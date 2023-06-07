6 Best Natural Dog Paw Balms · The Wildest

6 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat

The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.

by Avery Felman | expert review by Dr. John Iovino, DVM
Updated June 7, 2023
A woman sitting in a chair holding a dogs paw in her hand and holding the dogs face in the other hand.
Photo: Pexels
Summer post-climate change means more heat waves, more wildfires (and poor air quality), and more extreme weather in general. It also means more things for dog parents to worry about. While it’s essential to be armed with water and a travel water bottle when venturing out with your pup, another summer prerequisite that can just as easily fit in your tote is a proper dog paw balm. If you’re asking yourself, “What’s a paw balm and why does my dog need one?” read on. In areas facing upwards of 100 degree temperatures, these balms are paramount to your pet’s health. 

Is dog paw balm necessary? Yep — the thick ointment in paw balms heal and protect the dry, cracked skin on your pup’s paw pads. Although they may have a thick appearance and a sturdy constitution, dog paws are actually really sensitive and when damaged are subject to infection that could mean an expensive trip to the vet. We’ve always been in the camp that preventative medicine is just as essential as any other type of treatment, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best natural dog paw balms that will keep your pup protected in this and every season.

Best Dog Paw Balms

Below, veterinarian and The Wildest Collective member, Dr. John Iovino, and rescue vet Dr. Rachel Warnes of the Oregon Humane Society on what to look for in a dog paw balm.

paw balm in white tube with purple lettering
Zizia Botanicals All-Natural Pet Balm
$20

An all-natural moisturizer, this high-quality balm is the perfect protective layer for your pet’s most valuable assets. The soothing all-natural botanicals of myrrh, comfrey, and sunflower oil give your dog or cat the extra moisture and protection their paws, nose, and coat need to maintain a healthy barrier. Formulated with organic ingredients and without added fragrance or essential oils, adding the balm to your pup’s grooming kit is a no-brainer. Plus, it’s packaged in a recyclable aluminum tube, so it gets added points for sustainability. To apply the balm, spread a thin, even layer across their paws for added protection and to lock in moisture for a shinier, smoother, and softer coat.

paw balm in peach
Bond Vet Dog Paw Balm
$12

If you’ve had your eye out for a dog paw balm that will protect your pup while still allowing you both to enjoy a summer of outdoor adventures, look no further than Bond Vet’s natural balm with vitamin E. This balm does exactly what it claims to do, which is to soothe, soften skin, and seal in moisture. “For the most part, dogs have healthy paws that do not need anything applied to them for walks or hikes,” Dr. Warnes clarifies. “I always recommend owners check their dog’s paws after a walk or hike for foreign objects, such as grass awns, and to wipe the paws off with a wet wipe to remove any excess allergens that collect.”

It’s important to cover all of your bases to prevent infection and discomfort in your pup’s feet. The best defense is a good offense.

This dog paw balm is formulated with only five ingredients that are all non-toxic, so they’re safe to ingest and will help you and your dog stay on the move. So, if you’re planning on doing a lot of outdoor activities this summer, you can rest assured that you’re both covered. According to Dr. Iovino, the best way to use paw balms is with “dogs who are covering a lot of territory, like in the summer — hiking, rugged terrain — it can help to keep their really thick paw pads from drying out or callusing. Dogs who are doing a ton of pavement walking in cities, too. They tend to wear down their paws.” With the healing and coating elements of beeswax and vitamin E at work, this natural balm is a great pick overall.

paw soother balm for dogs
Natural Dog Company Paw Soother
$19

Natural Dog Company’s Paw Soother balm promises to smooth rough and dry paw pads. Dr. Warnes has one stipulation to that claim: “It’s OK for dog’s pads to be rough or coarse. Most dogs do not need balms or creams for their paw pads.”

However, for the minority of pups who live in environments where moisture and barrier protection are crucial, this organic, plant-based healing balm is an excellent option. Plus, its twist-stick applicator makes it easy to dab on your pup’s paw pads. This company has even shared their best pet-parent tips, including placing baby socks over your pup’s feet at night to encourage the balm to absorb into their pads.

In terms of application, Dr. Iovino suggests “dabbing it on lightly in a reasonable way — that way they aren’t eating it. I wouldn’t lather paw pads with all this waxy stuff.” Even if your pup is prone to licking, all Natural Dog Company products are 100 percent natural, safe, and edible. It’s important to note that the Paw Soother works to treat paws, while the company’s PawTection helps prevent damage.

musher's secret paw balm in blue
Musher’s Secret Paw Protection Natural Dog Wax
$16

There’s a reason Musher’s is so renowned. Originally created to resist the Canadian winter subzero temperatures, ice, and snow for dog sledders (hence, the name), the dog paw balm has become a saving grace for pups from all regions — especially those living in climates with both hot and cold extremes. Dr. Warnes notes that when it comes to our dogs it’s “important to avoid things that will cause damage to the pads, like extreme heat, cold, and rough terrain.” During heat waves, the sidewalk can reach extreme temperatures so she recommends that in addition to using paw balm “dogs only be walked very early and late, for a very short amount of time.”

During the steamy summer months, this balm is just as effective at protecting paw pads from salt and other chemicals used to melt snow on city sidewalks. “Avoid rocky beaches, hot pavement, and ice. A major cause of injured paws is salt thrown on the ground after a snow,” Dr. Warnes cautions. Musher’s uses a moisturizing blend of 100 percent pure natural waxes, including white and yellow beeswax and vitamin E, and coats your pup’s paws. The balm creates a protective barrier while still allowing their skin to breathe. Plus, it uses a non-toxic formula so if your dog tends to lick, they can still use this balm for protection from the elements.

the paw balm with dog logo
Skout’s Honor Prebiotic Pet Balm
$17

Skout’s Honor’s prebiotic pet balm is ideal for soothing, healing, and protecting the paws and noses of both cats and dogs. Formulated with 100 percent natural ingredients that are safe for felines and pups alike, the balm, which is made with mānuka honey, provides instant relief and ongoing protection for noses and paws. Prebiotics support and feed the good bacteria that serve as a natural defense against environmental damage and inflammation, which is particularly important when the paw pad is worn down. When this happens, “eventually you’ll get to raw tissue,” Dr. Iovino says. “With the balms, the idea is to keep those situations from happening and support the paw pad.” 

While an excellent option for a multi-pet household, Skout’s Honor does have more ingredients than some of the other natural balms. Dr. Warnes recommends looking for “natural ingredients (wax, vitamin E, cocoa butter, etc)” and reiterates the age-old adage: “The fewer the ingredients the better.”

the paw balm in blue and white
Honest Paws Relief Dog Paw Balm
$13

Looking for instant relief for a pup suffering from allergies? Honest Paws’ antibiotic topical balm is made of 100 percent natural ingredients that will help relieve skin irritations, rashes, minor cuts, and dry, itchy skin. You may be wondering what caused these allergies in the first place, which is definitely something to bring up at your next visit to the vet.

Dr. Warnes explains: “Dogs lick their paws which can cause an allergy flareup if pollen or grass is on the bottom. Some dogs may have medical conditions that can cause blistering, cracking, and dryness.” Many dogs also suffer from hyperkeratosis, a condition that results in the thickening of the skin, which can be greatly improved by using the correct products to treat it.

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

