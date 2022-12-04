Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Nothing beats a good mommy-and-me fashion moment, especially when the “me” in question is a dog. Of course, head-to-toe matching can be a bit cringe — think ’90s TV mother-daughter charity fashion shows or Gucci’s former creative director Alessandro Michele cosplaying as Jared Leto cosplaying as Alessandro Michele at this year’s Met Gala — but when it’s done right, it can be absolutely brilliant. And Verloop opens in a new tab is doing it right.

The eco-conscious Philippines-based knitwear company (which has previously collaborated with MoMA, the Guggenheim, Free People, and Uncommon Goods, just to name a few) has created a mini collection of coordinating apparel and accessories for dogs and humans: sweaters for the dogs and scarves, gloves, and slippers for their people.

“We’ve always wanted to make a dog sweater because we love dogs,” says Verloop founder Ella Lim. “We focused on fit first, trying samples on our own dogs and friends’ dogs. The sweater we came up with is easy and comfy and washable. Super easy to put on and easy to remove. The mix of colors and patterns is how we approach most of our designs. Making something fun and modern using unexpected color combos. Ultimately, we want it to be a sweater that you look at and go, ‘I would wear that!’ And you can, since we also made matching scarves for humans.”

The collection features two groovy, ’60s-inflected patterns: checkerboard and sound wave, and a variety of funky, attention-grabbing color combinations: lime cobalt, melon jade, coral cobalt, and golden olive flame. You can match your scarf to your dog’s sweater exactly — or mix things up by matching their print but in the color of your choice. After all, what works on a slate gray pit bull won’t necessarily do anything for your pinkish undertones.

And you can feel good about your purchase because all of Verloop’s products are made with repurposed deadstock yarn at Lim’s family-owned-and-operated factory in the Philippines. Working with deadstock yarn means Verloop is keeping excess yarn out of landfills and isn’t contributing to the over-production of raw materials, which is damaging to the environment.

Verloop’s dog sweaters range in price from $46 for an extra-small to $55 for an extra-large, and can comfortably fit dogs up to 60 pounds. Each sweater is 100 percent acrylic and features a stretchy ribbed underside, handsome cuffed turtleneck collar, and a discreet hole on the back for easy leash attachment. They are also hypoallergenic and washable (albeit by hand).

Both sweaters come with coordinating human scarves priced at $78 for the sound wave big-knit scarf and $55 for the checkerboard knit mini-scarf. The checkerboard pattern is also available on fingerless gloves and adorable knit slipper socks, should you want to go all out with your mommy-and-me look. Perhaps for a photo for a last-minute holiday card?

Quick, if you order now, your cozy new pup-and-parent looks should arrive just in time!

