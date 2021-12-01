Sparkly, Sporty Chic from DKNY x Found My Animal
The limited-edition capsule collection of metallic puffers and sherpa pullovers drops today.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Imagine you’re a dog. It’s snowing outside, which is great. You love the snow. You’re a frolicker! But it’s also well below freezing and although you don’t mind the cold, it’s not lost on you that your human companion — the one who follows you around and collects your poops like some sort of deranged fanboy — always bundles up before taking you out, while you are expected to go naked, like Cersei Lannister through the streets of King’s Landing.
Most of the time, you don’t mind. You’ve got a fabulous body and you love showing it off. Drink it in, world you think to yourself as you pop a squat beside a fire hydrant. But then the wind picks up — Brrrr! — and your human starts dancing around, telling you to hurry up. And while you refuse to be rushed, there’s no denying that the cold is starting to get to you. If only there was something you could do! Something you could put on to protect yourself from the ravages of the winter world. Something chic. Minimalist. A little sporty, even. Well, now there is...
DKNY and Brooklyn-based pet accessory brand Found My Animalopens in a new tab have partnered up to create a fabulous line of seasonal pet clothes with a distinctly urban edge, perfect for sophisticated, confident K9s like you. The capsule collection launches on December 2nd on DKNY.com and features metallic puffers in black and silver, and a white sherpa pullover that’s perfect for layering during those especially frigid early-morning walkees. The pullover is $45 and the puffers are only $59. A bargain, to be sure!
To celebrate the launch, DKNY has made a donation to Animal Havenopens in a new tab, a nonprofit organization that finds homes for abandoned dogs and cats in the tri-state area, and partnered with Human’s Best Friendopens in a new tab, an experiential pop-up in New York City. The immersive and Instagram-friendly exhibit, located at 875 Washington Street, is specially designed for dogs and dog lovers and will be up through December, with a portion of all ticket sales being donated to Animal Haven. Chic dog clothes, Instagram moments, and help for pets in need — it’s everything a dog like you could want and more.
Shop: $45-$59 at DKNY
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.