6 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Summer post-climate change means more heat waves, more wildfiresopens in a new tab (and poor air quality), and more extreme weatheropens in a new tab in general. It also means more things for dog parents to worry about. While it’s essential to be armed with water and a travel water bottleopens in a new tab when venturing out with your pup, another summer prerequisite that can just as easily fit in your tote is a proper dog paw balm. If you’re asking yourself, “What’s a paw balm and why does my dog need one?” read on. In areas facing upwards of 100 degree temperatures, these balms are paramount to your pet’s health.
Is dog paw balm necessary? Yep — the thick ointment in paw balms heal and protect the dry, cracked skinopens in a new tab on your pup’s paw pads. Although they may have a thick appearance and a sturdy constitution, dog paws are actually really sensitive and when damaged are subject to infection that could mean an expensive trip to the vet. We’ve always been in the camp that preventative medicine opens in a new tabis just as essential as any other type of treatment, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best natural dog paw balms that will keep your pup protected in this and every season.
Best Dog Paw Balms
Below, veterinarian and The Wildest Collective member, Dr. John Iovinoopens in a new tab, and rescue vet Dr. Rachel Warnesopens in a new tab of the Oregon Humane Society on what to look for in a dog paw balm.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Where to Groom Your Dog Outside of Your Tiny NYC Bathroom
A new East Village self-serve grooming salon features high-tech automated wash pods that are designed to get your dog in and out of the bath without drama.
- opens in a new tab
13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs
From doggy diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years.
- opens in a new tab
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- opens in a new tab
8 Calming Products That Help My Dog’s Anxiety
Compression vests, interactive toys, and pheromone sprays will be game-changers this Fourth of July.
- opens in a new tab
12 Best All-Natural Cat Treats
Some are sustainable, others are organic, but all are endorsed by discerning foodies (a.k.a. cats).