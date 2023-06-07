Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Summer post-climate change means more heat waves, more wildfires opens in a new tab (and poor air quality), and more extreme weather opens in a new tab in general. It also means more things for dog parents to worry about. While it’s essential to be armed with water and a travel water bottle opens in a new tab when venturing out with your pup, another summer prerequisite that can just as easily fit in your tote is a proper dog paw balm. If you’re asking yourself, “What’s a paw balm and why does my dog need one?” read on. In areas facing upwards of 100 degree temperatures, these balms are paramount to your pet’s health.

Is dog paw balm necessary? Yep — the thick ointment in paw balms heal and protect the dry, cracked skin opens in a new tab on your pup’s paw pads. Although they may have a thick appearance and a sturdy constitution, dog paws are actually really sensitive and when damaged are subject to infection that could mean an expensive trip to the vet. We’ve always been in the camp that preventative medicine opens in a new tab is just as essential as any other type of treatment, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best natural dog paw balms that will keep your pup protected in this and every season.

Best Dog Paw Balms

Below, veterinarian and The Wildest Collective member, Dr. John Iovino opens in a new tab , and rescue vet Dr. Rachel Warnes opens in a new tab of the Oregon Humane Society on what to look for in a dog paw balm.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Zizia Botanicals All-Natural Pet Balm opens in a new tab $ 20 An all-natural moisturizer, this high-quality balm is the perfect protective layer for your pet’s most valuable assets. The soothing all-natural botanicals of myrrh, comfrey, and sunflower oil give your dog or cat the extra moisture and protection their paws, nose, and coat need to maintain a healthy barrier. Formulated with organic ingredients and without added fragrance or essential oils, adding the balm to your pup’s grooming kit is a no-brainer. Plus, it’s packaged in a recyclable aluminum tube, so it gets added points for sustainability. To apply the balm, spread a thin, even layer across their paws for added protection and to lock in moisture for a shinier, smoother, and softer coat. $20 at Shop Dog & Co. opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Bond Vet Dog Paw Balm opens in a new tab $ 12 If you’ve had your eye out for a dog paw balm that will protect your pup while still allowing you both to enjoy a summer of outdoor adventures, look no further than Bond Vet’s natural balm with vitamin E. This balm does exactly what it claims to do, which is to soothe, soften skin, and seal in moisture. “For the most part, dogs have healthy paws that do not need anything applied to them for walks or hikes opens in a new tab ,” Dr. Warnes clarifies. “I always recommend owners check their dog’s paws after a walk or hike for foreign objects, such as grass awns, and to wipe the paws off with a wet wipe to remove any excess allergens that collect.” It’s important to cover all of your bases to prevent infection and discomfort in your pup’s feet. The best defense is a good offense. This dog paw balm is formulated with only five ingredients that are all non-toxic, so they’re safe to ingest and will help you and your dog stay on the move. So, if you’re planning on doing a lot of outdoor activities this summer, you can rest assured that you’re both covered. According to Dr. Iovino, the best way to use paw balms is with “dogs who are covering a lot of territory, like in the summer — hiking, rugged terrain — it can help to keep their really thick paw pads from drying out or callusing. Dogs who are doing a ton of pavement walking in cities, too. They tend to wear down their paws.” With the healing and coating elements of beeswax and vitamin E at work, this natural balm is a great pick overall. $12 at Bond Vet opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Natural Dog Company Paw Soother opens in a new tab $ 19 Natural Dog Company’s Paw Soother balm promises to smooth rough and dry paw pads. Dr. Warnes has one stipulation to that claim: “It’s OK for dog’s pads to be rough or coarse. Most dogs do not need balms or creams for their paw pads.” However, for the minority of pups who live in environments where moisture and barrier protection are crucial, this organic, plant-based healing balm is an excellent option. Plus, its twist-stick applicator makes it easy to dab on your pup’s paw pads. This company has even shared their best pet-parent tips, including placing baby socks over your pup’s feet at night to encourage the balm to absorb into their pads. In terms of application, Dr. Iovino suggests “dabbing it on lightly in a reasonable way — that way they aren’t eating it. I wouldn’t lather paw pads with all this waxy stuff.” Even if your pup is prone to licking, all Natural Dog Company products are 100 percent natural, safe, and edible. It’s important to note that the Paw Soother works to treat paws, while the company’s PawTection helps prevent damage. $19 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Musher’s Secret Paw Protection Natural Dog Wax opens in a new tab $ 16 There’s a reason Musher’s is so renowned. Originally created to resist the Canadian winter subzero temperatures, ice, and snow for dog sledders (hence, the name), the dog paw balm has become a saving grace for pups from all regions — especially those living in climates with both hot and cold extremes. Dr. Warnes notes that when it comes to our dogs it’s “important to avoid things that will cause damage to the pads, like extreme heat, cold, and rough terrain.” During heat waves, the sidewalk can reach extreme temperatures so she recommends that in addition to using paw balm “dogs only be walked very early and late, for a very short amount of time.” During the steamy summer months, this balm is just as effective at protecting paw pads from salt and other chemicals used to melt snow on city sidewalks. “Avoid rocky beaches, hot pavement, and ice. A major cause of injured paws is salt thrown on the ground after a snow,” Dr. Warnes cautions. Musher’s uses a moisturizing blend of 100 percent pure natural waxes, including white and yellow beeswax and vitamin E, and coats your pup’s paws. The balm creates a protective barrier while still allowing their skin to breathe. Plus, it uses a non-toxic formula so if your dog tends to lick, they can still use this balm for protection from the elements. $16 at Amazon opens in a new tab