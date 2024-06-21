You Can Enter Your Dog to Win the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
People and Pedigree are offering big prizes to the winner.
Your dog is the cutest dog of them all, right? Obviously. Well, now’s your chance to let the world know — and rake in some serious winnings. The People’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by Pedigree is back for the seventh year in a row.
As long as your dog is a rescue, they’re eligible to apply for the contest — regardless of breed, size, or age. To submit, just enter your pup’s information, plus the story of their rescue (including the shelter name) and an explanation of how pet adoption changed you and your dog’s lives. And, of course, you’ll have to include a photo of your dog’s precious face. Start scrolling through your camera roll now; we know there are hundreds of options.
Submissions are open from now through July 31. Come August, People’s editors will begin narrowing down to the top ten cutest rescue pups. People readers will then vote for the top three dogs. The hosts of CBS’s The Talk (Natalie Morales, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Jerry O’Connell) and a panel of Pedigree and People judges will select the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog from the three finalists.
The winner will receive a feature in People, a photoshoot, a year’s supply of Pedigree food, and a $1,000 donation to the animal shelter of your choice. Last year’s winner, an adorable one-eyed Terrier mix named Hobie, donated to PUP Laguna Beach,opens in a new tab where he was originally adopted.
Your pup has this one in the bag. Submit their entry at the link below.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
- opens in a new tab
Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
- opens in a new tab
How 5 Pet Parents’ Lives Had a Glow-Up After They Got Their Pets
Turns out finding community isn’t so hard when you’ve got a cute pal to help get you out of the house.
- opens in a new tab
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
- opens in a new tab
These Major Celebrities Have Rescued Dogs—Now So Many More Pets Are Getting Adopted
From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.
- opens in a new tab
Shelters Are Filling Up With “Designer Dogs”—Here’s Why
Want a purebred? Here’s yet another reason you should rescue one.