  8. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until the biscuits are hardened and cooked through.

Illustration of food bowlDog

daniela lopez

Daniela Lopez

Daniela Lopez is a digital media specialist and long-time contributor to The Bark.

Related articles