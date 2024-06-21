You Can Enter Your Dog to Win the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

Your dog is the cutest dog of them all, right? Obviously. Well, now’s your chance to let the world know — and rake in some serious winnings. The People’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by Pedigree is back for the seventh year in a row.

As long as your dog is a rescue, they’re eligible to apply for the contest — regardless of breed, size, or age. To submit, just enter your pup’s information, plus the story of their rescue (including the shelter name) and an explanation of how pet adoption changed you and your dog’s lives. And, of course, you’ll have to include a photo of your dog’s precious face. Start scrolling through your camera roll now; we know there are hundreds of options.

Submissions are open from now through July 31. Come August, People’s editors will begin narrowing down to the top ten cutest rescue pups. People readers will then vote for the top three dogs. The hosts of CBS’s The Talk (Natalie Morales, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Jerry O’Connell) and a panel of Pedigree and People judges will select the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog from the three finalists.

The winner will receive a feature in People, a photoshoot, a year’s supply of Pedigree food, and a $1,000 donation to the animal shelter of your choice. Last year’s winner, an adorable one-eyed Terrier mix named Hobie, donated to PUP Laguna Beach, opens in a new tab where he was originally adopted.

Your pup has this one in the bag. Submit their entry at the link below.