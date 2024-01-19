Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
New Pet
You just took on pet parenthood — and it can be a lot. But we’re here to help with all that you’ll need for those first milestones, from health advice to training tips.
When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
kitten
Everything you need—advice on those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips, and more—to keep your kitten purring.
A vet gets the facts straight.
A cat behaviorist explains why they are so particular about where they pop a squat.
puppy
Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life—from potty training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.