The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Lovers

Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

by Charles Manning
December 4, 2023
Holiday gift for dogs collage, a person holding a small dog, a dog puzzle, a dog vase, a dog backpack, and a dog jean jacket
Collage: Kinship Creative
Need a very pretty, dog-themed gift for the pup-obsessed person in your life? Well, we’ve got options on top of options, from the newest book releases to the cutest customizable wearables. It’s all meat and no gristle. We promise. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Reading (about dogs) is fundamental

A lot of dog books have been published in the last year, but these three are paws and snouts above the rest.

Gotcha Day!: Adoption Tales of Remarkable Rescue Dogs by Greg Murray
Gotcha Day!: Adoption Tales of Remarkable Rescue Dogs by Greg Murray
$18

This book features the heartwarming stories of over 60 rescue dogs, each one beautifully photographed by artist Greg Murray, cradled in the loving arms of their rescuers. I’m not crying, you’re crying!

And for a painterly approach to rescue dog portraiture, might we suggest Sally Muir’s Rescue Dogs, which also came out this year? In fact, why not get both? One for them and one for you.

$18 at Amazon
Art Dog book
Art Dog: Clever Canines of the Art World by Smith Street Books
$14

Art history is full of dogs — from Japanese woodblocks to European oil paintings — and this little 96-page jewel of a book features some of the best.

$14 at Amazon
Cool Dogs, Cool Homes book
Cool Dogs, Cool Homes: Living in Style With Your Pet Pooch by Geraldine James
$36

Tour some of the most high-style dog-friendly adobes in the UK and meet the lovely dogs that turn them from mere houses into warm and loving homes. You’ll also get dog-friendly tips for chic-ing up your own home.

$36 at Amazon

Big bang, little bucks

These cheap and cheerful gifts are just the thing for that dog park gift exchange you’ve been looking forward to/dreading.

Uncommon Goods How to Speak Dog cards
Uncommon Goods How to Speak Dog Cards
$10

Learn how to better decipher your dog’s body language, barks, and facial expressions with these adorably illustrated cards.

$10 at Uncommon Goods
dog lovers trinket dish
Anthropologie Francie Dog Trinket Dish
$24

A little bit fancy. A little bit abstract. And a whole lot of lovely. These charming porcelain trinket dishes will be a welcome addition to any dog lover’s boudoir.

$24 at Anthropologie
OMG Decor dog hair clips
OMG Decor Dog Hair Clips
$9

These adorable hair clips come in 20 different designs, so you’re almost guaranteed to find one that looks like the recipient’s beloved pooch — especially if you squint a little.

$9 at Amazon

Best dressed pup

Buying clothes for a person rarely goes right. Buying clothes for their dog, though? What could go wrong? That might sound like the set-up to a joke, but it’s not. Ninety-nine percent of dog lovers would prefer you gift them dog clothes than human clothes. That statistic is made up, but it feels right. Right?

Sandy Liang x Little Beast dog sweater
Sandy Liang x Little Beast Lil Grass Fleece
$88

The reigning queen of downtown NYC cool, Sandy Liang is the latest designer to collaborate with the much-loved Little Beast, creating an entire collection of dog-wear and accessories ranging in price from $88 to $149. This particular piece is inspired by the fleece jackets Liang was forced to wear as a child but has since learned to love. And best of all, like all the pieces in this collection, there is a human version available on Liang’s own website, if you’re looking to go the parent-and-me route. And why wouldn’t you?

$88 at Little Beast
maxbone metallic jacket
Maxbone Holographic Dog Puffer Vest
$75

Maxbone definitely knows their way around a quality piece of dog outerwear, and this metallic sky blue colorway is just beyond. It’s also made of water-resistant fabric, has a removable hood, a top slit for easy leash attachment, and a belly cinch for a customizable fit.

$75 at Maxbone
blue sweater
Ware of the Dog Fairisle Floral Sweater
$82

Ware of the Dog founder and designer Jackie Rosenthal doesn’t do dumbed-down dog clothes. “Your dog’s clothing is an extension of your own style and personality,” she tells The Wildest, which is why she always looks to the human fashion market when developing new designs for her brand. This particular sweater is classic and quirky and fits in well with the retro-yet-individualistic style moment happening in fashion right now. It’s made of super soft merino wool and comes in five sizes to fit just about any dog. 

$82 at Ware of the Dog

Holiday fun for you

Giving holiday-themed gifts on the holidays is a big time no-no; there’s no time to enjoy them before everything has to be put away for next year. Dog-themed holiday odds and ends for yourself, however? Items you can buy now and enjoy all season long? Those are a big time yes.

modernbeast dog gift tags
Modernbeast Dog Gift Tags
$9

Make any gift dog-themed with these beautifully illustrated gift tags. Each set of 10 tags features two different designs: Corgi and Doodle, Black Lab and Terrier Poodle, and Chihuahua and Yellow Lab. So cute.

