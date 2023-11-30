Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

Need a very pretty, dog-themed gift for the pup-obsessed person in your life? Well, we’ve got options on top of options, from the newest book releases to the cutest customizable wearables. It’s all meat and no gristle. We promise.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Reading (about dogs) is fundamental

A lot of dog books have been published in the last year, but these three are paws and snouts above the rest.

Big bang, little bucks

These cheap and cheerful gifts are just the thing for that dog park gift exchange you’ve been looking forward to/dreading.

Best dressed pup

Buying clothes for a person rarely goes right. Buying clothes for their dog, though? What could go wrong? That might sound like the set-up to a joke, but it’s not. Ninety-nine percent of dog lovers would prefer you gift them dog clothes than human clothes. That statistic is made up, but it feels right. Right?

Holiday fun for you

Giving holiday-themed gifts on the holidays is a big time no-no; there’s no time to enjoy them before everything has to be put away for next year. Dog-themed holiday odds and ends for yourself, however? Items you can buy now and enjoy all season long? Those are a big time yes.

Around the house

Decor, a puzzle — any time you see any of these pieces around your house, it’s sure to make you smile.

opens in a new tab Animalist Pet Poster opens in a new tab $ 71 Turn your beautiful pup into a work of abstract art worthy of a gallery wall. Animalist allows you to choose from three different styles and over 200 breeds, then customize it with colors to suit your personal taste. It’s an elegant way to celebrate your perfect pet. $71 at Animalist opens in a new tab

Dogs, but make it fashion

It’s customizable dog gear for the style set. This is how you wear your dog’s portrait and look good while doing it.

opens in a new tab Wolf Republic Ranger Pack opens in a new tab $ 96 A quality dog pack can be surprisingly hard to find. Wolf Republic’s best-selling Ranger Pack has a ton of cool features, including a padded handle for lift assist on the trail, a customizable fit with four points of harness adjustment, and four zipper pockets perfect for storing food, water, and other trail essentials. $96 at Wolf Republic opens in a new tab

For your best friend’s best friend

Anything you buy for your friend’s dog is also a gift for them. Especially when it is as gorgeous as these are.