Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe

A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.

by Sio Hornbuckle
Updated June 28, 2023
celebrity chef dan churchill smiling at his dog at an outdoor market in the city.
Courtesy of Dan Churchill
Dan Churchill — executive chef at Nolita’s Australian-inspired, impact-driven cafe Charley St and the host of The Epic Table, a star-studded podcast devoted to discussing environmentalism in cooking — is known for taking a laid-back, entertaining approach to healthy eating. Having such a master chef (literally, he was on MasterChef Australia) in the family is pretty fortunate, even for pets. Churchill’s lucky dog, Mav, doesn’t need to beg for table scraps because her dad whips up delicious treats specially for her.

Recently, the eco-conscious chef shared the super simple recipe for his Epic Homemade Dog Treats, packed with nutritious dates, oats, and peanut butter. They were a hit with The Wildest team’s pups, so we asked Churchill for a new summer treat suggestion to keep our pets cool this summer. And he understood the assignment — read on for a mouthwatering Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat recipe.

a bowl of blueberry treats

Frozen Blueberry Dog Treats

INGREDIENTS

2 cups blueberry 

1 tbsp honey 

1 cup yogurt

DIRECTIONS

1. On medium-high heat, cook the blueberries with honey and ½ cup of water in a saucepan. Cook for 5 minutes.

2. Make the treats in an ice cube mold: dollop a tbsp of yogurt and ½ tbsp of blueberry jam in each cube. Make swirls.

3. Freeze for 3 hours.

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

