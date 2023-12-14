The holiday season is not so jolly for a lot of pet rescues. Here’s how they help their animals — and their volunteers and staff members — this time of year.

This is a time of giving, cheerful gatherings, decadent charcuterie boards opens in a new tab (yes please, give us all seven types of cheese), pets and their people in matching onesies — it’s all very worthy of the heart-eye emoji. But for many animal lovers, this season also conjures up images of forlorn-looking abandoned pets as Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” plays in the background. Luckily, the countless employees and volunteers in the world of animal rescue have plenty of ways to combat the challenges that come along with their industry during the holiday season.

A little more context: Foster numbers shrink dramatically at the end of the year. People are working extra hours to pay for increasingly expensive gifts (we see you, inflation opens in a new tab ), traveling to visit friends and family, or are simply booked with a zillion holiday parties, so availability is scarce. This means rescue organizations can’t take in as many new pets as usual, and many animals already in the care of a shelter or rescue must be shuffled around to accommodate foster parents’ travel plans. Plus, the low temps outside are dangerous for unhoused pets opens in a new tab who need shelter ASAP.

The Wildest spoke with six animal rescues and shelters across the country about the reality of the difficulties they face this time of year and how their holiday traditions keep spirits up among staff members, volunteers, and animals alike. They also dispel some common concerns about giving pets as gifts opens in a new tab and share a few creative ways you can help opens in a new tab if you’re short on time and money right now. (Laundry duty, anyone?).

Second Chance — Columbia, Missouri

Columbia Second Chanc opens in a new tab e, Mid-Missouri’s largest animal rescue organization, is led by Executive Director Giulia Hall, who tells The Wildest that compassion fatigue is “huge in the rescue and vet industry.” She adds that it’s tough when “you’re supposed to be in the holiday spirit, but you’re still dealing with homeless animals and terrible situations.”

Compassion fatigue opens in a new tab is, indeed, a huge problem for people working as veterinarians, so much so that they’re significantly more likely (up to 3.5 times opens in a new tab for female vets) to die by suicide than people in other professions. But the more animal welfare organizations can do to ensure pets are properly cared for and placed in good homes, the more pressure we can take off our community’s veterinarians (who, by the way, Hall says would love a vegetable tray instead of the usual cookies or candy).

To help maintain a positive mindset during the challenging season, Second Chance hosts an annual “Misfits and Mistletoe” event, which features some of the animals who need the most help — whether behaviorally or medically — with their care at the time. “People really like it,” Hall says. “We do it by invitation only, and we make a big effort to make it stress-free for the dogs and cats so they get seen in the best possible light.”

Piedmont Animal Rescue — Mooresville, North Carolina

Piedmont Animal Rescue opens in a new tab (PAR) will be celebrating seven years in January of 2024. Fundraising Manager Donald Gullett praises their team’s ability to “maintain a tight-knit group” and jokes that even the dog volunteers and the cat volunteers get along with each other.



PAR typically takes on whatever types of animals they can accommodate — meaning their fosters may be housing anything from small mammals and reptiles to horses. Their foster-only operation has fewer short-term fosters during the holiday season, Gullett says. Take a look at their Facebook page for all the ways you can support them right now. This month, the volunteers are celebrating their work and the pets they help by hosting an adoption event opens in a new tab on Saturday, December 16.

Carolina Boxer Rescue — Hampstead, North Carolina

Carolina Boxer Rescue (CBR) was started over 20 years ago to serve North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. This 100 percent volunteer-based rescue is now over 500 people strong. Constantly pursuing their motto, “No nub left behind,” the organization offers some specialized services, such as hospice care opens in a new tab for senior dogs and behavioral training courses for foster parents.

“The holiday season is an especially difficult time for rescues and shelters alike,” says Andrea Williams, director of fundraising and events for the organization. “For shelters, they tend to see more dogs being surrendered. For our rescue that is 100 percent foster-based, we often see a decline in foster homes…We have a tough time with transports this time of year as well, since so many people are traveling or just unavailable.”

Luckily, this year CBR was able to find some joy in their holiday events, like “Photos With the Grinch” on December 2. Mark your calendar for their “You Drink, We Donate opens in a new tab ” event on February 28.

Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center — Roseburg, Oregon

Megan Gram, executive director and certified animal wellness administrator at Saving Grace, says their organization has faced big challenges in recent years. Following the end of the COVID-19 eviction moratoriums, their intake numbers increased significantly since the adoption boom of 2020. “That, combined with the lack of spay/neuter opens in a new tab available due to a veterinary shortage opens in a new tab , has created a bit of a perfect storm for shelters opens in a new tab across the country,” Gram says.

See their website f opens in a new tab or ways you can help them this year, including attending their “Holiday Lights Open House opens in a new tab ” on Wednesday, December 20. Or donate to their holiday fundraiser here opens in a new tab .

MSPCA, Boston — Massachusetts Adoption Center

The second oldest Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in the country, Massachusetts SPCA (MSPCA-Angell) has been open since 1868. Operations Coordinator Corinne Bourgoin works at the organization’s Boston Adoption Center, but they have many other centers and facilities in different areas of the state. In addition to their adoption centers, the MSPCA is also home to two private veterinary hospitals and two locations in vocational high schools, where, with the help of students who want to go into the veterinary field, the rescue holds low-cost community clinics.

Bourgoin speaks to the stigma around giving pets as gifts, which is an added challenge for rescues every December. “Historically, animal welfare said, ‘Don’t give pets as gifts,’ but [in 2013] the ASPCA did a study opens in a new tab that showed pets given as gifts aren’t loved any less, nor do they stay with the family any less,” she says.

MSPCA found joy this December when they honored famous Sagittarian opens in a new tab Taylor Swift by asking for donations opens in a new tab of $13 on her 34th birthday, December 13. They even posted photos opens in a new tab of their staff members wearing their cats as scarves, à la Taylor on the cover of opens in a new tab .

Helping Hands Humane Society — Topeka, Kansas

Grace Clinton, former director of philanthropy at Helping Hands Humane Society (an organization that has been serving its community as early as the 1800s — seriously), says their shelter actually sees fewer challenges during the holidays than some other rescues and shelters report. “Honestly, we love the winter/holiday season…Kitten season opens in a new tab slows down, people aren’t out and about as much, so dogs aren’t getting loose.”

Luckily, they do take time to celebrate the years’ worth of hard work. “Every year, our board hosts a Christmas party where we open late to the public and have a nice lunch together,” Clinton says. “We’ve also done a variety of adoption specials, such as ‘Winter Freeze Adoption Fees,’ ‘Black Furday,’ and ‘Yappy Yowlidays’ to try and encourage people to still adopt if the time is right for their family.”

This year, with the financial help with BISSELL Pet Foundation opens in a new tab , Helping Hands was able to offer offer $50 adoptions for puppies and kittens and $25 for adult dogs and cats. This is part of BISSELL’s “Empty the Shelters opens in a new tab ” holiday event.

“We do know that a lot of people have been preparing for this, looking forward to it,” the rescue’s communications coordinator Emi Greiss told WIBW 13 opens in a new tab at the time of the event. “They may have some extra time off during the holidays to help a new pet adjust during the holidays. Parents may be ready to surprise their kids opens in a new tab with a pet for Christmas; that’s always super exciting.”

How you can help

Every rescue The Wildest spoke to says fosters and volunteers are always needed, especially during the holidays. But if you simply don’t have the time to squeeze in one more activity, there are a few ways you can still help: