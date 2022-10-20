Enter to Win a Custom Pet Portrait by Fishs Eddy’s Artist Ben Lenovitz · The Wildest

Enter to Win a Custom Pet Portrait by Fishs Eddy’s Artist Ben Lenovitz

We are gifting one to the first subscriber of The Wildest Pack!

by The Wildest
October 20, 2022
A small tan dog looking at a custom dog portrait of him with the name MOWGLI painted across the top
Courtesy of Ben Lenovitz
Despite being allergic to both cats and dogs, Ben Lenovitz has made a name for himself by painting colorful, occasionally humorous, one-of-a-kind portraits of pets.

For years, the New York City-based artist could be found during weekly pop-ups in his studio at Fishs Eddy, where he offered on-the-spot pet portraits. The Wildest spoke with him earlier this year, just before he jetted off to Japan for an artist-in-residency at Ron Herman in Osaka.

Lenovitz is back in NYC and has opened commissions for the holidays. We may be biased but it’s a pretty cool gift idea. So that’s why The Wildest decided to gift one to the first subscriber of The Wildest Pack, the first-ever subscription for dog parents, offering best-in-class tools, personalized support, and someone to stress-call when your pup turns into the girl from The Exorcist. All you have to do is sign up and cross your fingers!

ben lenovitz holiday pet portrait
Ben Lenovitz Custom Pet Portrait

The Wildest

The Wildest editors.

