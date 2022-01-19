Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep — bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup.
Good news: your favorite on-the-go breakfast is perfectly safe for your dog to eat. In fact, many dogs love bananas — and that’s a good thing since they’re high in potassium, fiber, and magnesium. That said, bananas are also high in sugar, which means you should give them to your pup in moderation. Below, learn more about the health benefits of bananas for dogs, plus how to add them to your pup’s diet.
The Health Benefits of Bananas for Dogs
Bananas are known to be one of the most nutritious fruits for dogs. They make a great low-calorie treat, since one banana contains just 105 calories. Bananas are also high in potassium (great for muscle and blood vessel function as well as for regulating the acidity of body fluids), fiber (a handy home remedy for the occasional bout of doggy diarrheaopens in a new tab or constipationopens in a new tab), and magnesium (important for energy transport and protein building in the body).
In addition to being high in fiber and potassium, bananas contain loads of vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Vitamin B6 helps metabolize proteins in the body and regulates blood cells that bring oxygen to the brain and muscles. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps reduce cell damage and build cartilage. Experts suggestopens in a new tab that it’s better to get these nutrients through fruits and vegetables rather than supplements.
How to Add Bananas to Your Dog’s Diet
Bananas are high in sugar, so moderation is key (and they might not be good for diabeticopens in a new tab or overweightopens in a new tab dogs). When giving your dog bananas, introduce them slowly and in small quantities, since gorging on this tasty fruit can give your dog a stomach ache. And you might find that your dog doesn’t like bananas. It happens. To feed your pup bananas, simply peel them and mash them. You can also add sliced banana as a topper to your dog’s food, or cut it up into pieces as treats.
