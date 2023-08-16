Best Puppy Pens for Training Dogs · The Wildest

Skip to main content

On the Fence About Crates? Opt for a Puppy Pen

6 puppy pens recommended by positive-reinforcement dog trainer Aislynn Ross, because we all need boundaries.

by Cory and Jane Turner
Updated August 16, 2023
Puppy sitting in a white puppy pen
Kira_Yan / Adobe Stock
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Speak with any Certified Positive Reinforcement Trainer for a few minutes and you’ll likely hear the phrase “set your puppy up for success.” That’s because pets, like humans, respond well to positive affirmations, and laying the groundwork for your new relationship early on can make all the difference. But how do I create this foundation, you might be asking? It’s all about getting ahead of the curve and eliminating possible negative distractions so you can spend your time rewarding all the good things your pup does.

Why give your puppy all the options in the world when they couldn’t possibly know the difference between a Jimmy Chew toy and your very expensive and very real Jimmy Choos? Instead, help your pup make good choices by setting boundaries, both literal and figurative.

One go-to tool that trainers count on is a puppy pen, otherwise known as an exercise or play pen, which separates your pup from any possible troublesome temptations. As the name implies, your puppy will begin to recognize this as a space where only good things happen — play, exercise, enrichment toys, learning, and rewards. Never for punishment, isolation, or a time out.

“Puppy pens are a life saver for new puppy owners,” says Aislynn Ross, Certified Dog Obedience Trainer. “Puppy pens help so much with housebreaking, teaching them independence, and keeping your pup safe.” It can also be used to thoughtfully manage interactions with children, new people, or other dogs, keeping your puppy and other members of the household feeling safe and secure.

From soft-sided portable pens to convertible room dividers to aesthetic-friendly wooden versions, there’s a range of options to suit you and your puppy’s needs. We’ve pulled together six puppy-friendly pens that will set both you and your new dog up for success.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

white dog crate
Iris 8-Panel Exercise/Play Pen
$100
$74

All staycation — not a whiff of detention — in clean white molded plastic with a swing front door to feel welcoming to your puppy even before you begin showering them with treats for good behavior. Eight customizable panels to position in any shape or expand with additional interlocking panels for you and your pup.

$74 at Amazon
foldable pet pen in green and black
Ruff ’n Ruffus Portable Pen
$39

Ruff ’n Ruffus (even sounds like Where the Wild Things Are) lets you take the play on the road — outside, inside, wherever you are. Lightweight, portable, and foldable so you can always have a familiar haven that your puppy loves, whether they’re venturing to new places or hanging out at home.

$39 at Amazon
puppy play pen in purple and khaki
EliteField Soft Side 2-Door Portable Play Pen
$75

Soft-sided room with a view to put your puppy safely at the center of the action. No pokey extensions that curious puppies are usually drawn to like magnets. Looks like sporty athletic gear and sets up/folds down in seconds so you’ll actually use it.

$75 at Amazon
the pet gate in wood
Richell 3-in-1 Convertible Pen/Gate/Divider
$300

Impressive quadruple duty from Richell’s pen/gate/divider that puts looking good at the forefront of its list of qualifications. Made in hardwood to look like an HGTV-worthy part of your home. Obvious chew-potential alert: you may want to keep an eye on whether your puppy finds it as attractive as you do.

$300 at Amazon
the dog gate in brown
Pawland Wooden Freestanding Gate/Pen/Divider
$63

Another 3-in-1 option in wood, this one in a modern white or black to fit your design-eye while you’re putting your spatial sense to work (calling Leanne Ford) to choose the best configuration of space for your puppy.

$63 at Amazon
the dog gate in metal
Pet Trex Metal Indoor/Outdoor Exercise Playpen
$60

A current take on the traditional metal indoor/outdoor workhorse of pens, black-coated for a smoother, durable finish. Almost endlessly expandable to create a large play yard if you’d prefer a big space to run around together or to set up a fun puppy-level agility course.

$60 at Amazon

cory and jane turner

Cory and Jane Turner

Cory and Jane are daughter-mother partners in just about everything including co-founding Dogly, a platform for pets and their people to live well together. They’re parents to a family full of magical rescue dogs and a bossy street cat from Shanghai who are their resident muses, testers of all things, and advisors on the meaning of life.

Related articles