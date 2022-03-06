What do Doug the Pug and Jiffpom have in common? They love their fans and the planet, of course.

Dog stars, they’re just like us: Living in a world of quick conveniences, they do their best to make more sustainable choices. Be it foregoing a quick-thrill toy that will end up in the trash for a durable ball opens in a new tab that will last them years, or politely passing up a red-meat treat for a cricket cookie opens in a new tab , they are arbiters of ecological accountability; connoisseurs of conscious consumption. Just for fun, we’re rounding up a few times that Instagram’s favorite canines acted oh-so-sustainably and sharing why we should all follow the lead of these eco-icons that are dog years ahead of their time.

1. Finn rocking a hand-stitched hat.

The fashion industry is responsible for a significant chunk of global carbon emissions, and Amanda Seyfried’s Australian Shepherd Finn just doesn’t need that on his conscience. He’s swapped disposable fast fashion for a durable handmade hat that’ll stand up to any winter walk.

2. Jiff eating ice cream from a cone instead of a cup.

One of the most-watched pets in the world showed his 9.8 million followers a tasty and sustainable hack when he posed with a pile of ice cream in a waffle cone. This is one Pomeranian who knows that doggie cups are lined with a plastic layer that makes them impossible to recycle (plus, they just don’t taste as good going down).

3. Agador sipping his coffee in a reusable cup.

Not only does ordering your espresso to stay mean one less coffee cup in a sea of billions opens in a new tab that are thrown away each year, but it also gives you a moment to unwind in your local cafe. The ever-stylish Maltipoo Agador clearly loves the people-watching and dog-sniffing opportunities that a little coffee break affords him.

4. Whiskey and Bourbon touring the Great Outdoors.

Adventure dogs ​​Whiskey and Bourbon can usually be found trailblazing in fresh snow, guiding canoe voyages, and scouting out scenic hikes around Canada. Their outdoorsy spirit is a reminder that getting outside isn’t only great for mental health; it can also increase our commitment to environmental stewardship.

5. Doug dressing up in a DIY costume for Halloween.

The only thing spookier than Doug debuting as a ghostly ghoul? The Halloween costumes that people buy, wear once, then immediately throw away, adding to the estimated 11 million tons opens in a new tab of textiles we send to U.S. landfills each year. Take a nod from the emotive Pug and fashion your costumes out of old sheets and clothes instead of buying new.

6. Nelly showing off her farmer’s market produce.

It’s a crown; it’s a wreath; no, it’s a farm-fresh stack of greens that this regal Golden Retriever was proudly wearing. Visiting your local farmer’s market is an opportunity to learn more about what’s in season in your area, form deeper connections with your food, and cut down on transport emissions. Plus, at least one stand almost always has some free treats. Thanks for the reminder, Nelly!

7. Ginkgo reminding us to vote.

Last but certainly not least, we have Ginkgo the pup showing us that voting in politicians who will act on climate is the most important thing we can do to help out the planet. Let’s all cast our ballots for a healthy, clean environment that’s a playground for all pets and their people.