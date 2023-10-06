Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Regardless if Meg Ryan’s words in You’ve Got Mail about “a bouquet of freshly sharpened pencils” mean anything to you, fall means going back to school. We’ve all been back in the fall schedule for several weeks now, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t still making some adjustments. You and your family might already be used to the whole grab-breakfast, get-out-the-door morning rush, but your pup could still be having trouble catching on.

As much as our dogs love doing the same thing every day, a return to fall schedules, specifically a large change like going back to school, can be overwhelming for our pets. “When life shifts into overdrive as fall ramps up our pets might withdraw, or at the opposite end of the spectrum, might resort to destructive behaviors they haven’t done in a while, like raiding the garbage can,” says Victoria Schade opens in a new tab , a dog trainer and contributor at Covetrus Great Pet Care opens in a new tab , tells The Wildest. “Change can be stressful for pets, so we need to consider how back-to-school season impacts them as well, and take steps to make it less upsetting.”

To help you and your pet cope with the busy season, we compiled a “back-to-school” list to help ease your dog into those cozy fall mornings.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Lambwolf Back to School Set opens in a new tab $ 42 Your dog might not actually be headed back to the classroom right now, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t benefit from some homework. Per Schade: “Your dog has physical and mental needs that have to be addressed, especially during transitional periods that can be stressful.” That’s where this school-themed sniff work toy by Lambwolf Collective comes in. Hiding treats in the folds and pockets of this toy challenges your dog’s brain, keeping them engaged and focused. $42 at Lambwolf opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Charlie’s Bag Backpack opens in a new tab $ 36 Every kid looks forward to that new backpack upon returning to school and now your dog can, too! This adorable backpack by Charlie’s Backyard is reminiscent of the ’90s Jansports of our childhood — and is perfect for holding toys, treats, and anything else your pup might need on their brisk fall walks. Even better, this backpack is designed to be worn like a harness, so you won’t end up having to lug it along. $36 at Dog & Co. opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wobble Wag Giggle Ball opens in a new tab $ 15 Even as we return to our busy schedules, the best thing we can do to help our pups handle the chaos is to make dedicated time just for them. “It’s not easy to carve out extra time to make sure your pets’ needs are being met, but doing so helps to smooth out the bumps of a busy new season,” Schade says. “You might have to get up even earlier to make sure your best friend gets a full walk in before the day begins, or you might have to rally for an intense game of fetch at the end of the day.” This fun, interactive treat ball is the perfect way to level up your fetch game — and makes for a fun after-school activity for the whole family. $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy opens in a new tab $ 40 Everyone feels better returning to school with a back-to-school buddy. Your pup needs a pal to make them feel less alone when everyone else is out making friends at recess. This toy, which uses a heat pack and a heartbeat simulator to appear as a real snuggly companion to your pup, is perfect for helping your dog feel less alone when you’re out of the house. $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab