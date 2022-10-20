Enter to Win a Custom Pet Portrait by Fishs Eddy’s Artist Ben Lenovitz

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Despite being allergic to both cats and dogs, Ben Lenovitz opens in a new tab has made a name for himself by painting colorful, occasionally humorous, one-of-a-kind portraits of pets.

For years, the New York City-based artist could be found during weekly pop-ups in his studio at Fishs Eddy opens in a new tab , where he offered on-the-spot pet portraits. The Wildest spoke with him earlier this year opens in a new tab , just before he jetted off to Japan for an artist-in-residency at Ron Herman in Osaka.