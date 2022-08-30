Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

While it’s almost second nature to associate Labor Day with the end of summer (and starkly outdated rules about wearing the color white), it’s not just a time for savoring those last watermelon margs and weekends at the beach of the season, it’s also a time for deals on things you can buy just for the pet that’s spent all those sweet summer days by your side.



There are deals on everything from pricey pet hair vacuums to memory foam dog beds to specialty shampoo purchases you might not otherwise justify. If you’ve been looking to splurge on a dog bed that isn’t totally beige and blah or an aesthetic litter box that you won’t need to hide behind furniture, now’s your time to shine. So, go live out these last dog days of summer opens in a new tab , and we’ll catch up on the biggest Labor Day sales once you and your pup have had your post-swim nap.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Anthropologie

When it comes to home decor and all things fashion, there’s no more tempting a place to splurge than good old Anthropologie. From handcrafted boho pet beds to decaled stoneware bowls to the coziest throw blankets your dog or cat will claim as their own, perusing their Labor Day seems like a safe choice that might literally pay off.



They’re offering 20 percent off select ready-to-ship home furniture and decor, along with their regular sale items, so there’s something for everyone — and every pup — this holiday.

Dyson

You’ll pay full price for an essential home item if you have to, but you don’t have to — especially this weekend. Happy news: Dyson’s Ball Animal Vac opens in a new tab is currently a whopping $200 off. While you’ll find other deals during Dyson’s Labor Day sale, you aren’t likely to find one that your housemates, furry and non, will be just as jazzed about. Your Pomeranian opens in a new tab has enough fur as it is, they don’t care to have more coating their favorite nap spot.

Ouai

The answer to your pet’s grooming needs has arrived. Ouai’s cult favorite shampoo is now available for pets of all creeds — and with notes of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, jasmine sambac, iris, lily, and white musk, it’ll definitely wash the scents of the city (or those muddy country hikes) down the drain. Now through September 1, you can get 20 percent off across all of Ouai’s offerings, so it’s a one-stop shop for you and your pup’s favorite self-care goods.

Casper

The comfiest Tempur-Pedic mattress for pets (and their humans) has entered the chat. At 25 percent off there’s never been a better reason to splurge on your fuzzy family members — and let’s face it, they’re good to you all year long. Plus, you can save up to $600 on mattresses and 50 percent off select items at Casper now through September 13. Maybe the humans get a treat, too?

Fable

Listen, dog crates are not the most attractive piece of pet furniture. That’s a given. However, cult-favorite brand, Fable opens in a new tab , has found a suitable, practical, and aesthetically pleasing alternative to the traditional metal crate that makes us all shudder. Now, it’s 10 percent off, as well as the rest of their offerings across the site for Labor Day. Just be sure to use code LABORDAY22 at checkout.

Shop Dog & Co.

Shop Dog & Co. is our go-to for all things fall fashion. Their impressive selection of sweaters and outerwear have become pet parent staples and are sure to turn some heads at the dog park. With stylish stockists like Canada Pooch, Ware of the Dog opens in a new tab , and Found My Animal opens in a new tab , there’s something for everyone and every pup at their Labor Day sale — which has products discounted up to a whopping 80 percent.

The Foggy Dog

Pet parents know that you can never have too much of the essentials: collars, beds, leashes (the list goes on). We’re likely to invest in items that will stand the test of time, but when an opportunity arises to snag a discount on our pet’s products that are most likely to get dragged across the dirty pavement, we’re definitely hitting “add to cart.” Our go-to source for these items, The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab , is having a 15 percent off sitewide sale from Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5, with code LONGWKND for this happy occasion.

Waggo

Celebrated by design-forward publications like Domino, Dwell, and Goop, Waggo is where the pet world meets sleek aesthetics but doesn’t neglect playfulness. Currently offering 25 percent off their entire catalog, there’s no shortage of ways to treat your pet (and your wallet) at this sale.

Modernbeast

If you’ve been looking to outfit your pup in the latest styles — including but not limited to floral bandanas, seasonal sweaters, and all things gingham — look no further than Modernbeast opens in a new tab . The non-profit is the perfect pit stop for pet parents on the way to an end of summer bash or ramping up their pup’s fall wardrobe. Offering 15 percent off sweaters, bandanas, and much more, there are plenty of reasons to pop over to this seasonal sale.

Chewy

One of our most trusted sources for durable leashes, scratching posts, and interactive toys, most pet parents count Chewy as one of their go-to destinations. Now, some of our favorite items are majorly discounted, so if you’ve been looking forward to surprising your cat a new wand toy, now’s the perfect time.

Harry Barker

It’s difficult to strike a balance between beach-shack chic and modern design, but Harry Barker makes the beachcore aesthetic work for pups and their people. From nautical rope toys to Ralph Lauren-esque laid-back preppy beds, the brand is putting their summer best on display this holiday weekend. They’re offering 20 percent off sitewide (excluding clearance items) September 1 through 6; just use code HAPPYLDW20 at checkout.

P.L.A.Y.

As pet parents, we try our best not to be wasteful — we use compostable poop bags opens in a new tab , planet-friendly grooming products opens in a new tab , and even mend tattered toys when possible. However, some items that have been subjected to the dagger teeth of a puppy or the talons of a cat simply are beyond repair and need to be swapped out for more durable items. That’s where P.L.A.Y.’s sustainable offerings come in handy. This Labor Day weekend they’re offering 25 percent off orders of $75+ with code: LABORDAY22 for those of us needing to replenish our supplies.

Maisonette

It’s almost too easy to spend money at Maisonette, especially with their summer sale offering up to 40 percent off their entire catalog including homeware, clothes, and pet gear. Shop the best curation of products that you and your pet will need to upgrade your lifestyle ahead of fall.

Amazon

Where better to score discounts than Amazon on a deals day opens in a new tab ? We love to save on high-tech items, which is why we’re heading over to the ’zon for a technology bonanza — from pet cams to communication buttons for your pet, they’ve got everything you’ll need to upgrade your end of summer set up.

Ssense

Quality construction, mid-century modern houseware, and enviable ceramics — no, we aren’t talking about your favorite boutique design shop. We are, of course, talking about Ssense’s array of perfectly curated pieces for pets and their people. This holiday sale is a good time to take advantage of the opportunity to shop discounts at this *ahem* costly design site.

Pride + Groom

Essential oil infused pup shampoos have never been this chic. Pride + Groom opens in a new tab is a women-run brand that’s focused on cleaning up your pup without all the additives. Run by friends and co-founders who met working at Vogue, there was no chance that these grooming products wouldn’t be top-notch. This weekend, they’re offering 40 percent off sitewide, so don’t miss out.

Wild One