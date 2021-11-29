Best Holiday Gifts for Dog Lovers · The Wildest

These Dog Lover Gifts Are So Fetch

Designer dog leashes, arty accessories, organic puppy spa products, and more.

by Sean Zucker
December 1, 2021
They say becoming a parent means putting your child’s needs and wants above your own and this certainly also applies to dog parents. While aggressively surveying the Internet for the best toys, treats, and clothes for their pet, they’ll often skimp on treating themselves. Similarly, we all have that one friend who’s your dog’s favorite guest. They clearly love the animals but have a paw shaped whole in their lives and hearts. Maybe they work too much, travel all the time, can’t spare the emotional bandwidth — whatever the reason a dog just isn’t in the cards for them right now. It’s not so much that they don’t want one, it’s that they can’t have one right now. Or maybe we’re just being dramatic and they’re perfectly happy only ever being a dog aunt or uncle. That still doesn’t stop them from showering other people’s pets with gifts, yet the result is the same.

Both categories of dog enthusiasts deserve their own snazzy excursions. If only somewhere there was a collection of carefully curated offerings that’d satisfy and delight both dog parents and appreciators alike — he said clearly setting up the proceeding products below. These are ideal for anyone who cares for dogs, loves dogs, or merely thinks paw prints are fashionable.

Flamingo Estate Man's Best Friend Kit
Flamingo Estate Man’s Best Friend Kit
$115

Go big or go home — words your dog would never utter for two reasons. One, they’re too well behaved. Two, they don’t speak English. That said, with this assortment of organic spa products and toys, they won’t have to. Plus, for every product sold, Flamingo Estate plants a tree with 1% For The Planet.

$115 at Flamingo Estate
Eleonor Boström Dog Vase
Eleonor Boström Dog Vase
$85

Is it pronounced v-ay-se or v-aa-s? It doesn’t matter — these jaw droppers are one of a kind so you better order a few. 

$85 at Mociun
William Wegman's Good Dogs on Nice Furniture Notes
William Wegman’s Good Dogs on Nice Furniture Notes
$16

What’s better than seeing a dog curled up next to you on the couch? Maybe not having to run the vacuum when they get up. Add this bad boy to your coffee table and double down on the lifestyle.

$16 at Chronicle Books
Abbey Lossing’s Dog Owner Duo
Abbey Lossing’s Dog Owner Duo
$24

Colorblocking is back, and it’s about time. Celebrate the renaissance with this stylish number.

$24 at INPRNT
BOO OH Black Lumi Leash
BOO OH Black Lumi Leash
$131

Whoever said roses are red obviously didn’t understand the power of rose gold. This leash contrasts the warm hues with a rich black leather — no one will fault you for wanting to borrow and belt it.

$131 at SSENSE
Rescue Dog Soy Candle
Scripted Fragrance Rescue Dog Soy Candle
$42

If there wasn’t enough to already love about candles, this one donates 10 percent of all purchases to shelters. You could say it... lights my fire. —SZ

$42 at Scripted Fragrance
MONSE Scrapbook Patched Shirt Jacket
MONSE Scrapbook Patched Shirt Jacket
$990

If dog prints on coats are wrong, I don’t want to be right. 

$990 at MONSE
Big Top Balloon Dog Ceramic Bookends
Big Top Balloon Dog Ceramic Bookends
$50

Is the world shifting away from print? Maybe, but bookends will always be a callback to simpler times and this look will go with any décor.

$50 at Imm Living
Cats Vs. Dogs Chess Set
Cats Vs. Dogs Chess Set
$179

Inspired by The Queen’s Gambit but unwilling to take chess lessons? See if this stunning set scratches the itch. 

$179 at Urban Outfitters
Pidan Efficient Shedding Pet Comb
Pidan Efficient Shedding Pet Comb
$23

Lessons learned from the pandemic? We could all benefit from improved grooming habits — pets are no exception. 

$23 at PawPawDear
"can my dog come?" Tie-Dye Beanie
“can my dog come?" Tie-Dye Beanie
$26

Some questions are too difficult or uncomfortable to ask — get the fashion statement that does it for you.

$26 at Can My Dog Come?
Nordic Ware Dog Treat Pan
Nordic Ware Dog Treat Pan
$23

Throw me bone here or 16 perfectly shaped molds to be exact. Go the exact mile this cookie season and bake for someone truly special.

$23 at Food52

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

