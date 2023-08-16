33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
Having just generated opens in a new taba pretty pink billion at the box office, it’s fair to say that the Barbie movie is the movie of the summer. While we certainly have Greta Gerwig to thank for that (seriously, thank you for that “I am Kenough” sweatshirt) another huge shout-out has to go to the fans who have been showing up at theaters dressed to the nines in their Barbie best.
And the hype is just getting started, as rumors about Oscars nomsopens in a new tab and a possible Barbie cinematic universeopens in a new tab have just begun to buzz around the internet. So, because it’s safe to say that we’re going to be in Barbie Land for quite some time (not that we’re complaining) why not get our pets in on the fun? Below, our pinkest picks for Barbie’s favorite pups and kitties.
Places to Lounge in the Dreamhouse
A Pup’s Pink Threads
Accessories For Walks in Barbie Land
Toys For Playing the Barbie Way
Barbie-Style Snackin’
For Pet-Parent Barbies
For Trips to the Human World
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
