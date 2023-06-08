Loobani Is TikTok’s Favorite Dog Feeder
The tool can help slow down mealtime and reduce stress — not to mention, it’s tons of fun for pups.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Ben Lee started Loobani for the same reason most pet parents do anything: He just wanted to make his dog happy. “I am the proud parent of a furry kid named Harry. He is always so full of energy, and I enjoy making DIY enrichment toys to keep him mentally stimulated and entertained,” Lee says. This desire became the basis for Loobani, which specializes in engagement toys. Today, its most popular item is apuzzle feederopens in a new tab that blurs the line between game and tool.
Turning Meal Time Into Game Time
In a way, the interactive feeder looks like a carnival game for dogs. It features three long cylinders that are elevated off the ground. Each tube then has three small misshaped holes on top and is fillable for up to about one cup of kibble or treats. The idea is for your pup to act like Rocky with a speed bag and knock them upside down so that food slowly drops to the floor. “By having three different bottles with varying sizes of holes, dogs are challenged to figure out which bottle to flip and how to keep it balanced to release the treats inside,” Lee explains. This problem-solving can also help improve a dog’s cognitive function and prevent boredom-relatedopens in a new tab behavioral issues by tapping into their natural instinct to forage for food, Lee adds.
While developing the product, Lee recruited veterinarian Dr. Sara Ochoaopens in a new tab to optimize the slow feeder’s ability to combat common canine issues, such as separation anxietyopens in a new tab and overeating. Loobani’s feeder was created to promote healthier eating habits by slowing down pace and offering a more rewarding mealtime experience. It’s intended to reduce the risk of destructive behaviors caused by pent-up energy like barkingopens in a new tab, chewingopens in a new tab, and diggingopens in a new tab. Or as Lee puts it, “The Loobani enrichment toy is more than just a product: It’s a solution that can make life easier for pet owners and provide them peace of mind.”
A TikTok Famous Feeder
You know something’s a success if it’s making the rounds among the cool kids on social media. Loobani’s feeder has been enjoying a moment on TikTok.One clipopens in a new tab set to The Rock and Tech N9ne’s “Face Off” showing a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy playing with the feeder has gotten over nine million views. The TikTok video not only demonstrates the device’s function but also proves that when a pup is hungry and ready to eat, it really does come down to drive and power.
Beyond the conceptual design, Loobani’s feeder was also developed with the environment in mind. “We take pride in the fact that our toys are primarily made from bamboo — a material that’s durable, safe, and eco-friendly. We are passionate about promoting sustainable practices and believe reducing our carbon footprint is crucial in ensuring a better future for our furry friends and the planet,” Lee says.
Recently, Loobani partnered withGRRACEopens in a new tab, a rescue organization focused primarily on getting Golden Retrievers out of shelters and into loving homes. Through October, Loobani will be placing a card with each purchase encouraging pet parents to upload pictures or videos to social media with the feeder. For every image posted, the company will donate $1 to GRRACE.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup.
- opens in a new tab
Your Dog Is Bored. Here’s How to Solve That
Get out the toys and puzzles.
- opens in a new tab
7 Games That Can Actually Teach Your Dog Something
Cue the Schoolhouse Rock! because learning can be fun.
- opens in a new tab
9 Fun and Educational Toys for Dogs
Behaviorist Karen London shares her list of must-have toys for dogs.
- opens in a new tab
18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin.
- opens in a new tab
How to Help Your Bored Senior Dog Spice Up Their Life
Spice Girls reference aside, just because your dog is graying around the eyes doesn’t mean those eyes don’t light up at playtime.