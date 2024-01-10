10 of the Coolest Dog-Friendly Co-Working Spaces in the U.S.

Your dog is your favorite colleague. Here’s where they can tag along to work with you in 2024.

If the rise of remote and hybrid work has taught us anything, it’s that your dog is the only one you really want to talk to from the hours of 9 to 5. But as great as it is to take your morning Zoom meeting cuddled up on the couch with your forever employee of the month, we can all use the occasional change of scenery. Enter the co-working space: a hotspot for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and digital nomads to congregate over free coffee and reliable wifi.

But increasing work-hour human interaction doesn’t mean you have to leave your dog behind. What message would that be sending your very good business boy or girl?! Here are some of the coolest co-working spaces in the United States that fully embrace the benefits dogs bring to the workplace opens in a new tab .

Courtesy of @all.about.atticus

Second Home

Los Angeles

Second Home opens in a new tab in Hollywood is a unique co-working space that combines business with nature, wellness, and inclusivity. Dogs and their parents can be found in every nook and cranny of this two-acre urban jungle that boasts over 6,500 plants throughout the private offices, meeting rooms, shared workspaces, and rooftop. (Although your dog may be happiest getting treats and pets from the incredible staff at the front desk.)

Second Home is a certified B-Corp, meaning it meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Aiming to accommodate to its members work lives and overall wellbeing, members can participate in weekly events like yoga, guided meditation, and sound baths or mingle with each other at free monthly breakfasts, lunches, and happy hours. There’s also a restaurant, bookshop, and several event spaces on-site.

Cost: $35 daypass, roaming memberships start at $250/month

Courtesy of Work & Woof

Work & Woof

Austin

Located in the heart of Austin, Work & Woof opens in a new tab lives by the motto “You Work, They Play.” This unique co-working space doubles as a doggie daycare opens in a new tab , offering a 4,000-square foot play park with indoor and outdoor seating. While you tap into amenities like Google Fiber and free local coffee, your dog can enjoy photo booths, treadmill sessions, and other enrichment activities. Whether you choose to take advantage of the daycare or have your dog sit next to you while you work, you’re both sure to have a productive day.

Cost: Although you can buy packages opens in a new tab , à la carte pricing is $15 a day if your dog is staying with you, $20 if your dog is playing at doggie daycare for a half-day, and $30 if your dog is enrolled full-day while you work.

Photo Courtesy of @theboxjelly

BoxJelly

Honolulu

BoxJelly is a co-working space opens in a new tab that fosters a sense of community. With its longboard society and Artists Anonymous group opens in a new tab , creativity and connection thrive. Located in urban Kaka’ako, members enjoy panoramic views of Ala Moana Beach Park and a workspace filled with natural light, offering an inspiring setting for both you and your dog.

Cost: $29 a day, $100 for a five-day pack, and a $299 monthly fee

Courtesy of @cohootsphx

Co+Hoots

Phoenix

Minority owned and female-founded, Co+Hoots is a purpose-driven co-working opens in a new tab space that builds equity into everything they do. Home to over 280 entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses, Co+Hoots also opens its doors to well-behaved dogs. With amenities that include fast WiFi, meeting rooms, a podcast studio, business-related resources, and educational classes, it’s designed to cater to every professional need.

Cost: Flex memberships start at $99 a month and day pass costs $35

Courtesy of @industrioushq

Industrious

Global

The Industrious workspaces are nothing short of stunning — and with over 160 locations in over 65 cities, they probably have a chic office space near you. Their membership includes access to gorgeous shared workspaces (cafes, wellness rooms, and lounges included) and private meeting rooms, plus two guest passes a month. For an added cost, members can book private offices or large meeting rooms. Many of their locations are dog friendly; to check, click the location opens in a new tab you’re interested in, then read the “building amenities” section.

Cost: Monthly memberships start at $399 a month

Courtesy of @BondCollective

Bond Collective

NYC; LA; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Chicago

Each location of Bond Collective opens in a new tab is a meticulously designed boutique workspace, offering a luxury yet understated environment where creativity and productivity take the front seat. With amenities like rooftop lounges, “mothers’ rooms,” free spa waters and fresh fruit, showers with towel service, and even photo and sound studios in the Gowanus location (perfect for your dog’s podcast debut), it’s a space that understands the balance between work and play.

Cost: Day passes from $25, co-working from $300/month

Courtesy of @greenspacesco

Green Spaces

Denver

Green Spaces opens in a new tab in Denver is a co-working space that stands out for its eco-friendly approach and community-focused environment. It’s known for being filled with over 100 plants, creating a refreshing and stress-reducing atmosphere for members. This space attracts a diverse group of people, including non-profit employees, small business owners, remote workers, and artists.

Green Spaces is not just about providing a place to work, it’s about building a sustainable and collaborative community. The space offers yoga, sound healing, massages, and weekly happy hours. And while most co-working spots offer printing services, Green Spaces also gives members access to its 3-D printer so you can make your dog an employee-of-the-month statue to place on your shared desk.

Cost: $25 for a day pass and monthly memberships start at $149/month

Courtesy of @shopworkspace

The Shop

New Orleans and Salt Lake City

Canine coworkers are welcome at The Shop opens in a new tab , which has locations in both a historic New Orleans warehouse and a new development in downtown Salt Lake City. Geared toward creative professionals, this fully furnished workspace offers fast wifi, printing services, cultural programs, and volunteer opportunities. On top of that, members also get up to 40 percent discounts on benefits/payroll/accounting/HR services.

Cost: Contact The Shop for membership costs.

Courtesy of The LAB Miami

The LAB Miami

Miami

Nestled in the vibrant Wynwood Arts District, The LAB Miami opens in a new tab believes that its members can find inspiration both in and outside the walls of its 10,000 square foot converted warehouse. Offering a bike and skateboard-sharing program, the workspace encourages its community to explore the surrounding restaurants and art galleries in between meetings and work sessions. Dogs, of course, are welcome to this entrepreneurial hub.

Cost: Starting at $300/month

Photo: @ecosystemcoworkingsf

Ecosystem Coworking SF

San Francisco, California

Dog-friendly Ecosystem Coworking opens in a new tab in San Francisco is a co-working space that focuses on creativity, ingenuity, and connectivity. Located in a building that’s bursting with art, music, design, and technology, it provides a unique environment for work and collaboration. Members enjoy benefits like free entry to the Temple Nightclub on the first floor, VIP access to Mirus Art Gallery events, and more.

The workspace offers day passes, hot-desking options, private offices, and a podcast and content creation room. Regular community events, healthy snacks, and fresh coffee add to the vibrant atmosphere. The space is designed to be comfortable and conducive to work, with refreshed interiors and an amphitheater ready for presentations.

Cost: Contact Ecosystem Coworking for membership costs.