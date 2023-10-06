How to Prepare Your Dog for Back to School · The Wildest

16 Ways to Help Your Dog Adjust to Back to School

Because this season should mean more fun—and less stress—for your pup.

by Rebecca Caplan
October 16, 2023
a child with a backpack walking a dog, a collage of products over the image: a sweater, a backpack, a milk toy, a puzzle toy, calming supplements
Collage: Kinship Creative
Regardless if Meg Ryan’s words in You’ve Got Mail about “a bouquet of freshly sharpened pencils” mean anything to you, fall means going back to school. We’ve all been back in the fall schedule for several weeks now, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t still making some adjustments. You and your family might already be used to the whole grab-breakfast, get-out-the-door morning rush, but your pup could still be having trouble catching on.

As much as our dogs love doing the same thing every day, a return to fall schedules, specifically a large change like going back to school, can be overwhelming for our pets. “When life shifts into overdrive as fall ramps up our pets might withdraw, or at the opposite end of the spectrum, might resort to destructive behaviors they haven’t done in a while, like raiding the garbage can,” says Victoria Schade, a dog trainer and contributor at Covetrus Great Pet Care, tells The Wildest. “Change can be stressful for pets, so we need to consider how back-to-school season impacts them as well, and take steps to make it less upsetting.” 

To help you and your pet cope with the busy season, we compiled a “back-to-school” list to help ease your dog into those cozy fall mornings.

lambwolf back to school set
Lambwolf Back to School Set
$42

Your dog might not actually be headed back to the classroom right now, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t benefit from some homework. Per Schade: “Your dog has physical and mental needs that have to be addressed, especially during transitional periods that can be stressful.”

That’s where this school-themed sniff work toy by Lambwolf Collective comes in. Hiding treats in the folds and pockets of this toy challenges your dog’s brain, keeping them engaged and focused.

$42 at Lambwolf
charlie's bag backpack
Charlie’s Bag Backpack
$36

Every kid looks forward to that new backpack upon returning to school and now your dog can, too! This adorable backpack by Charlie’s Backyard is reminiscent of the ’90s Jansports of our childhood — and is perfect for holding toys, treats, and anything else your pup might need on their brisk fall walks. Even better, this backpack is designed to be worn like a harness, so you won’t end up having to lug it along.

$36 at Dog & Co.
nina ottosson brick puzzle game
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game
$20

Clearly, we can’t say enough good things about puzzle toys. But this toy is truly a cut above. Nina Ottosson, whose puzzles are recommended by many trainers and dog psychologists, knows the importance of keeping your pup’s brain engaged.

“If dogs are not provided with an outlet for their energy in the form of different types of activity or other stimulation, they become bored and can sometimes find their own ‘activity,’ which we, as dog-owners, often do not appreciate, like chewing, barking, or just general hyperactivity,” she told The Wildest in a May interview.

$20 at Outward Hound
caniche prep school dog sweater
Caniche Prep School V-Neck Dog Sweater
$40

All experts agree that sporting Gilmore Girls vibes will help your dog adjust into their new fall routines. Just as long as you both remember to say, Why did you drop out of Yale? with that exact inflection.

$40 at Dog & Co.
injoya pb & j snuffle mat
Injoya PB&J Snuffle Mat
$41

Another great way to keep your dog busy and enriched this fall, this snuffle mat is a fun reminder of the classic back-to-school lunch we’re all still nostalgic for.

Here’s an endorsement of snuffle mats from veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy: “Snuffle mats are a great way to provide enrichment and entertainment by helping dogs use their amazing sense of smell to find the hidden food. Sniff-based mental stimulation can help promote overall relaxation in dogs, as well.”

$41 at Chewy
wild one tennis tumble toy
Wild One Tennis Tumble Toy
$20

If you’re looking for an enrichment “homework” toy that doesn’t use treats, this tumble toy by Wild One is the answer. Instead of food, the prize in this toy is the tennis ball, which is great for pups looking to save all their treats for Halloween. 

