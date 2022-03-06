From handmade stoneware to hand-blown glass to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Soon-to-be pet parents plan for a lot before introducing a dog into their lives. They consider their housing situation opens in a new tab , lifestyle opens in a new tab , and finances opens in a new tab to prepare for the long haul with their new furry addition. However, few prepare for the impact generic dog bowls and feeders can have on a kitchen’s aesthetic. Not to mention, your dog will presumably be feasting in these daily, so having one that can handle wear and limit mess is ideal.

It’s a balance even professionals struggle with. “Many pet parents choose a bowl because of the cute design — I do this too, so no judgment,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr. Lindsey Bullen opens in a new tab . “But I encourage them to remember that the bowl is supposed to ultimately be for their pet, and thus to remember that since their pet is a unique individual, the bowl of choice may be different from what they want to buy.”

There are other factors to consider as well, namely the size and material makeup of the bowl. Though — as with most things — it’s generally contingent on specific needs and preferences. “It depends on the individual. For example, if you’re purchasing for a puppy, you would likely want to consider the size of the pet (so they can physically get into the bowl), as well as the normal rate of consumption,” Dr. Bullen notes before adding that some puppies tend to eat quickly, so a slow feeding bowl may be a good idea early on.

Additionally, there is some debate surrounding elevated bowls regarding their effectiveness. Dr. Bullen explains that for some pets, such as those who are hyporexic and eat less than normal due to pain from arthritis, an elevated bowl offers an ideal solution. With so many variables, finding the right bowl for your pet and your aesthetic can be challenging. Below are a few feeding options that’ll meet specific needs while also complementing your decor and dog’s appetite.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Dorai Dog Bowls and Stone Base opens in a new tab $ 135 The kit includes two bowls made of dishwasher-safe ceramic and two debossed holders, one with an extra water gutter, and a non-slip base. It’s perfect for those who love a minimalist look and hate a wet floor. Plus, Dr. Bullen recommends ceramic bowls as they tend to be easier to clean and harder to stain. $135 at Dorai opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab YETI Boomer 8 Dog Bowl opens in a new tab $ 50 For particularly chaotic eaters, YETI comes through. The brand is known for its durable products, and the Boomer 8 lives up to the brand’s reputation. This stainless steel option is rust-resistant and puncture-resistant, withstanding any future attempts at dings and dents. However, Dr. Bullen does warn that metallic bowls — while harmless — can produce a taste that picky eaters may be aversed to. $50 at YETI opens in a new tab