11 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade stoneware to hand-blown glass to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Soon-to-be pet parents plan for a lot before introducing a dog into their lives. They consider their housing situationopens in a new tab, lifestyleopens in a new tab, and financesopens in a new tab to prepare for the long haul with their new furry addition. However, few prepare for the impact generic dog bowls and feeders can have on a kitchen’s aesthetic. Not to mention, your dog will presumably be feasting in these daily, so having one that can handle wear and limit mess is ideal.
It’s a balance even professionals struggle with. “Many pet parents choose a bowl because of the cute design — I do this too, so no judgment,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr. Lindsey Bullenopens in a new tab. “But I encourage them to remember that the bowl is supposed to ultimately be for their pet, and thus to remember that since their pet is a unique individual, the bowl of choice may be different from what they want to buy.”
There are other factors to consider as well, namely the size and material makeup of the bowl. Though — as with most things — it’s generally contingent on specific needs and preferences. “It depends on the individual. For example, if you’re purchasing for a puppy, you would likely want to consider the size of the pet (so they can physically get into the bowl), as well as the normal rate of consumption,” Dr. Bullen notes before adding that some puppies tend to eat quickly, so a slow feeding bowl may be a good idea early on.
Additionally, there is some debate surrounding elevated bowls regarding their effectiveness. Dr. Bullen explains that for some pets, such as those who are hyporexic and eat less than normal due to pain from arthritis, an elevated bowl offers an ideal solution. With so many variables, finding the right bowl for your pet and your aesthetic can be challenging. Below are a few feeding options that’ll meet specific needs while also complementing your decor and dog’s appetite.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
A Digestible Guide to Healthy Dog Food
How to pick the right grub for your pup when there are So. Many. Choices.
- opens in a new tab
Stylish Cat Bowls Almost Too Pretty to Eat Off Of
Whisker-friendly dishes, modern elevated feeders, hand-painted porcelain, and more.
- opens in a new tab
Every Imaginative Product Fable Makes Has a Story
The brand’s founders design elevated pet essentials, from a sustainable-wood crate to a game-changing toy to a hands-free leash.
- opens in a new tab
Behind the Brand: Wild One
Co-founder Minali Chatani on well-designed dog gear, supporting local rescues, and the secret to snapping the perfect pic.