$20 at Amazon
hugsmart crinkle and squeak laptop dog toy
Hugsmart Laptop Crinkle and Squeak Dog Toy
$10

Help your pup finally get to inbox zero this fall with this laptop toy. 

$10 at Dog & Co.
mateeylife lick mat
MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat
$19
$10

If your pup needs help relaxing as you and your fam get back into your busy routines, lick mats are the perfect solution. Licking is a natural, relaxing behavior for your dog, so these mats work to mentally stimulate and calm your pup. 

Last year, trainer and our Collective member Nicole Ellis told The Wildest about the benefits of toys like this and recommends giving a lick mat to your dog before you leave for the house: “Make the pre-work mornings about mental enrichment. You’ve probably heard dog trainers talk about the benefits of keeping your dog’s brain engaged. Mental stimulation helps a dog decompress and burn off excess energy. By the time you leave for the office, your dog will be ready for a good, long nap.”

$10 at Amazon
thunderase pheromone calming spray
ThunderEase Pheromone Calming Spray
$25
$19

Prepare your pup for a smooth transition back to your busy fall schedule with this pheromone spray. Designed to calm your dog by mimicking the pheromones of their mother, this spray can help with bigger issues around returning to your routine.

In addition, Ellis has recommended keeping your morning routine as calm as possible to head off any separation anxiety: “Pick up your keys and walk around the house. Put your coat on and then sit on the sofa. Grab your backpack and go back to the kitchen.” 

$19 at Amazon
ware of the dog knit milk
Ware of the Dog Hand-Knit Milk Carton
$20

And let’s not forget the perfect companion to that PB&J. Just make sure you’re supervising your dog when they are playing with toys, especially those they can easily rip apart, like this adorable one.

$20 at Ware of the Dog
wobble wag giggle ball
Wobble Wag Giggle Ball
$15

Even as we return to our busy schedules, the best thing we can do to help our pups handle the chaos is to make dedicated time just for them.

“It’s not easy to carve out extra time to make sure your pets’ needs are being met, but doing so helps to smooth out the bumps of a busy new season,” Schade says. “You might have to get up even earlier to make sure your best friend gets a full walk in before the day begins, or you might have to rally for an intense game of fetch at the end of the day.”

This fun, interactive treat ball is the perfect way to level up your fetch game — and makes for a fun after-school activity for the whole family.

$15 at Amazon
smartpetlove pet calming stuffed toy
SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy
$40

Everyone feels better returning to school with a back-to-school buddy. Your pup needs a pal to make them feel less alone when everyone else is out making friends at recess. This toy, which uses a heat pack and a heartbeat simulator to appear as a real snuggly companion to your pup, is perfect for helping your dog feel less alone when you’re out of the house. 

$40 at Amazon
west paw toppl toy
West Paw Toppl
$25

This two-in-one chew toy and treat dispenser is perfect for keeping your pup as busy as you are this fall.

“Treat-stuffable busy toys are a great way to keep dogs happily occupied when the family is away from home,” Schade says. “The trick is filling the toy so that the dog has to work hard to get the goodies out, but not to make it so tough that it becomes frustrating and your dog abandons the toy.”

$25 at Amazon
BarkShop pizza roll dog toy
BarkShop Squeak Lovers Pizza Snacks
$10

Once you’re all back for the day, it’s time to get out the toys you can play with together. If you’re looking for a healthy after-school snack for your pup, look no further than this pizza rolls toy by Bark. It’s all the fun of frozen pizza rolls with none of the emergency-vet visits that the real snack might cause.

$10 at BarkShop
super snouts hemp oil
Super Snouts IsoHemp-300 Hemp Oil best in show
$55

For a holistic approach to a calm fall, try this CBD tincture by Super Snouts. We’re a huge fan of the brand for its superior formulation and commitment to pet safety

$55 at Super Snouts
back to school by sheri donut beds
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Bed
$35
$30

Your dog feels most comfortable when they have a space to call their own. To prepare your dog for the business of fall, make sure they are set up with a crate or a bed that they know they can always return to when things get chaotic. We like this one because its donut shape works to cradle your dog, keeping them comfy and supported. 

$30 at Amazon

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