$9 at Modernbeast
felt dog ornaments
SatisfyLoveInc Felted Christmas Dog Pack
$27

These felted cuties are handmade to add holiday cheer to any dog lover’s decor. Just make sure to keep them on a high shelf or your own dog might think they are a fluffy new toy and claim them as their own (which would not be cute).

$27 at Etsy
personalized dog ornament
LoveSuna Personalized Pet Ornament
$25

Simple, yet effective and priced to move, these ornaments take about one to two weeks to deliver, so order yours now and you’ll still have plenty of time to enjoy it when it arrives.

$25 at Etsy
modernbeast party hat
Modernbeast Holiday Hat
$50

Oh, the pictures you will take! Your camera roll was already 90 percent dog photos, but once you put this little hat on your pup, it’s all over.

$50 at Modernbeast

Around the house

Decor, a puzzle — any time you see any of these pieces around your house, it’s sure to make you smile.

big stick energy print
Ash + Chess Big Stick Energy Art Print
$20

A doggie art print with bite! This fabulous little poster is printed on felt textured paper and will help give any home a cool downtown Brooklyn loft vibe.

$20 at Ash + Chess
le puzz dog puzzle
Le Puzz Love Is In The Hair Puzzle
$32

When a puzzle is this fabulous, you can’t help but leave it out for days (if not weeks) after it’s assembled.

$32 at Le Puzz
personalized Poster Art
Animalist Pet Poster
$71

Turn your beautiful pup into a work of abstract art worthy of a gallery wall. Animalist allows you to choose from three different styles and over 200 breeds, then customize it with colors to suit your personal taste. It’s an elegant way to celebrate your perfect pet.

$71 at Animalist
katie kimmel two-tone dog vase
Katie Kimmel Two-Tone Dog Vase
$125

Katie Kimmel’s dog vases have become something of an institution at this point. You can customize the colors of these little beauties to suit your recipient’s personal style and decor.

This item is currently sold out.

$125 at Katie Kimmel

Dogs, but make it fashion

It’s customizable dog gear for the style set. This is how you wear your dog’s portrait and look good while doing it.

Staud slippers custom pet portrait
Staud Custom Abby Slipper
$395

Available in cream or black, these asymmetrical pet portrait slippers are as buttery soft and comfortable as they are chic.

$395 at Staud
Susan Alexandra custom pet necklace
Susan Alexandra Custom Pet Portrait Necklace
$508

These handmade 3D portrait charms are large enough to show off your dog’s personality but small enough to still look good on their own or with a stack of other necklaces.

$508 at Susan Alexandra
Uncommon Goods custom pet t-shirt
Uncommon Goods Custom Peeking Pet Pocket Tee
$40

The best thing about this tee? There’s room for two! Two pets, that is. It’s $40 for a single pet portrait and $54 for a double.

$40 at Uncommon Goods
Denim jacket custom pet portrait
Staud Custom Denim Jacket
$550

Let everyone know what you’re all about with this bold embroidered denim jacket from one of LA’s coolest designer brands.

$550 at Staud
Wolf republic dog backpack
Wolf Republic Ranger Pack
$96

A quality dog pack can be surprisingly hard to find. Wolf Republic’s best-selling Ranger Pack has a ton of cool features, including a padded handle for lift assist on the trail, a customizable fit with four points of harness adjustment, and four zipper pockets perfect for storing food, water, and other trail essentials.

$96 at Wolf Republic

For your best friend’s best friend

Anything you buy for your friend’s dog is also a gift for them. Especially when it is as gorgeous as these are.

Lunge blue collar
LUNGE Collar
$105

This collar is gorgeous and your friend’s dog will look gorgeous in it. LUNGE founder Nicholas Schröder started his brand as an experiment.

“I knew I wanted to bring contemporary design to pet products, and started thinking of playful ways I could do that,” he tells The Wildest. “I focused on exploring form factors that were visually interesting while also making sure I wasn’t compromising comfort and function. The puffed leather felt like the perfect balance between these two worlds.”

$105 at Lunge
found my animal rope leash
Found My Animal Kuma Leash
$62

This leash, designed in collaboration between Found My Animal and actor Justin Theroux, features a beautiful hand-dyed cotton rope and solid Italian bronze bolt snaps. And the best part? One hundred percent of the proceeds go to Austin Pets Alive to help animals in need.

$62 at Found My Animal
John Legend Laylo geometric bed
Lay Lo x John Legend Dog Bed
$79
$63

Finally, a dog bed you’ll actually like looking at. These particular beds were originally created in collaboration with EGOT-winner John Legend, but have proven so popular (for obvious stylistic reasons) that they are now part of the brand’s permanent collection. 

$63 at Etsy
Wild One Stainless Steel Non-Slip Dog Bowl
$25

Most dogs don’t care what they eat out of, but these Wild One bowls are really nice. The color, the shape — they’re just really aesthetically pleasing, and considering they’re out and in use all the time, that’s not a bad thing. They are made of sturdy, food-grade stainless steel, are dishwasher safe, have a non-slip silicone base, and have a four-cup capacity for especially hungry dogs. You can also customize them with 26 letters and a choice of 10 emojis. Fun!

$25 at Wild One

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

